Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS: PM Modi, Smriti Irani visit hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to enquire about the health of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Earlier in the evening, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani also visited the hospital to check on Vajpayee.

The former PM has been on life support since the last two days. He is currently undergoing treatment at the premier institute.

There was no official update on the BJP stalwart's health condition.

Vajpayee was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

The 93-year-old leader, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.