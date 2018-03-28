scorecardresearch
CBSE to re-conduct Class X Maths, Class XII Economics papers; faces the ire of Twitterati

According to reports PM Modi expressed his displeasure to HRD minister Prakash Javadekar over the paper leaks. The PM has asked for strict action.

Like a nightmare come true, lakhs of students appearing for their board exams this year came home to find that they would need to sit for one of their papers again. The Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to re-conduct the Class XII Economics exam and the Class X Mathematics paper. CBSE issued a circular stating that the dates would be announced on the website in a week. While the Mathematics paper was conducted today, Class XII's Economics paper was conducted on Monday.

A hand-written question paper of the Economics paper was apparently circulating on WhatsApp a day before the exam. Many of questions on this written paper were same as the ones that appeared on the examination paper.

As per reports, the Math paper had a major chunk of questions from NCERT textbooks. Although lengthy, students found this paper easier than many.

The CBSE circular stated, "Board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to re-conduct the examinations in the following subjects. Dates for fresh examinations and the other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week."

People took to Twitter to express their unhappiness with this decision. Parents and students said that taking the exam once is immense pressure in itself; to take it again is brutal. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

