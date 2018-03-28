CBSE to re-conduct Class X Maths, Class XII Economics papers; faces the ire of Twitterati

Like a nightmare come true, lakhs of students appearing for their board exams this year came home to find that they would need to sit for one of their papers again. The Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to re-conduct the Class XII Economics exam and the Class X Mathematics paper. CBSE issued a circular stating that the dates would be announced on the website in a week. While the Mathematics paper was conducted today, Class XII's Economics paper was conducted on Monday.

According to reports, PM Modi expressed his displeasure to HRD minister Prakash Javadekar over the paper leaks. The PM has asked for strict action.

A hand-written question paper of the Economics paper was apparently circulating on WhatsApp a day before the exam. Many of questions on this written paper were same as the ones that appeared on the examination paper.

As per reports, the Math paper had a major chunk of questions from NCERT textbooks. Although lengthy, students found this paper easier than many.

The CBSE circular stated, "Board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to re-conduct the examinations in the following subjects. Dates for fresh examinations and the other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week."

People took to Twitter to express their unhappiness with this decision. Parents and students said that taking the exam once is immense pressure in itself; to take it again is brutal.

My son Aujaswi studied really hard for #CBSE Class X Board Math Exams held today His joy of finishing Board Exams was short lived. He is extremely dejected as the Math paper got leaked& this #LeakingGovt will hold the Exam again I feel sorry for him as lakhs of other students! - Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) March 28, 2018

Okay so here's what the tragedy is over 19.5 lakh 10th students gave their exams today contented after the simple maths exam and then #CBSE hits them on the face with a freaking re-exam like it's all a joke and time is something they can play around with. - Risha Musheer (@RishaMusheer) March 28, 2018

#CBSE should remove this re-exam concepts for all subjects and just look for the culprits. This is a worst situation for India's education system and shame on them. Re-exam just doesn't make things right rather it is demoralizing the students. #CBSE Maths - Shreyas7_10 (@shreyas7_10) March 28, 2018

Before re-exam, students has right to know:-

1, paper leak from where ?

2, who those peoples are who did it?

3, will goverment take hard action.?

4, what garantee that it will be not happen again.#CBSE - ARIF ALI (@arifmdali) March 28, 2018

How is #CBSE so sure only maths and eco were leaked. Who knows others were too. What action is being taken against the perpetrators #CBSEPaperLeak. Punish the offenders not the kids who worked hard and took the test - vibhuti arora (@AroraVibhuti) March 28, 2018

Frustrated , I was so happy ,my paper was so good ,I was expecting 90+ ,now I have to prepare again.#CBSE

Can't express my anger and frustration ,when I heard that ,just because of Mismanagement of board ,I have to face this.

I have to prepare for entrance,now in much short time - KuchRangPyarKAiseBhi (@SMuradulazam) March 28, 2018

#CBSE This is soo unfair. I was so happy after giving the paper and then CBSE strikes you with this.That too when our education minister talks about not stressing the children too much! I didnt cheat,why should I and thousand others like me suffer? - Anoushka Chopra (@anoushka__grey) March 28, 2018

#CBSE I think this is very disappointing news that 10th Maths paper was leaked.Shame on CBSE administration who should actually punished for this. Retest is not a solution as who will give guaranty that paper will not leak again. Better all student should awarded with full marks. - Sunil Bhopale (@BhopaleSunil) March 28, 2018

1. Full syllabus double burden

2 . From next year syllabus reduced to half

3. Re exam for maths because of a fault in your system ?? Wby should i suffer make your security tight not our schedule tight because of u 2.3 crore youth should suffer #CBSE

Shame on you - tejas gulati (@tejasgulati12) March 28, 2018

As a veteran victim of #CBSE, I condemn the sheer negligence of such a reputed educational organisation. Lakhs of aspirants are suffering from this. Imagine their situation. Who cares? Who will pay for it?

Government#CBSEPaperLeak #CBSEBoardExams https://t.co/AcsQbRv9Es - Shweta Pandey (@I_AM_Chidiya) March 28, 2018