Arvind Kejriwal oath ceremony: Venue, timing, invitees; all you need to know

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal will be taking oath for the third time as chief minister of Delhi on Sunday. Kejriwal will be taking oath along with his cabinet at 10 am in Ramlila Maidan on February 16. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party convincingly managed to claim a third stint in power at the national capital by winning 62 out of 70 seats on February 11. The Bharatiya Janata Party remained a distant second with only 8 seats to its name. Congress could not win a single seat this time either.

Here are key things you should know before the swearing-in:

Arvind Kejriwal connection with Ramlila Maidan:

9-years-ago, Kejriwal along with Anna Hazare began India Against Corruption movement from Ramlila Maidan. Kejriwal will be taking oath at Ramlila Maidan for the third time. The sprawling ground has a capacity of about 1.25 lakh people. In 2013, as well as, 2015, Kejriwal's oath-ceremony took place in the same venue. In 2015, Kejriwal's ceremony was held on February 14.

Traffic advisory for the oath ceremony:

The traffic regulation will be in place in the area of Ramlila ground from 8 am to 2 pm on Sunday. No commercial vehicles or buses will be allowed from Rajghat Chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Dev Chowk via JLN Marg; Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg; Paharganj chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via DBG road; Ram Charan Aggarwal chowk towards Delhi Gate chowk via BSZ marg; DDU Minto road towards Kamla Market Chowk via Vivekanand marg and Barakhamba, Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh Flyover.

Cars will be parked at the Civic Centre and behind it. The general parking for buses would be on Mata Sundri Road, Power House Road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat parking, Shanti Van parking and service roads in Rajghat and Samta Sthal as per requirements, the advisory said. OB vans will be parked on footpath of JLN marg, opposite Ramlila Maidan beyond gate number 2 up to the roundabout near Kamla Market.

Invitees:

Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the swearing-in ceremony. Besides, his party has given a special invitation to 'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as Kejriwal on result day of Delhi election.

Kejriwal, through front-page advertisements in newspapers, has also urged Delhiites to attend the ceremony. Around 50 people from different walks of life who are responsible for 'Delhi nirman' will also share stage with Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony. 50 people would include teachers, bus marshalls, architects of the Signature Bridge and family of fire fighters who lost their lives, among others.

Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a circular to its officials and teachers and principals of Delhi government schools to attend the swearing-in-ceremony. The circular also says attendance will be compiled at the entry gates of the Ramlila Maidan.

Other ministers' oath-ceremony:

Apart from Kejriwal, six other ministers will take oath along on February 16. This includes Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam.