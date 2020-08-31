India-China Border: Chinese Air Force operates J-20 fighters close to LAC in Ladakh

The Chinese troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh on August 29 and 30. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo. Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground.

A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues. "Indian troops detected activity by a sizeable number of PLA soldiers during the night. It was clear the intention was to change the status quo and move inwards but Indian soldiers pre-empted the move and thwarted the attempt by quick deployment of more troops in the area," Army sources said.

1.31 PM: What exactly happened?

On August 29 late night, 150-200 Chinese soldiers' movement noticed trying to change the status quo. China was setting up more camps along the Southern bank, where the clash took place. Indian Army had picked up movements and were able to thwart the Chinese advancements, say Army sources.

1.21 PM: China Foreign Ministry, on border dispute with India, says Chinese border troops never cross the Line of Actual Control, and that the two sides in communication regarding conditions on the ground.

1.14 PM: The release of the Indian statement to the media seems to signal the confrontation was serious, says Brahma Chellaney.