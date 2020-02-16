Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM at Ramlila Maidan today

Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, will take oath for the third successive time as chief minister of Delhi in Ramlila Maidan, shortly. The ground, which served as the battleground for Kejriwal during the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement, has been decked up for the swearing-in ceremony.

The Delhi government, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which owns the Maidan, and Public Works Department had worked in tandem to make the venue ready for the occasion. Ramlila ground has a capacity of about 1.25 lakh people.

In a near-repeat performance of 2015, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party retained power in the just-concluded Delhi Assembly polls. This time AAP bagged 62 out of the 70 seats while the BJP bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

In 2015 too, Kejriwal took the oath at Ramlila Maidan. It was held on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. In 2013 after his party's first poll victory, the swearing-in ceremony was again held at the same venue. Over a lakh people had attended the 2013 swearing-in ceremony on December 29. This time too, AAP is expecting around one lakh people at Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony.

Around 5,000 police personnel have been deployed at Ramlila Maidan. Also, over 120 CCTV cameras and 12 LED screens have been installed at the venue. As many as 45,000 chairs have been arranged for the people.

Kejriwal repeated his triumph in the high-profile New Delhi constituency by handing a crushing defeat to BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav by a huge margin of 21,697 votes in the recently held Delhi polls.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal oath ceremony: Venue, timing, invitees; all you need to know