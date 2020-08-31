India-China Border: Chinese Air Force operates J-20 fighters close to LAC in Ladakh

The Chinese troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh on August 29 and 30. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo. Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground.
A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues. "Indian troops detected activity by a sizeable number of PLA soldiers during the night. It was clear the intention was to change the status quo and move inwards but Indian soldiers pre-empted the move and thwarted the attempt by quick deployment of more troops in the area," Army sources said.
1.31 PM: What exactly happened?
On August 29 late night, 150-200 Chinese soldiers' movement noticed trying to change the status quo. China was setting up more camps along the Southern bank, where the clash took place. Indian Army had picked up movements and were able to thwart the Chinese advancements, say Army sources.
1.21 PM: China Foreign Ministry, on border dispute with India, says Chinese border troops never cross the Line of Actual Control, and that the two sides in communication regarding conditions on the ground.
1.14 PM: The release of the Indian statement to the media seems to signal the confrontation was serious, says Brahma Chellaney.
1.01 PM: Fresh build-up by the Chinese along the LAC:
12.58 PM: China had earlier said that India should look at the "big picture" of bilateral ties and take concrete steps to bring the relationship back on the "right track of normal development".
12.56 PM: This was a violent clash near Chushul. Hand to hand fighting. No weapons fired and no casualties reported.
12.52 PM: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy says that it is sad that the government does not realise the Chinese have made a decision about India. "We must make a decision about China. Get tough, I repeat, get tough and not sit at a table. After sitting with Xi Jinping 18 times in 5 years, Chinese could not care less for Indian leaders," he tweets.
12.23 PM: Fresh images show Chinese troops continue to build troop positions along the eastern Ladakh zone. As per India Today, four new camp positions have mushroomed at the Pangong Tso lake area. Earlier, there was only one at the Finger 4 area.
12.20 PM: A brigade commander level flag meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve issues: Indian Army on latest incident in Pangong Tso area.
12.17 PM: India and China had engaged in a bitter face-off in the Galwan valley in June, leading to the death of 20 Indian jawans and over 40 Chinese soldiers.
12.12 PM: Today's confrontation happened in this area.
12.03 PM: The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues: Col Aman Anand, PRO, Army
12.00 PM: What we know so far
11.50 AM: The Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed for civilians with immediate effcet and road will be open for defence forces and vehicles only.
