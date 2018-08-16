Atal Bihari Vajpayee breathed his last at 5:05 pm

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former prime minister who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, breathed his last at 5:05 pm today. Earlier in the day, political leaders cutting across partly lines thronged the hospital to enquire about Vajpayee's health.

Making his second visit to AIIMS in less than 24 hours, PM Narendra Modi earlier today visited the hospital to enquire about the health of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Vajpayee was suffering from kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

The former PM underwent a knee replacement surgery at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in 2001. He has only one functional kidney and suffered a stroke in 2009 which impaired his speech.

Vajpayee, 93, was the oldest living former Indian prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the AIIMS on the evening of August 15 to enquire about the condition of Vajpayee. Modi reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there.

After Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also paid a visit. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and BJP president Amit Shah visited the ailing Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS early today morning.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also paid him a visit late last evening. Politicians across party lines have wished speedy recovery for the ailing and have been visiting AIIMS to enquire about his health.