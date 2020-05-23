Coronavirus India Highlights: Sikkim reports first COVID-19 case; India's tally crosses 1.25 lakh-mark

Corona India news live updates and COVID-19 tracker: India's total count of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.25 lakh-mark on Friday as more infections kept mounting across the country. As many as 6,654 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day jump, taking the country's tally to 1,25,101. India now has 69,597 active cases, and 3,720 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. Delhi's total count has reached 12,319, along with 208 deaths. Moreover, ICMR has said that it has conducted 1,15,364 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 28,34,798. Shramik Special trains continue to ferry passenger across the country. The Nagaland-bound Shramik Special train from Chennai ferried more than 1,400 people. Separately, many states and UTs including Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir are mandatorily putting passengers in quarantine centres upon arrival. Meanwhile, China recorded 39 fresh COVID-19 cases, comprising 35 asymptomatic infections from Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the virus. The global count of coronavirus, as per the Johns Hopkins University, jumped to 52.10 lakh, with over 3.38 lakh deaths due to coronavirus.
9:40 PM: Assam reports highest single-day spike of 70 new coronavirus cases
Assam on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike in the number of novel coronavirus cases with 70 people testing positive for the deadly virus. With the new cases, the state tally has now surged to 329.
9:20 PM: Coronavirus in Mumbai: 1,566 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths reported in Mumbai today
As many as 1,566 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Mumbai to 28,634, says Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.
9:00 PM: No air travel allowed in lockdown order, clarifies Maharashtra govt
Maharashtra government has not amended its lockdown order dated May 19, says Bhushan Gagrani, Principal Secretary to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Under the lockdown order, air travel has been restricted and continues to remain so until stated otherwise.
8:45 PM: Coronavirus lockdown effect: Natural gas output falls by one-fifth as demand shrinks
Natural gas output fell by nearly one-fifth in April due to lower demand from industries as coronavirus lockdown took a toll on economy. Gas output fell 18.6 per cent to 2.16 billion cubic metres last month compared to 2.65 bcm in the same month a year ago, data from oil ministry showed.
A 15.3 per cent fall in output by ONGC to 1.72 bcm led to fall in production of natural gas.
8:30 PM: UP govt to launch job portal for migrant workers
The Uttar Pradesh government is developing a dedicated job portal for migrants who are returning from various states amid lockdown to contain coronavirus cases. Revenue department of the state is involved in the process of developing the online portal, where details of the skilled labourers would be uploaded. This would help in speedy recruitment process by interested companies or agencies.
8:00 PM: Fire breaks out at COVID-19 designated hospital in Delhi
A fire broke out in South Delhi's Cygnus Orthocare Hospital, designated for COVID-19 patients. At least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
As per media report, the fire broke out on the third floor of the COVID-19 designated hospital located in in Hauz Khas area at around 5:45 PM. The cause of the fire, which has been doused now, is still unknown.
7:30 PM: Tamil Nadu reports nearly 760 new cases, death tally crosses 100-mark
The number of coronavirus case in Tamil Nadu touched 15,512 on Saturday, with 760 new cases reported in 24 hours. The death toll in the state has crossed the 100-mark. Five people died in the state on Saturday, taking total deaths in the state to 103.
7:00 PM: Sikkim reports its first COVID-19 positive case
Sikkim government has confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus in the state. A resident of south Sikkim, with a recent travel history to Delhi has tested positive for the virus.
6:45 PM: UP cabinet gives nod for sale of certain categories of liquor in malls
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday approved 'UP Excise (Settlement of Licenses for Premium Retail Vends of Foreign Liquor) Rules, 2020', paving the way for sale of certain categories of liquors in Malls in the state.
6:30 PM: COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh touched 225
The total number of positive cases in Chandigarh is now 225 including 43 active cases, 179 discharged cases and 3 deaths, says health department.
6:00 PM: Schools in Himachal Pradesh to charge only tuition fees
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has allowed schools to charge only tuition fees from students, in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
5:40 pm: Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough in Idnia unlikely within a year: Experts
As Indian firms scramble to develop a vaccine for coronavirus, experts feel that research in the country is still at a nascent stage and any concrete breakthrough is not likely within a year.
