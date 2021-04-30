BJP may throw a surprise in Bengal; DMK win in TN, Left in Kerala: India Today-Axis My India exit poll

The much-awaited Assembly poll results in five key states and union territories will be announced on May 2. The states where the fate of political parties will be decided on May 2, are West Bengal, Tami Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. Exit polls have already announced their verdicts and it's not a pretty picture for Mamata in West Bengal. AIADMK also seems to be losing the state of Tamil Nadu and Pinarayi Vijayan is seen to be bucking the anti-incumbency trend in Kerala. The saffron party will retain Assam, while the NDA will spring to power in the union territory of Puducherry.

Let's have a look at exit poll surveys for four states and a union territory.

West Bengal

India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted neck-to-neck competition in West Bengal and the election could go either way. The survey predicts 130-156 seats for Trinamool Congress and 134-160 seats for the BJP. The Left+ and others will have to satisfy with 1-2 seats.

Assam

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll for Assam predicts 75-85 assembly seats for the BJP-led alliance (including AGP and UPPL) in the 126 seat assembly. The Congress-led alliance (including AIUDF and BPF) may get 40-50 seats and others 1-4 seats.

Kerala

As per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the Left-led LDF will retain power in the southern state with 104-120 seats. The Congress-led UDF may get 20-36 seats. This is good news for Pinarayi Vijayan, who may be able to buck the anti-incumbency trend in Kerala to return as chief minister of the state.

Tamil Nadu

After remaining out of power for around a decade, MK Stalin's DMK-led alliance (including Congress, Left, VCK, and IUML) is all set to sweep Tamil Nadu polls with 175-195 seats, shows the India Today-Axis My India exit poll projections. The AIADMK alliance, including PMK and the BJP, will have to satisfy with only 38-54 seats in the 234-seat assembly.

Puducherry

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a victory for NDA in the union territory. The alliance partners AINRC, BJP, and AIADMK in Puducherry are expected to win 20-24 seats, while the Congress-led alliance may win just 6-10 seats in the 30-seat assembly. AINRC chief N Rangaswamy is projected to be the chief minister of the UT.

