Coronavirus India Highlights: Sikkim reports first COVID-19 case; India's tally crosses 1.25 lakh-mark

Corona India news live updates and COVID-19 tracker: India's total count of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.25 lakh-mark on Friday as more infections kept mounting across the country. As many as 6,654 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day jump, taking the country's tally to 1,25,101. India now has 69,597 active cases, and 3,720 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. Delhi's total count has reached 12,319, along with 208 deaths. Moreover, ICMR has said that it has conducted 1,15,364 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 28,34,798. Shramik Special trains continue to ferry passenger across the country. The Nagaland-bound Shramik Special train from Chennai ferried more than 1,400 people. Separately, many states and UTs including Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir are mandatorily putting passengers in quarantine centres upon arrival. Meanwhile, China recorded 39 fresh COVID-19 cases, comprising 35 asymptomatic infections from Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the virus. The global count of coronavirus, as per the Johns Hopkins University, jumped to 52.10 lakh, with over 3.38 lakh deaths due to coronavirus.

9:40 PM: Assam reports highest single-day spike of 70 new coronavirus cases

Assam on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike in the number of novel coronavirus cases with 70 people testing positive for the deadly virus. With the new cases, the state tally has now surged to 329.

9:20 PM: Coronavirus in Mumbai: 1,566 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths reported in Mumbai today

As many as 1,566 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Mumbai to 28,634, says Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

9:00 PM: No air travel allowed in lockdown order, clarifies Maharashtra govt

Maharashtra government has not amended its lockdown order dated May 19, says Bhushan Gagrani, Principal Secretary to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Under the lockdown order, air travel has been restricted and continues to remain so until stated otherwise.

8:45 PM: Coronavirus lockdown effect: Natural gas output falls by one-fifth as demand shrinks

Natural gas output fell by nearly one-fifth in April due to lower demand from industries as coronavirus lockdown took a toll on economy. Gas output fell 18.6 per cent to 2.16 billion cubic metres last month compared to 2.65 bcm in the same month a year ago, data from oil ministry showed.

A 15.3 per cent fall in output by ONGC to 1.72 bcm led to fall in production of natural gas.

8:30 PM: UP govt to launch job portal for migrant workers

The Uttar Pradesh government is developing a dedicated job portal for migrants who are returning from various states amid lockdown to contain coronavirus cases. Revenue department of the state is involved in the process of developing the online portal, where details of the skilled labourers would be uploaded. This would help in speedy recruitment process by interested companies or agencies.

8:00 PM: Fire breaks out at COVID-19 designated hospital in Delhi

A fire broke out in South Delhi's Cygnus Orthocare Hospital, designated for COVID-19 patients. At least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

As per media report, the fire broke out on the third floor of the COVID-19 designated hospital located in in Hauz Khas area at around 5:45 PM. The cause of the fire, which has been doused now, is still unknown.

7:30 PM: Tamil Nadu reports nearly 760 new cases, death tally crosses 100-mark

The number of coronavirus case in Tamil Nadu touched 15,512 on Saturday, with 760 new cases reported in 24 hours. The death toll in the state has crossed the 100-mark. Five people died in the state on Saturday, taking total deaths in the state to 103.

7:00 PM: Sikkim reports its first COVID-19 positive case

Sikkim government has confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus in the state. A resident of south Sikkim, with a recent travel history to Delhi has tested positive for the virus.

6:45 PM: UP cabinet gives nod for sale of certain categories of liquor in malls

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday approved 'UP Excise (Settlement of Licenses for Premium Retail Vends of Foreign Liquor) Rules, 2020', paving the way for sale of certain categories of liquors in Malls in the state.

6:30 PM: COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh touched 225

The total number of positive cases in Chandigarh is now 225 including 43 active cases, 179 discharged cases and 3 deaths, says health department.

6:00 PM: Schools in Himachal Pradesh to charge only tuition fees

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has allowed schools to charge only tuition fees from students, in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

5:40 pm: Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough in Idnia unlikely within a year: Experts

As Indian firms scramble to develop a vaccine for coronavirus, experts feel that research in the country is still at a nascent stage and any concrete breakthrough is not likely within a year.

5.30 pm: Eid during coronavirus

Shops in Delhi's Jama Masjid area remain empty as customers stay away from markets for fear of contracting coronavirus.