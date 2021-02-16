Business Today honours business leaders of Tamil Nadu

Business Today honoured the business leaders in the state of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Chennai Petroleum Corp was awarded for their public sector investment at the Business Today Tamil Nadu Business Leaders of State Awards 2021, while MRF was awarded for its private investment. Hyundai Motor bagged the Biggest FDI Investment in Tamil Nadu, while Cheyyar SEZ Developers took away the Biggest Employer in Tamil Nadu award among many others.

The winners were identified on the basis of the difference that they made in the state. Business Today picked companies based in Tamil Nadu on the CMIE Prowess database and identified firms that made an impact on three key economic criteria -- investment, employment and exports.

A high profile jury comprising Mr Arun Roy, IAS, Special Secretary, Industries Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu; Dr Darez Ahmed, IAS, Executive Director, Guidance Tamil Nadu; Ms Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson Apollo Hospitals Group; Ms Rajshree Pathy, Chairperson, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals; Dr GSK Velu, CMD, Trivitron & Neuberg Diagnostics and Chairman, Ficci Tamil Nadu State Council; Prof Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM Trichy and N Madhan, Regional Managing Partner-South, PwC India identified the winners.

Business Today presented 11 awards -- five for investment, three for employment, one for exports and two for others. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami presented the awards.

Here are the awards and winners:

Biggest Public Sector Investment: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd; accepted by Rajeev Ailawadi, MD, CPCL

Biggest Private Investment: MRF Ltd; accepted by KM Mammen, CMD, MRF Ltd

Biggest FDI Investment in Tamil Nadu: Hyundai Motor India Ltd; accepted by DS Kim, Executive Director, HMIL

Biggest Investor in Backward Area in Tamil Nadu: Cheyyar SEZ Developers; accepted by Arul Sambandam, Vice-president, Feng Tay

Biggest Investor In Sunrise Sector in Tamil Nadu: Foxconn Group; accepted by Josh Foulger and Gary Chou

Biggest Employer in Tamil Nadu: Cheyyar SEZ Developers; accepted by Arul Sambandam, Vice-president, Feng Tay

Biggest Women Employer in Tamil Nadu: Farida Group; accepted by Israr Ahmed Mecca, Managing Director, Farida Group

Biggest Investor in Backward Area: ITC Ltd; accepted by Mr R Senguttuvan, Chief Executive, ITC's Packaging Business in Chennai

Largest Exporter in Tamil Nadu: Hyundai Motor India Ltd; accepted by DS Kim, Executive Director, HMIL

Best Industrial Park: Mahindra World City; accepted by Vaibhav Mittal, Business Head, Chennai,

Most Successful Revival: Salcomp Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd; accepted by Sasikumar Gendham, MD, Salcomp