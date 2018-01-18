BT Podcast: Hindustan Unilever net profit grows over 27%; Sensex closes above 35,000 pts for first time

Download BT Podcast



Hindustan Unilever net profit grows over 27 per cent

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) registered net profits amounting to Rs 1,326 crore during the third quarter of 2017-18 that ended on December 31, 2017. This amounts to 27.74 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the FMCG major during the December quarter. The company recorded net profit to the tune of Rs 1,038 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Sensex closes above 35,000 pts for first time, Nifty at 10,788

In run up to the Narendra Modi-led BJP government's last full year Budget on February 1, the Sensex and Nifty extended their dream run and hit fresh lifetime highs on Wednesday. Aided by a rise in information technology and banking stocks, the Sensex closed above 35,000 level for the first time ever. While the Sensex rose 310 points or 0.89% to close at 35,081, Nifty ended at a fresh closing high of 10,788, a gain of 88 points. Easing fiscal deficit worries for the current fiscal also supported market sentiment

After Mukesh Ambani, Adani Group to pump in Rs 750 crore in West Bengal

A day after Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani committed Rs 5000 crore investment in West Bengal, Adani Group today said it would invest Rs 750 crore to double the capacity of the company's edible oil refinery at Haldia in West Bengal. Announcing this at the second and last day of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) here, Pranav Adani of the Adani Group expressed interest to invest in port, agri and power sectors.

Govt cuts additional market borrowings to Rs. 20,000 crore

The Finance Ministry reduced its additional borrowing plan to Rs. 20,000 crore for the fiscal from the earlier proposal of raising an extra Rs. 50,000 crore from the market. "Upon a review of trends of revenue receipts and expenditure pattern, it has been assessed that additional borrowing of only Rs. 20,000 crore of Government securities would be adequate to meet the financing needs," the Finance Ministry said.



Price Waterhouse moves SAT to contest Sebi's two-year ban ruling

Nine years after the Satyam scam, Price Waterhouse was banned from audit for two years by SEBI .But now it has moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal against Sebi's order. Apart from PW, Sebi has also barred two of its partners for a period of three years. They have been charged under Sebi's prohibition of fraudulent and unfair trade practice (FUTP) rules, in connection with the Satyam Computer scam. The case dates back to 2009, when the chairman of Satyam Computer Services, Ramalinga Raju, confessed to large-scale financial manipulations in Satyam's accounts



Google, Coursera launch course to train IT support specialists

Google and Coursera have partnered to provide a new certificate programme to train entry level IT professionals. It is a course written by Googlers for the platform. No prior IT experience is necessary for the course which teaches and then tests across six fundamental areas of customer support. Tech Crunch reported that the IT Support program - which is launching globally, but will offer courses initially only in English - has 64 hours of coursework in all, and students are expected to complete it eight to 12 months, at a cost of $49 per month.



Hike launches 'Total, built by hike' to let users access services without data

Hike has launched a new product called 'Total, built by hike' which lets users access essential services such as Messaging, News, Recharge and others without a data connection. The company is calling it a "refined version of Android". The rationale is to democratize information and services and enable the next billion people in India access them at competitive prices.

The Total operating system currently comes embedded in four phones - three are from Intex and one from Karbonn which are all priced at Rs 3000+.