5.30 pm: Eid during coronavirus
Shops in Delhi's Jama Masjid area remain empty as customers stay away from markets for fear of contracting coronavirus.
Once they returned to India, they had to undergo coronavirus tests. 5.00 pm: AIIMS Rishikesh prepares database for corona AIIMS Rishikesh is preparing a database of patients suffering from critical illnesses vis a vis their vulnerability to COVID-19. "People suffering from critical ailments are more at risk of contracting coronavirus than people in general. We have begun preparing a database of such patients to keep a watch on them in particular and save them from getting infected," nodal officer for COVID-19 cases at AIIMS, Rishikesh Madhur Uniyal. 4.55 pm: Tamil Nadu says that state lost Rs 35,000 crore during lockdown Tamil Nadu estimated that the state lost Rs 35,000 crore revenue during the coronavirus lockdown. Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that development schemes won't be affected from these losses. "Various austerity measures have been taken to handle the situation but they won't affect development schemes as they ensure employment generation," he said. 4.43 pm: Kerala coronavirus data deleted Sprinklr, a US-based company that had the responsibility of handling Kerala government's data of coronavirus cases in the state has informed the government that it has deleted all the backup data provided by the state government. 4.38 pm: Services to Bengal would start after clearance Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kr Yadav said that West Bengal government has asked the Indian Railways to halt train services to the state till May 26. He said as soon as the state government gives clearances, train services would resume. 4.37 pm: 9.7 million tonnes of food grain delivered Freight movement operations ensured delivery of 9.7 million tonnes of food grain from April 1 to May 22. 3255 new Parcel Special Trains have been run since 22nd March, said Railways. 4.33 pm: 2,600 trains in next 10 days Around 2,600 trains are being scheduled to run in the coming 10 days. The Railways said that the transporter is prepared to run trains within states if state governments request. 4.28 pm: Indian Railways press conference: How to bring normalcy The Indian Railways revealed the salient points to bring about normalcy in train travel: 4.26 pm: 5000 coaches turned into COVID centres Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that 5,000 coaches have been turned into COVID care centres, with 80,000 beds. Since all of them are not being used, 50 per cent of these coaches have been used as Shramik Special trains. 4.22 pm: Indian Railways press conference: Day-wise breakup of trains The Indian Railways provided a day-wise breakup of the trains that have been operating since May 1. Passenger trains were allowed to operate from May 12. Day-wise breakup of #ShramikSpecial trains has been provided with details of number of passengers they have carried. Additionally, Railway Ministry has started special passenger trains since 12 May to carry passengers from Delhi to 15 major cities: VK Yadav,Chairman,Railway Board pic.twitter.com/yNT0fRM78a 4.15 pm: Indian Railways press conference Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that 80 per cent of the special trains for migrant workers was used by passengers from Bihar and UP. He said that free meals and drinking water is being provided on the trains and that social distancing and hygiene protocols are being followed. 4.10 pm: MHA asks UTs to check on rumour mongering The MHA has asked union territories to keep a check on rumour mongering about shortage of food and essential commodities through publicity. 4.02 pm: Home delivery of liquor in Odisha Odisha government has allowed home delivery of liquor from shops situated outside containment zones. The government has introduced a special COVID fee of 50 per cent on MRP of all types of foreign liquor and beer. Retailers can directly delivery alcohol or use reputed food delivery aggregators. 3.50 pm: Remdesivir possibly leading coronavirus vaccine race, says scientist Ram Vishwakarma, director of the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, CSIR, Jammu said that there are many drugs under trial but the immediate hope is repurposed drugs. "Right now, there is only one effective approach which is to repurpose already approved drugs for other diseases if they can be used for COVID-19. One example is remdesivir," he said. 3.45 pm: 32 lakh migrant workers transported by Indian Railways The Indian Railways has ferried around 32 lakh migrant workers since it started the Shramik Special trains on May 1. It has run 2,570 trains out of which 550 are yet to reach their destinations. According to data with the Railways, Uttar Pradesh (1246) has received the highest number of trains, followed by Bihar (804) and Jharkhand (124). Gujarat (759), Maharashtra (483) and Punjab (291) have sent the most number of trains.. 