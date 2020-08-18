Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS days after recovery from coronavirus

Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS on Monday night. This comes after he was discharged from the hospital upon testing negative for coronavirus. Shah is currently under observation. A team led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria is monitoring his condition. He has been admitted to a private ward of the premier hospital in Delhi.

The Home Minister had recently tested negative for coronavirus. He was receiving treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for around two weeks after he was tested positive for COVID-19. After his release from the hospital, Amit Shah was under home isolation.

"My coronavirus test report has come negative today. I thank God and express my heartfelt gratitude to those who blessed me and my family and prayed for my well being," Amit Shah had tweeted, adding that he will be under home isolation for a few more days upon the advice of the doctors.







The 55-year-old had tested positive for coronavirus early August. He had said that he was admitted to the hospital on the advice of his doctors. "My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to self-isolate and get themselves tested," Amit Shah had said earlier upon being detected with coronavirus.

