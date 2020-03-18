Coronavirus in Noida: Man with travel history to Indonesia confirmed positive; total cases rise to 4

One more coronavirus case has been confirmed in Noida, taking the total to four. The latest case is a 26-year-old man with travel history to Indonesia, according to Anurag Bhargava, the Chief Medical Officer of Gautham Budh Nagar.

"The sample of this person, who lives in Sector 41 of Noida, was taken four days ago and he has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida for treatment," Bhargava said in a statement. He also said the infected person's home and locality are being sanitised.

On Tuesday, two people in Noida had tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, both persons had a travel history to France. One of these is a resident of Sector 78 while the other belongs to Sector 100.

Two new cases were also confirmed in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Wednesday afternoon. A 56-year-old male from Bengaluru, who recently returned from the USA on March 6 and a 25-year-old female, who returned from Spain, were tested positive. Both the patients have been quarantined.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases have now crossed the 150-mark in India. With the addition of this case, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 16.

So far, three people in the country have died due to the deadly virus, a 64-year-old man in Maharashtra, a 76-year-old man in Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman in the national capital. Currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in any state in India with 42 confirmed cases. Kerala is the second highest with 25 cases of coronavirus confirmed thus far.

Across the world, around 196,00 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Over 7,800 lives have already been lost due to the deadly virus.