3.35 pm: PM Modi speaks to Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth PM Modi congratulated PM Jugnauth for successfully controlling coronavirus. He said that Indians would always stand in support of Mauritius in such difficult times. Our people share warm and special ties, based on shared culture and values. Indians will stand by their Mauritian brothers and sisters at this difficult time. 3.33 pm: PM Modi speaks to Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa PM Modi said that Sri Lanka is fighting coronavirus very effectively and committed to support the maritime neighbour in matters of economy and the pandemic. Had an excellent talk with President @GotabayaR. Sri Lanka is fighting COVID-19 effectively under his leadership. India will continue to support our close maritime neighbour in dealing with the pandemic and its economic impact. 3.25 pm: Goa wants to perform antibody tests on arriving passengers Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane wrote to the Civil Aviation Ministry to ask permission for antibody testing of passengers upon arrival. Around 15 flights are scheduled to arrive in Goa on Monday. The passengers would be issued a negative certificate before entering the state. 3.20 pm: Shramik Special train passengers protest in Unnao Passengers of Shramik Special train on way to Bihar Darbhanga from Bengaluru protested and hurled brickbats at a railway station in Unnao. Passengers said that there were no food and water arrangements and that even the washrooms did not have water. As soon as the train stopped in Unnao, the passengers got down and started hurling stones. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) pacified the passenger before they restarted their journey. 3.10 pm: Daati Maharaj found violating govt orders on social distancing Delhi Police started inquiry against Daati Maharaj after it was alleged that people went to the Shani Dham temple in Mehrauli after it was opened yesterday. DCP South Delhi Atul Thakur said that they violated government guidelines and found that Data Maharaj and others committed an offence under IPC of Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act. 2.59 pm: Coronavirus lockdown in Assam People in Guwahati say that they will celebrate EidAlFitr keeping in mind all guidelines and norms, amid 4th phase of coronavirus lockdown. A local says, "We will follow social distancing & offer prayers at home. We stand with the govt in this fight against COVID-19." Assam: People in Guwahati say that they will celebrate #EidAlFitr keeping in mind all guidelines & norms, amid 4th phase of #CoronavirusLockdown. A local says,"We will follow social distancing & offer prayers at home. We stand with the govt in this fight against #COVID19." pic.twitter.com/DQhXqdeRiU 2.49 pm: Corona updates: Aarogya Setu like a passport, says Puri Hardeep Singh Puri said that if a person has taken a test that came out negative and also does not have any symptoms, then they don't have to be quarantined. He also said that the Aarogya Setu app is like a passport if the status is green. 2.39 pm: Chandigarh lockdown latest updates: Vande Bharat Mission An Air India repatriation flight carrying 327 passengers and one infant landed at Delhi airport from JFK Airport in the United States, earlier today. 227 passengers deboarded at Delhi Airport & remaining 100 passengers arrived at Chandigarh International Airport. 2.28 pm: Adding more flights soon, says Hardeep Singh Puri Aviation minister says that the government is doing the best to add as many flights as possible soon. He said that number of international flights would also be increased in the coming days. The ministry allowed the resumption of services from May 25 onwards, after a gap of two months. The government has also issued a set of guidelines for passengers taking domestic flights. 2.18 pm: Aarogya Setu app is excellent, says Hardeep Singh Puri Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri batted for the contact tracing app Aarogya Setu. His comments come amid discussions on the app's data privacy and accuracy. Puri said that there is nothing comparable to the app and called it "excellent". 2.09 pm: Chandigarh declares 44 areas as containment zones Chandigarh declares 44 areas as containment zones. The government classified the development blocks into red zones and orange zones. There are 80 development blocks marked as orange zones, while Doundilohara (Balod district), Takhatpur and Masturi (Bilaspur district) and Korba (Korba district) have been identified as red zones. The government also marked some under-tested areas as orange despite no new cases. 2.00 pm: Flights safest mode of travelling, says DIAL CEO Delhi International Airport Limited CEO Videh Jaipuriar said that we will have to learn to live with coronavirus. He said that it is very important to resume flight operations and said that it is the safest mode of travelling. Jaipuriar said that people should be careful but not worried. He said that DIAL has made all preparations to ensure boarding of passengers without contact. He also urged everyone to print their boarding passes. 