CBIC extends due dates for filing GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C to February 5 and 7

GSTR-9, GSTR-9C filing dates: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has further extended the due dates for filing GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C forms in a staggered manner to February 5 and 7. The government agency took to Twitter on Monday to announce the new dates for different groups of states.

"The due dates for GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for FY 2017-18 are being extended in a staggered manner for different groups of States to 5th and 7th February 2020. Notifications will be uploaded shortly," tweeted CBIC.

The due dates for GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for FY 2017-18 are being extended in a staggered manner for different groups of States to 5th and 7th February 2020. @nsitharaman @nsitharamanoffc @ianuragthakur @FinMinIndia . Notifications will be uploaded shortly. - CBIC (@cbic_india) February 3, 2020

The new due date for Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand is now February 5, 2020.

Also Read: GSTN claims glitch-free return filing in January

Whilst, The states of Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Himachal Pradesh,Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Other Territory will have to now file returns under GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C by February 7, 2020.

This is the second extension of due dates for filing GST annual returns since January 31, 2020 when the GSTN portal had crashed. CBIC then extended the dates for filing GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C forms by three days after receiving complaints about the GST portal not working and lakhs of returns pending.

The earlier deadline for the taxpayers in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other territories would have ended today (Tuesday).

Also Read: GST collection for Jan at Rs 1.1 lakh crore; breaches Rs 1 lakh crore mark third time in a row

Also Read: Deadline to avail late fee waiver for GSTR-1 extended till January 17