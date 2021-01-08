Bird flu outbreak: Does it spread from human to human?

Even as a pandemic continues to rage on, another outbreak is knocking at the doors. Multiple states in the country have issued alerts for avian influenza, widely known as bird flu. Five states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Haryana have reported unusual deaths of crows, migratory birds as well as poultry. Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have also been impacted. The Centre has already alerted local authorities about the scenario and put them on high alert.

As the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, the avian influenza outbreak begs some questions.

First and foremost, does bird flu spread from human to human?

So far, there have been no evidence to suggest that bird flu can spread from human to human. However, experts have no ruled out the possibility of the flu becoming a pandemic threat to humans.

Can humans be infected with bird flu?

If humans have close contact with a carrier then they can be infected with the bird flu. According to the World Health Organisation, bird flu was first discovered in humans in 1997. WHO says that 60 per cent of the infected were killed by the flu.

What are the symptoms of bird flu?

One would experience cough, diarrhea, respiratory difficulties, fever, headache, muscle aches, malaise, runny nose and sore throat.

Delhi's husbandry department has also been put on high alert due to the increasing number of bird flu cases. In Kerala, as many as 50,935 birds have been culled, apart from the 25,000 birds that had died due to the bird flu. In Himachal Pradesh, around 381 migratory birds were found dead, taking the toll to 3,409. In Rajasthan, over 425 birds have died due to the bird flu. In Jammu and Kashmir, 150 crows were found dead in Jaganoo area Udhampur district.

Also read: Bird flu outbreak: Is it safe to eat eggs, chicken?

Also read: Bird Flu outbreak: States on 'high alert' as thousands of ducks, poultry birds die across India