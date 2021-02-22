Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel

Mohan Delkar, a seven-time Member of Parliament (MP) from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli was found dead in a Mumbai hotel on Monday.

It is suspected that Delkar died by suicide at the Marine Drive hotel. His body has been sent for postmortem.

Police reached the Sea Green Hotel at Marine Drive where Delkar was found dead. They have also found a suicide note written in Gujarati from his hotel room. An investigation has been initiated in the case.

58-year-old Delkar was an Independent Member of Parliament and had left the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Delkar was in May 2019 elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, his seventh term in the House.

Last year, Delkar had tied up with the JDU for the local election in Dadra and Nagar Haveli after a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. His support to the JDU resulted in a loss of seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the local polls in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Sources have told India Today TV that Mohan Delkar had gone to Mumbai in connection with some work.

