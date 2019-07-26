Amit Shah receives Rs 15.26 crore dividend cheque on Home Ministry's shares in Repco Bank

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday received a dividend cheque of Rs 15.26 crore from the representatives of the Repco Bank, a multi state cooperative finance and development bank controlled by the Home Ministry.

The Repco Bank is a multi state cooperative society established in 1969 by the central government for rehabilitation of repatriates from Myanmar and Sri Lanka, an official statement said.

As on March 31 this year, the government of India held 49.15 per cent of the share capital, four southern state governments held 6.24 per cent and the remaining 45 per cent was held by individual repatriates.

For the 2018-19, the total business mix of the bank was Rs 15,230 crore. The bank posted net profit of Rs 107 crore and declared a dividend of 20 per cent for its stakeholders, the statement said.

P Senthilkumar, Chairman, and R S Isabella, Managing Director, Repco Bank presented the dividend cheque for 2018-19 to the home minister, it said.

Also read: Home Minister Amit Shah to head panel on workplace sexual harassment

Also read: UAPA Bill: Essential to keep law enforcement agencies one step ahead of terrorists, says Amit Shah on amendment