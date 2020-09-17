Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill: How RBI will ensure safety of depositors' money in cooperative banks

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which proposes to bring cooperative banks under the ambit of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The new law aims to improve governance at such banks and protect depositors' money, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. "We are trying to bring this amendment to protect the depositors. As in some unfortunate situation in banks, depositors are put to hardship," she said in the Lok Sabha.
Moving the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the government was compelled to come out with an ordinance during the lockdown period as the condition of the cooperative banks was "grave". She said the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of cooperative banks increased from 7.27 per cent in March 2019 to over 10 per cent by March 2020. As many as 277 urban cooperative banks have reported losses in 2018-19 fiscal, the FM said.
She added that over 100 urban cooperative banks were unable to meet the minimum regulatory capital requirement and 47 had negative net worth at the end March 2019.
The proposal to regulate cooperative banks was floated after PMC Bank scam rocked the sector in September last year. PMC Bank was later put under restrictions by the RBI, following the unearthing of a Rs 4,355-crore scam. The scam put the savings of over 9 lakh customers at stake. Even today, PMC Bank customers are struggling to get their hard-earned money back.