1.50 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases In the last 24 hours, 591 new cases of COVID have been identified, said the state health department. There have been no deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Delhi is now 12,910. Chandigarh: An Air India repatriation flight carrying 327 passengers & one infant landed at Delhi airport from JFK Airport in the United States, earlier today. 227 passengers deboarded at Delhi Airport & remaining 100 passengers arrived at Chandigarh International Airport. pic.twitter.com/4Na700Wo2j 1.40 pm: Coronavirus tally in Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the total cases in the state has increased to 319 as on 1:40 pm on May 23. Fifty three new cases have been reported, said the minister. 591 #COVID19 cases & no deaths reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the national capital rises to 12910, including 6412 active cases: Delhi Health Department pic.twitter.com/buMK3Tals3 1.30 pm: Karnataka coronavirus update Karnataka reported 196 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 1,939. The state has reported 42 deaths so far with one in the last 25 hours. The Karnataka government has ordered mandatory quarantine for passengers arriving from six states. Alert 1.20 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus tally The number of corona cases in Rajasthan increased by 155 on Saturday. Two deaths, one each in Jaipur and Kota were reported. Forty-eight new cases from Nagaur, Kota, Jhunjhunu and Jaipur districts were reported. The number of cases in the state has reached 6,542, with 2,695 active cases. 1.10 pm: Goa is corona-free, says Governor Satya Pal Malik Governor Satya Pal Malik said that Goa is coronavirus-free. He added that domestic travellers would come to the state even though international tourists might take a while to come. He said this is not a long-term loss to the industry. 1.07 pm: Shivraj Singh Chouhan blames Tablighi Jamaat for spread in state MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Tablighi Jamaat members was responsible for the initial spread of coronavirus in the state, especially in Bhopal and Indore. "Initially the members of Tablighi Jamaat contributed in spreading this virus. The people, who came back from this event to prime cities like Indore and Bhopal, transmitted this virus to others also," he said, adding that they "did not act responsibly". 1.01 pm: Exodus of migrant workers from Delhi Migrant workers in Delhi gathered at Lajpat Nagar to board buses for their departure. They would be taken to the railway station from where they would board the Shramik Special trains. Fifty three new #COVID19 + cases confirmed - 44 from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre, 7 from Dima Hasao district and 2 from Cachar. 12.55 pm: Domestic flights to fly from Terminal 3 of Delhi airport The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has said that flights operating on May 25 would depart from Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport. The Ministy of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday that domestic flights would resume services from Monday -- after a gap of two months. 12.50 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus tally The state has reported 47 new cases of coronavirus and one death in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is 2,561 with 56 deaths. 12.35 pm: Congress arranges buses for students in MP The Congress party has arranged for transportation for students from Wayanad and other parts of Kerala who are stranded in Madhya Pradesh. Stranded students contacted Rahul Gandhi, who urged former MP CM Kamal Nath to help with the transportation. 12.30 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus tally Till 11:30 am, the state reported 20 new cases. The current tally of cases has reached 173, said the state health department. 12.20 pm: Migrant workers from Manipur gather at Bengaluru Palace Grounds Around 4,000 migrant workers gathered at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. They gathered with luggage and wanted to go back home. 196 new positive cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Karnataka from May 22, 5pm to 5pm today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1939, including 1297 active cases and 598 discharges: Karnataka Health Department pic.twitter.com/p0PK0hytDR 12.10 pm: Three employees of Cadila Pharmaceuticals die of coronavirus Dholka-based Cadila Pharmaceuticals has said that three of its employees have died of coronavirus. The employees were part of the company's production and packaging departments, said a spokesperson. This news comes as 26 employees of the company were reported positive earlier this month. The company has said that it has set up its own quarantine facility and has also given employees the option to quarantine elsewhere. 12:05 pm: Pune doctor passes away due to COVID A 56-year-old doctor in Pune passed away due to coronavirus in Pune. The doctor who ran a private hospital in the city passed away at the Sassoon General Hospital. 11.55 am: Coronavirus cases tally in Indore Indore reported 83 more positive cases in the last 24 hours. It is the worst-hit district in Madhya Pradesh with 2,933 cases. The death toll in Indore has reached 111. 