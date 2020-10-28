Bihar Election Voting 2020 Live Updates: Phase 1 polling underway; PM urge voters to follow 'do gaj doori'

The first phase of Assembly Polls 2020 in Bihar will be held today. The polling will be held on 71 Assembly seats where as many as 1,066 candidates are testing their fate. Over 2 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections. The polling will also be held in Naxalism-hit areas like Gaya, Rohtas, and Aurangabad. Out of the 2.14 crore voters in phase 1, around 1.01 crore are women voters, while 599 belong to the third gender, the Election Commission data suggests.

In phase 1, CM Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is in the fray for 35 out of 71 seats, followed closely by its ally BJP at 29. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest 42 seats whereas its coalition ally Congress will field its candidates in 20 seats. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party is going to contest on 41 seats, including all the 35 seats contested by JD (U).

10.30 AM: Woh 'Chirag' ko bhi bujhana chahte hain: Congress on Chirag Paswan

BJP wants to keep 'Chirag' in their hand to light up their home & burn down Nitish Ji's house. Woh 'Chirag' ko bhi bujhana chahte hain. So BJP wants to use Chirag first, then get rid of him later: Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Chirag Paswan. - ANI

10.15 AM: Polling process in Gaya

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar arrives at a polling booth in Gaya to cast his vote wearing a mask with his party's symbol.

6.28 AM: EC guidelines on conduct of voting

The Election Commission has issued guidelines to ensure safe conduct of voting. These guidelines involve lowering the limit of maximum voters allowed on a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours, and postal ballots for voters above 80 years of age, or those affected with or suspected as carriers of the deadly disease.