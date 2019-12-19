Anti-CAA protets in Lucknow: Protestors burn police post, vehicles; 20 detained

Protests in Lucknow: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow turned violent on Thursday afternoon when a mob pelted stones and torched vehicles parked outside a police post. Protestors torched a police post and vehicles near it in Madeyganj area of the city.

Police had to fire tear-gas shells to control the situation in Madeyganj area. About 20 people have been taken into custody, DGP OP Singh told PTI.

Reports suggest that tension was palpable across Lucknow. Police personnel were hard-pressed to maintain law and order in the capital city. Senior police officers were camping in the areas disturbed by protests.

4:46PM: Situation is under control now, Lucknow SSP told ANI on violence in Husainabad. "Mob had turned violent but force didn't lose their patience. Mob has been dispersed forcefully so that there is no loss of life or property. The force is now being moved to other location. 40-50 arrested have been across the district."

4:43PM: Uttar Pradesh DGPOP Singh arrives at Hazratganj where violence broke out during Anti-CAA protests.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh DGP, OP Singh at the spot in Hazratganj where violence broke out during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/n9k7Tdxnw8 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019 4:20 PM: Police lathi charge after anti-CAA protests turn violent in Hazratganj area of Lucknow. A media OB van was also set ablaze. Lucknow: Protest against #CitizenshipAct turns violent in Hazratganj. Protesters pelted stones, Police resorted to lathi charge. A media OB van has also been set ablaze. pic.twitter.com/1W8LVdwvov ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019 4:19 PM: WATCH: Police resort to lathi charge after protest escalate in Hazratganj #WATCH Lucknow: Police resort to lathi charge to disperse the protesters demonstrating against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, in Hazratganj area. pic.twitter.com/8HyWjA4taq ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019

4:10 PM: Reports suggest that several police personnel have been injured during violent protests in Lucknow.

4:09 PM: Protests continue in Lucknow. RAF deployed in several parts of the city.

4:04 PM: Opposition parties raise action against protest over Citizenship Amendment Act in state Assembly and Legilative Council.