11.50 am: Nationwide lockdown won't help India fight COVID, says virologist Leading virologist Shahid Jameel said that the nationwide lockdown would not help India fight coronavirus anymore. He suggested that community-driven containment, isolation and quarantine strategies are the things that would help the country in this hour of need. He added that India has a very low testing rate which must be increased. "We should deploy both antibody tests and confirmatory PCR tests. This will tell us about pockets of ongoing infection and past (recovered) infection," said Jameel to PTI. 11.40 am: Lucknow corona update Lucknow allowed local salons and parlours to open on May 21. Similarly Tamil Nadu has also allowed parlours and salons to reopen. 11.32 am: Mumbai coronavirus update Neighbours shower flowers on Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Pawar who returned home after recovering from coronavirus. Delhi: Migrant workers queue outside Lajpat Nagar police station to board buses. They will be taken on buses to railway stations, from where they will board trains for their respective states. pic.twitter.com/skCgE06SpO 11.25 am: Bihar to quarantine arriving passengers Bihar government issued an order stating that migrant workers arriving from Surat, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata and Bangalore would be quarantined in centres. It stated that passengers from other places would be kept in home quarantine if they don't show symptoms. Around 4000 migrant workers from Manipur have gathered at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru for registration to return. K. Sudhakar, state minister says,"I talked to them,they are worried&want to go back to Manipur but I hope they will return to Bengaluru as this is their second home" pic.twitter.com/w8QakO7ini 11.15 am: Coronavirus impact: Hertz files for bankruptcy The 102-year-old car rental company Hertz has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company's lenders refused to grant it another extension on its payments, triggering the filing in US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Hertz had reported 18.7 billion in debt in March end, with only 1 billion of available cash. 11.05 am: No special trains to Bengal till May 26 West Bengal Chief Secretary has written to Railway Board Chairman stating that the state is involved in relief and rehabilitation work and would not be able to receive special trains for the next few days. WB said that no train must be sent to the state till May 26. 11.00 am: Odisha corona tally Odisha has reported 80 new COVID cases. The total number of corona cases is now 1,269 with 826 active cases. 10.55 am: Manipur CM's ultimatum to arriving passengers Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that arriving passengers would have to undergo mandatory quarantine. If they fail to do so, he said, they would be prosecuted under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and sentenced to jail. 10.50 am: Brazil second-worst affected country Brazil has now become the second-most infected country in the world with one 3,30,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. With 3,30,890 cases, the Latin American country has reported over 21,000 deaths. The country witnessed 1,001 deaths in the last 24 hours. This comes as a set-back to the country that was mulling reopening shops and easing restrictions. 10.45 am: Hunar Haat to reopen as Local to Global Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that Hunar Haat would reopen from May 25 and would be rechristened as Local to Global. The renaming is in line with PM Modi's initiative to give a boost to local manufacturers and products. He said that in order to boost the economy and make India atmanirbhar, one must be "vocal for local" to push them towards global. 10.40 am: Auto-rickshaws restart in Tamil Nadu but no passengers Tamil Nadu government has allowed the restarting of auto rickshaw services but there are no passengers available. The state has also allowed salons and parlours to reopen from Sunday. #WATCH Maharashtra: Flowers were showered upon Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Pawar, by neighbourers in Mumbai today, as he arrived to his native place after completely recovering from #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/RgzGFT0NxE 10.30 am: Chennai-Nagaland Shramik Special train ferries 1,400 people The first Shramik Special train to Nagaland ferries 1,477 stranded people. The train originated in Chennai and left for its destination on Tuesday night. The passengers had to walk through disinfectant tunnels and underwent medical screening. People from Dimapur, Mon and Peren districts have been quarantined in various centres. 10.24 am: Tamil Nadu allows salons to reopen from Sunday Tamil Nadu has allowed reopening of beauty parlours and salons across the state from Sunday. However the same would be shut in Chennai and coronavirus containment zones. Additionally, these shops can't use AC and will have to operate only from 7am to 7pm period. 