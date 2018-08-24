After Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Jaipur emerges as India's 'biggest' tech hub

Rajasthan is disrupting the start-up scene in the country, with tech hubs flourishing across Kota, Udaipur and Jaipur. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, states like Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra are already providing various platforms for aspiring start-ups. But now, Rajasthan has also joined the race. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday opened the country's biggest incubation centre, Bhamashah Techno Hub, in Jhalana Industrial Area of Jaipur, which will provide start-ups with a unique platform to evolve into accomplished organisations.

Spread over 1 lakh sq ft, the techno hub is said to be India's largest incubator centre, which will house around 700 start-ups under one roof. This state-of-the-art tech hub will offer world-class facilities to start-ups working on innovative ideas and futuristic technologies ventures.

During the opening of the facility, Raje said the techno hub is the only free of cost incubation centre for start-ups in the country. All start-ups working from the centre will get everything facilities like mentoring, funding, logistics, office space among many others for free. This approach will not only attract start-ups from other states but will also allow them to refine their products without worrying about logistics and mentorship cost.

#BhamashahTechnoHub is India's largest Incubation and Acceleration center for start-ups. With a sitting capacity for more than 700 entrepreneurs, Bhamashah Techno Hub is larger and more advanced than any similar facility in the country. #StartupRajasthan pic.twitter.com/lqjXFtO8o4 - Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) August 23, 2018

Under the Rajasthan government's iStart initiative, over 1,000 start-ups are already being trained and nurtured in facilities across Kota, Udaipur and Jaipur. "Today iStart Rajasthan has grown and it makes me happy to note that we have been able to add more than 1000 new start-ups to the programme - a growth that has been unprecedented in India," said Raje on Thursday.

For investment, the government has also tied up with at least 40 top venture capitalist firms of India. Global companies like Cisco Networking Academy, IBM IX Academy, HP Academy, Infosys Campus Connect, Oracle Workforce, etc, have also been roped in by the Rajasthan government.

