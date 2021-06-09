Central govt employees to get 15 days casual leave if parents test COVID-19 positive

All central government employees will get 15 days of special casual leave (SCL) in case their parents or any dependent family members test COVID-19 positive, as per an order issued by the personnel ministry. The order will be applicable from March 25, 2020.

"In case of active hospitalisation of any of the family members/parents even after 15 days of the expiry of SCL, the government servants may be granted leave of any kind due and admissible beyond 15 days of SCL till their discharge from hospital," said the order issued to all central government ministries.

In its order, the ministry has given detailed information regarding treatment, hospitalisation and quarantine protocols. The latest notification came after several central government employees said they were facing issues in getting casual leaves in such cases.

The order says a government servant can avail leave up to 20 days when he or she is COVID-19 positive or in-home isolation/quarantine. The leave starts from the time the person tests positive, it said.

"In case of hospitalisation beyond the 20th day from his testing COVID positive, he shall be granted commuted leave, on the production of documentary proof of hospitalisation," it said.

"A government servant shall be granted special casual leave of 15 days in case a dependent family member or parents (whether dependent or not, living with him) are COVID-19 positive," it said.

If an employee comes in direct contact with a COVID-positive person and remains in-home quarantine, "he shall be treated as on-duty/work from home for seven days", the order said. If an employee wants to spend time in quarantine as a precautionary measure in a containment zone, he "shall be treated as on-duty/work from home till the containment zone is denotified".

