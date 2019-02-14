CIDCO Lottery Mumbai 2019: Results for 1,100 homes in Navi Mumbai to be declared today

The 1,100 houses which were constructed under CIDCO's Mega Housing project last year but as yet unsold and unalloyed will now be sold through a lottery on Valentine's Day.The houses were constructed for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) under PM Awaas Yojna.

The final draw will take place on the 7th floor of the CIDCO Bhavan situated in Belapur, Navi Mumbai at 11:00pm. The results will also be announced on CIDCO'S official website.

CIDCO has already published the provisional accepted and rejected application list on its official website. A total of 58,786 applications have been received for these houses out of which four have been disqualified from the draw. Three of those applications were rejected on the ground that they applied in the different income group. This lottery results will be telecast on CIDCO's YouTube and Facebook pages Live.

Around 14,838 flats were released last year on the occasion of Gandhi jayanti (2 October 2019). The 1,100 houses which were left unalloyed were said to be reserved for Mathadi workers, CIDCO employees etc. Due to limited demand from these reserved categories, they were finally declared open to the general public and saw a rapid growth in the flow of applications.

These 1,100 flats are located in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli, Kharghar, Taloja, Kalamboli and Dronagiri. The legal paper work for allotment of houses will commence after the results of the lottery draw is declared.

(Edited by Sameer Gaur)

Also read: Fire breaks out at Delhi's Naraina factory after deadly hotel blaze in Karol Bagh