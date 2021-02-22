Bihar Budget 2021: Govt to award Rs 25,000 to girls who pass intermediate exams

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Tar Kishore Prasad presented the state's Budget 2021 in the state legislative assembly on February 22. In Bihar Budget 2021, the state government laid out that it will award Rs 25,000 to unmarried women who pass intermediate exams. It will also award Rs 50,000 to unmarried women once they complete their bachelor's degree, according to The Times of India. This was the first budget presented after the state legislative assembly elections of last year.

Other major highlights of Bihar Budget 2021 are as follows:

The Budget stated that all villages in Bihar will have solar street lights installed in them

The state government will step up call centres which will ensure door-step treatment for animals. The state will also launch mobile apps for ensuring the same

The state allocated Rs 90 crore towards the establishment and maintenance of old age homes in the state

The state allocated Rs 250 crore for building link roads in rural areas of Bihar

The government will set up a sports university in Rajgir

In Budget 2021, the Bihar government allocated Rs 110 crore towards the establishment of new engineering colleges

The state gave its nod to 1,15,116 applications for the student's credit card scheme

Prasad stated that three new medical colleges are currently under construction in the state

All 38 of the state's districts have now been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF)

Opposition MLAs had staged a protest before the budget speech by the Deputy Chief Minister in the state legislative assembly. The MLAs protested both inside and outside the building during the Question Hour. They were protesting over various issues including - closed sugar mills, farm laws, record high petrol and diesel prices and paper leak of class 10 board exams. Congress leader Pratima Das has demanded the state government to lift the ban on liquor sales in Bihar due to the state's inability to properly implement the Liquor Prohibition Act.

