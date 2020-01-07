Bharat Bandh 2020: Bank strikes, schools to shut, and much more

The Bharat Bandh call given by the 10 central unions have received a strong response in some parts of the city. West Bengal, Telangana and Kerala saw strong responses to the nationwide strike call. Banking services took a hit across the nation due to the strike call. Roadway services were also affected. Some Congress and CPI leaders were taken into custody for taking part in the Bharat Bandh 2020 strike in Andhra Pradesh. Central traders unions and bank unions have announced a nationwide strike in order to protest against the 'anti-national' and 'anti-people' policies of the government. Trade unions claim they have decided to go on a strike after a futile meeting with the Central Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar. Trade unions say none of their concerns were addressed in the meeting last week. Trade unions have raised multiple issues related to PSU mergers, disinvestment, which they claim will affect their livelihood.

Here's what's likely to be affected due to the Bharat Bandh 2020 tomorrow:

Banks Strike

According to a statement by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), six bank unions have decided to partake in the January 8, 2020 Bharat Bandh. Banking services such as ATMs and branch services are expected to be affected by this strike. Online transactions such as NEFT, IIMPS won't be affected. The bank workers are protesting against the merger of public sector banks.

Are schools going to be close tomorrow?

No school holidays have been announced yet due to the bandh.

What about state and national level exams tomorrow?

The UPTET 2019, JEE Mains and ICAR NET exams are slated to take place tomorrow. According to the official notification by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB), the ICAR NET 2019 will be conducted between January 8 and January 10 across the country. The examination scheduled on January 8 will be postponed only in case of "unforeseen circumstances". If the examination on January 8 is not conducted in case of any untoward law and order situation, then it would be conducted on January 11. However, the examination venue, slot and timing of the examination would remain unchanged.

In case of UPTET 2019 and JEE Mains 2020, there is no official notice regarding postponing the exams as of now. The exams are expected to be conducted as per the schedule. It is also suggested that students do check for traffic snarls due to the Bharat Bandh. The UPTET exam was originally scheduled to be held on December 22, but it was postponed due to the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Will transportation facilities be affected due to the Bandh?

The nation-wide bandh is likely to affect the daily life of citizens. With various trade unions taking part in the bandh, the regular services including transport, banking services, are likely to be disrupted. However, the emergency services, like supply of milk, public transport, availability of medicine, ambulance and hospital services will not be affected. As per media report, commercial taxis, barring Ola and Uber, auto-rickshaw associations will participate in the bandh.

