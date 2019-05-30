BJP chief strategist Amit Shah also a stock market genius, loves blue chips

Amit Shah, the master strategist of the ruling BJP has continued with his passion for investing despite the whirlwind of politics. Shah's affidavits to the Election Commission indicate his overwhelming bias towards blue chip firms which have not let him down.

His top investments being Rs 2 crore worth of shares in Reliance Industries, Rs 1.4 crore in L&T Finance, Rs 1 crore in TCS. He also has Rs 97 lakh in UltraTech, Rs 83 lakh in Hindustan Lever and Rs 65 lakh in Maruti. He has a small investment in unlisted firms too.

In his first ever nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar constituency in 2019, Amit Anilchandra Shah declared his total net worth at Rs 30.49 crore. Of that, his stock holdings of listed companies are Rs 17.56 crore or 57.6 per cent of his total net worth (valuation as of March 22, 2019). Most of the rest is in immovable assets. Out of this, Amit Shah inherited shares worth Rs 10.05 crores in 2013.

According to the 2019 affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Amit Shah's listed stocks' portfolio consisted of 193 stocks. Shah invested largely in large-cap and mid-caps stocks such as RIL, TCS, L&T and ITC as on March 22.

Since 2017, Amit Shah is also a representative of the state of Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha. As per the Rajya Sabha affidavit, Amit Shah's investments in listed equity shares stood at Rs 13.17 crore on July 22, 2017.

Between 2017 and 2019, the value of his listed stocks went up by Rs 4.39 crore. At the same time, 102 of the 193 stocks in Shah's portfolio delivered negative returns between March 2017 and March 2019, delivering a Rs 1.28 crore loss in the value of these listed stocks.

He also made fresh equity investments of Rs 3.4 crore in these 20 months. As per the data, 32 of the 193 stocks held by Amit Shah have reported positive returns and 26 stocks have remained flat while 102 stocks have delivered negative returns.

Between March 2017 and 2019, Shah made fresh investments in 33 stocks out of which the most prominent one is investment in 1 lakh shares of L&T Finance Holdings valued at Rs 1.46 crore as of March 22, 2019. The other investments were in L&T (Rs 18.82 lakh), Ramco Cement (Rs 28.34 lakh), Infosys (Rs 22.07 lakh), Bajaj Electrical (Rs 7.84 lakh) and Aditya Birla Cement (Rs 3.93 lakh).

The stocks that have cost Amit Shah the most between March of 2017 and 2019 are MRF (Rs 13 lakh) and Maruti Suzuki (Rs 10 lakh). Other stocks held by Amit Shah whose value declined are UltraTech Cement (Rs 6.6 lakh), Vedanta (Rs 6.4 lakh), Grasim Industries (Rs 6.37 lakh), DCM Ltd (Rs 6 lakh), Century Textiles (Rs 4.77 lakh), Cummins India (Rs 3.45 lakh), Anant Raj Ltd (Rs 3.21 lakh), Supreme Petrochem (Rs 2.99 lakh), TV18 Broadcast (Rs 1.86 lakh), Castrol India (Rs 1.74 lakh), Bharat Forge (Rs 1.58 lakh), Bharat Petroleum (Rs 1.38 lakh), REC Ltd (Rs 1.20 lakh), Vodafone Idea (Rs 1.19 lakh), Mahindra & Mahindra (Rs 1.11 lakh) among others.

Some of the stocks in which BJP president Amit Shah has made a profit are VIP (Rs 26.59 lakh), Hindustan Unilever (Rs 25.93 lakh), Procter & Gamble (Rs 14.55 lakh), Bombay Burmah Trading (Rs 9.73 lakh), Torrent Power (Rs 8.18 lakh) Colgate Palmolive (Rs 7.92 lakh), Trent Ltd (Rs 7.42 lakh), Nestle India (Rs 5.72 lakh), GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (Rs 3.84 lakh) and Berger Paints (Rs 3.21 lakh).

Besides listed stocks, Shah also held 81 unlisted stocks which have been assigned the same value of Rs 3.08 lakh in both the 2017 and 2019 election affidavits.

