Ambani bomb scare: NIA seizes documents showing monthly 'bribes' to govt officials

The ongoing probe into the security scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and the alleged murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran has led the NIA to documents that show some payments, suspected to be bribe money, being made to officials in the Mumbai Police and the administration, officials said. They said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is scrutinising the documents unearthed during a raid Thursday on a club at Girgaum in South Mumbai to probe further the role of now-suspended police officer Sachin Waze, who is in the custody of the National Investigation Agency till April 7.

One of the documents shows the name of the office as well as officers by designation and there was an amount mentioned against their names, and the same had been tabulated month-wise, the officials said.

The officials suspect that the amounts mentioned against office and officers could be the bribe money paid every month.

Before sharing further details, the NIA is likely to seek an explanation from the club-owner and others about the documents.

The officials said that if needed the documents would be shared with Income Tax or CBI authorities for further probe as the NIA is mandated to probe anti-terror cases only.

They said the club was frequented by Waze who had even got Naresh Gor and co-accused Vinayak Shinde employed there. Both of them are in the NIA custody at present.

The NIA had Thursday also recovered documents pertaining to SIM cards procured through Gor for his personal use. Gor is alleged to have procured the SIM cards from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and these were handed over to Waze through Shinde, the officials said.

One of these SIM cards was used by Waze to give a call to Hiran, which turned out to be the last call before the businessman was killed.

The body of Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV used in the security scare incident, was found in a creek in the Mumbra town of the neighbouring Thane district on March 5.

Hiran was allegedly killed by Waze after reports started surfacing that the case may be handed over to the central agency for probe. Initial investigations suggested that Hiran was called to a place where he was made unconscious with the help of some drugs before being smothered to death.

His vehicle was found outside Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25 with gelatin sticks and a threat note.

The NIA has said in the court that Waze had taken the car from Hiran before allegedly planting the explosives and parking it outside Ambani's house on February 25.

Waze was arrested on March 15 by the NIA and is at present in the custody of the agency till April 7.

The Maharashtra ATS, which was initially probing the Hiran murder case, had arrested Gor and Shinde. This case was also taken over by the NIA and the duo are in the custody of the agency till April 10.

