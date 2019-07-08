BJP opens membership option on NaMo app; here's how the app works once you are recruited

Narendra Modi or NaMo app, the official app of the Prime Minister, has opened an option of membership for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The volunteering option is the latest feature of the NaMo app who are interested in working for the BJP. The enrollment drive was kicked off by the Prime Minister in Varanasi on July 6. Around 10 million people already have installed the app so far.

As per the NaMo app, the notification for the membership program will immediately appear on the app as soon as you download it. After that, user's log-in id, phone number and location details will be asked. The NaMo App also offers an option users to add their family members names to join the party's membership cadre. Those enrolling through the app or via a phone call will receive a welcoming mail from the party, which says, "Welcome to the BJP family. Your becoming a BJP member will significantly strengthen the party. Thanks to the blessings of the people of India and the hard work of countless karyakartas (workers), the BJP has become India's preferred party. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Kutch to Kohima, people have blessed the BJP in record numbers." The app also is available in almost every regional language.

What happens when you sign in?

Once a user has signed-up to the app and has shared all the personal details, then the users will get the lists of 'volunteer tasks'. In the app, there are two kinds of task--one, digital volunteering and second, onground task.

Digital volunteering: Under this, a member needs to be active on social media and spread videos, positive news, graphics, related to PM Modi, the central government and BJP on WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, and other online mediums. The NaMo app already contains enormous positive content , whether video, news or graphic , based on PM Modi and his party, which only needs to be shared. Furthermore, under digital volunteering task, user needs to stay updated on the issue and can also share their opinion on social media. Also, in order to expand the pary's membership, users need to invite friends and family members to volunteer.

Each tasks under digital volunteering has specific points. The more the tasks a user will do, the more the points it will get. For instance:

For expanding the movement, the user can earn +20 points.

For sharing the remarkable stories of India's transformation, a user can earn +2 points, and so on.

Onground Tasks: Under this, the NaMo app has three tasks - New India's pulse, Events and Download. Under New India's pulse, a user needs to meet people and capture their views, which will get them 2 points. If a user organises events based on party's ideology or participate in events, then users will fetch 2 points. In the download task, a user can directly download infographics, videos, booklets to inspire people and work as BJP's Karyakartas (workers).

So far, there are over 600 top volunteers in the NaMo App who have fetched from 33,587 to 54,45,458 activity points.