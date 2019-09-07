Chandrayaan-2 landing: India is very proud of its scientists, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ISRO control centre in Bengaluru at 8am in the backdrop of Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram losing contact with ground stations. According to Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), India's Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram began final descent towards the moon and lost contact with ground control around 2.1 km above the Moon's surface. The snag occurred minutes after the module began the fine braking phase of its descent to the unexplored lunar South Pole. However, ISRO said that it is not sure whether the lander crash landed or not. The space agency added that it is analysing the data available with it to ascertain the reason behind the snag and the findings will be made public on a later date.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru to witness the landing Chandrayaan 2, boosted the morale of the ISRO scientists.
10:00 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "ISRO's achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud. India stands with our committed and hard working scientists at @isro. My best wishes for future endeavours."
9:45 am: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa boosted the morale of Isro scientists. "We are with you Isro. Proud of you to have dared to land at the south pole of the moon where no one else has ever attempted. Your capabilities and achievements have always made our country stand tall. This is just a success postponed. #Chandrayaan2," he said in a tweet.
9:30 am: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu has also lauded Isro for daring to dream. He said that even if the Vikram lander had lost contact, the orbiter and its payloads are still performing their functions perfectly.
9:10 am : Uplifting the morale of ISRO scientists, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Isro's mission to reach moon is bound to succeed.
India is proud of @isro and its team of scientists. The ISROs mission to reach the Moon is bound to succeed.
Their courage and commitment will ultimately make it successful. I wish team ISRO a great success in their future endeavours.
8:45 am: PM Narendra Modi hugged and consoled ISRO Chief K Sivan after he broke down.
8:32 am: "There is no communication with the lander. It's as good as lost. There is no hope. Very, very difficult to re-establish contact," PTI quoted an unnamed Indian Research Space Organisation official as saying this.
8:30 am: "The learnings from today will make us stronger and better; there will be a new dawn. The best is yet to come in our space programme; India is with you. Countless people have got access to a better life due to the hard work of our space scientists. Our determination to touch moon has become even stronger, we came very close but we need to cover more ground," said PM Modi.
8:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow very soon.
8:22 am: "As important as the final result is the journey & the effort. I can proudly say that the effort was worth it & so was the journey. Our team worked hard, travelled far & those teachings will always remain with us. The learnings from today will make us stronger and better," PM said.
8:20 am: "Resilience & tenacity are central to India's ethos. In our glorious history, we have faced moments that may have slowed us but they have never crushed our spirit. We have bounced back again & gone on to do spectacular things. This is why our civilisation stands tall" said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Resilience & tenacity are central to Indias ethos.
In our glorious history, we have faced moments that may have slowed us but they have never crushed our spirit.
We have bounced back again & gone on to do spectacular things.
This is why our civilisation stands tall: PM
8:18 am: "In our illustrious history, we have faced moments that may have slowed us but they have never crushed our spirit.We have bounced back again & gone on to do spectacular things.This is the reason why our civilization stands tall," he said.
8:16 am: PM said we will rise to the occasion and reach even newer heights of success. To our scientists I want to say- India is with you. You are exceptional professionals who have made an incredible contribution to national progress
8:14 am: For last few hours the entire nation was worried. Everyone stands in solidarity with our scientists. We are proud of our space program. Today our resolve to touch the moon has grown even stronger, ANI reported.
8:12 am: Boosting the morale of the dejected scientists at the ISRO, PM Modi said, "You are those people who live for the nation and work towards its progress. You have given your life for the country. You have sacrificed your life, your dreams for the country. I could understand you all last night. I could read the disappointment on your faces. You all have not slept since so many nights. I wanted to meet and talk to you all."
8:10 am: PM Modi told Isro scientists that i understand what you went through last night.
8:04 am: Modi told scientists to not lose heart and said that is not a small achievement and the country is proud of you.
8:02 am: Prime Minister Modi has begun his address to Isro scientists in Bengaluru. He started his speech with Bharat Mata Ki Jai!
8:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Isro control centre to interact with scientists.
7:55 am: PM Narendra Modi will return to the Isro control centre that is tracking Chandrayaan-2's progress to interact with scientists.
7:50 am: In a tweet, Isro said, "Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the nation from Isro Control Centre today (September 07, 2019) at 0800 hrs IST."
Honorable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre today (September 07, 2019) at 0800 hrs IST.
7:45 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is proud of our scientists. "They've given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be," Modi said in a tweet.
India is proud of our scientists! Theyve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!
Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019
7:40 am: PM Modi said that i will interact with our hardworking space scientists at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru at 8 AM this morning.
7:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru to witness the landing Chandrayaan 2, boosted the morale of the ISRO scientists.
"Life is full of ups and downs. This is no small achievement. The entire nation is proud of you. Hope for the best," PM Modi said.
