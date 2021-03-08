Ambani bomb scare: Uddhav Thackeray says 'something fishy' in NIA taking over case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said there was 'something fishy' about the Centre transferring the probe in case of explosives-laden car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Earlier today, the Union Home Ministry had handed over the investigation in the mater to NIA. The case was being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) earlier.

"If Centre is planning on taking over the case, there is something fishy about it. We are also investigating another matter, that of the suicide of MP Mohan Delkar. The opposition has no guts to speak about it as they know who calls the shots in union territories," India Today quoted Thackeray as saying.

Delkar, a seven-time Member of Parliament (MP) from the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli was found dead in a Mumbai hotel on February 22. He had allegedly died by suicide.

"You all know that ATS was probing the case. Agencies are not someone's property. Governments change but the system doesn't. One needs to believe in the system," Thackeray added.

On February 25, an abandoned Scorpio car with 20 gelatin sticks inside it was found near 'Antilia', the residence of Ambani in south Mumbai. As per the police probe, the vehicle was stolen from Airoli-Mukund Bridge on February 18.

"Ye to sirf ek trailer hai. Neeta Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhaiyya, family ye to sirf ek jhalak hai. Agli baar ye saaman pura hokar tumhare pass aayega, aur pura intezaam ho gaya hai," a letter found inside the car read.

Last week, the vehicle's owner, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in Thane. Hiren's wife had expressed suspicion that her husband may have been murdered.

Two days after his body was found in the creek, the Maharashtra ATS had registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.

