Bihar Class 10 Results 2018: Girls who secure top 3 positions hail from just one school; toppers to get up to Rs 1 lakh

The Bihar class 10th examination result has been declared by Education Minister, Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma, at a press conference held at Patna on Tuesday. Around 68.89 per cent students cleared the examination, which is 18.77 per cent increase from the previous year, and around 31.11 per cent students failed to clear the test.

Prerna Raj, Pragya and Shikha Kumari (jointly), and Anupriya Kumari topped the examination by scoring 457, 454, and 452, respectively out of 500. All top three girls hail from Simultala Residential School, Jamui. The toppers will get financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000, respectively, along with a laptop, an e-book, and stationeries. Those securing fourth to tenth positions will get financial assistance of Rs 10,000 and a laptop.

With regard to the 42,000 missing answersheets, if a student applies for scrutiny and his answersheet is one of them, a committee will be set up to decide the matter. Close to 17.70 lakh students appeared for the Class 10th exams which were held from February 21 to 28. Nearly 1,426 examination centres were allotted across the state for the said purpose. Practical examinations were conducted from January 22 to 24.

Earlier, the results were scheduled to be released on June 20th, but were deferred due to exigencies.

Apart from checking the official websites, students can also type BSEB followed by their roll-number and send an sms to 56263 to check their results. Bihar Class 10 students can also download the Bihar Board Class 10th results app from the Google Play store, or the Apple App store, to check their results.

Bihar Class 10 students awaiting their results can check theirs on one of the sites including the official site, biharboard.ac.in, or indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.gov.in or bihar.indiaresults.com. There might be immense traffic on these sites. In such a case, the student could wait for a while before trying again.

BSEB students can check the results in the following way:

1. Log on to www.biharboard.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on Bihar 10th Result 2018

3. Enter roll number and date of birth in the allotted space

4. Upon submission, the results will be displayed

5. Take a print out for future reference

Bihar results have been making headlines for the past couple of years due to scams. This time too, 42,000 answer sheets were lost from SS Balika High School, which placed the Bihar Education Board in the line of fire. The missing answer sheets is why the class 10 results were deferred from June 20th.

Following the disappearance, the State Board went into a frenzy and apprehended the headmaster, Pramod Srivastava, along with his peon Chattu Singh, and a security guard. An SIT was established which concluded that Chattu Singh sold the answer sheets to a local scrap dealer Pappu Gupta for Rs. 8,000. Police have taken the scrap dealer into custody, however, the answer sheets are still untraceable.