10.20 am: COVID-19 cases in Assam reaches 259 Three more people tested positive in Assam taking the total number of cases in the state to 259. The state has 198 active cases and four deaths have been reported. Bihar: Migrants returning to the state from Surat, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata & Bangalore to be kept in quarantine camps. People returning from other places to be home quarantined if they don't show #COVID19 symptoms. pic.twitter.com/OCS8IuqxYQ 10.15 am: ICMR testing update ICMR has said that it tested 1,15,364 people for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. So far, it has tested 28,34,798 people in the country. Rameswaram: Tamil Nadu govt has allowed plying of autos and cycle rickshaws from today amid #COVID19 lockdown, except in Chennai&containment zones. Ramesh, an auto driver says, "There are no tourists due to lockdown. Local passengers are also not there, hence no earning for us". pic.twitter.com/rPTN6A2d7l 10.10 am: AIIMS employee dies of coronavirus A mess worker in AIIMS died of coronavirus as the hostel administration did not take precautionary measures, alleged Resident Doctors Association on Friday. They also alleged that the hostel superintendent tried to portray the cause of death as possible cardiac arrest. 10.05 am: Corona vaccine update New Chinese vaccine appears to be showing positive signs. Subjects who received a single dose of the vaccine produced a certain immune cell called T Cells within two weeks and antibodies needed for immunity peaked at 28 days. 10.00 am: Increase in cyber crime in Mumbai amid lockdown State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that there has been an increase in the number of cyber crime cases in Mumbai amid the lockdown. He said that through TikTok, videos encouraging rape and acid attack have gone viral. Deshmukh said that strict action would be taken against such people. 9.55 am: Noida Police says no special pass required for domestic flights passengers Noida Police has clarified that no special pass would be required for domestic flight passengers who have confirmed flight tickets. People with confirmed tickets would be allowed to cross the Delhi-Noida border. The Delhi-Noida border has been sealed due to the increase in corona cases, allowing only special services and cargo to pass through. 9.45 am: Delhi COVID-19 update The Delhi Excise Department has allowed the reopening 66 private liquor shops from 9am to 6:30pm. These shops would be allowed to open on an odd-even basis. According to a report in Times of India, the department amassed Rs 100 crore as special corona cess in just 15 days. 9.40 am: Rajasthan coronavirus tally Rajasthan has reported 48 fresh cases in the last 24 hours along with two deaths. The state health department said that the number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has increased to 6,542 and 155 deaths have been reported. Alert 9.35 am: Karnataka orders compulsory quarantine for passengers Domestic flight passengers travelling from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh would be compulsorily quarantined in Karnataka for seven days. Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood said that that will be followed by home quarantine. 9.30 am: Cycling Federation of India offers trial to Jyoti Kumari Jyoti Kumari cycled 1,200 km from Gurugram to Darbhanga with her wounded father. She was praised by Ivanka Trump for this act. Following Ivanka's tweet, the Cycling Federation has offered a trial to Kumari. 9.25 am: Ivanka Trump praises Jyoti Kumari who cycled 1200 km Jyoti Kumari, who cycled 1,200 km from Gurugram to Darbhanga amid the coronavirus lockdown along with her injured father has been praised by Ivanka Trump. Three more #COVID19 + cases detected, one each from Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia. 9.15 am: Highest spike in coronavirus case India saw its highest spike in cases so far on Friday. The Health Ministry says that there has been an increase of 6,654 cases and 137 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 3,720 people have succumbed to the disease so far. 9.00 am: Coronavirus India cases cross 1,25,000 The total count of COVID-19 cases has jumped to 1,25,101, including 69,597 active cases, along with 3,720 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. 8.45 am: Coronavirus live updates: ICMR okays hydroxychloroquine for frontline COVID-19 warriors The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday approved the use of anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for the healthcare as well as frontline workers. The health research body recommended the use of HCQ for asymptomatic healthcare workers in non-COVID-19 hospitals and frontline workers such policemen deployed in containment zones. However, the Lancet, a premier medical journal has found that those being treated with HCQ and chloroquine are at a higher risk of death, and erratic heart rythms. 8.30 am: Corona India tracker: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graph.
