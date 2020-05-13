Coronavirus live updates: PM Cares allots Rs 2,100 crore for ventilators, Rs 1,000 crore for migrants

India coronavirus lockdown 4 latest updates: Karnataka government has decided to ease lockdown restrictions in the state. Gyms, gold course to open in the state post May 17. The state recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases between 5 pm on Tuesday and 12 pm on Wednesday. The state health department said that the total count of coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 951, including 442 discharged and 32 deaths. PM Modi in his nationwide address on Tuesday announced a special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to help revive economic activity and make India self-reliant in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi in his speech also pitched for promoting local businesses. Announcing lockdown 4.0 beginning May 18, the prime minister said that it will be completely different this time with a new set of rules.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to announce loans of over Rs 3 lakh crore for MSMEs in her media briefing at 4 pm on Tuesday to give respite and liquidity push to restart small businesses.

India's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 74,281 on Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country. According to latest update by the Union Health Ministry, the total count of confirmed coronavirus cases includes 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 2,415 deaths.

9:10 PM: PM CARES Fund allocates Rs 3,100 crore for fight against coronavirus: PMO

PM CARES Fund Trust, set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle distress situations such as that posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has reportedly allocated Rs 3,100 crore for fight against coronavirus.

5.52 PM: Karnataka coronavirus cases

Karnataka reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 from 12 May, 5pm to 13 May, 5pm. This takes the total number of positive cases in the state to 959, said Karnataka Health Department.

34 new cases of COVID19 reported in the state from 12 May, 5pm to 13 May, 5pm; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 959: Karnataka Health Department pic.twitter.com/KL5RpmeDuk ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020 5.48 PM: Liquor rates in Kerala Kerala state cabinet has decided to increase the sales tax on liquor in the state. The increase will be to the tune of 10 per cent in case of beer and wine and 35 per cent in case other kinds of alcohol, Kerala CMO said. 4.33 PM: Sweets shops being asked to destroy old stock in Punjab Info Public Relations Dept, Punjab: Food shops, especially sweet shops, which remained closed in the lockdown have been asked to destroy whole of the old, stale and putrefied food material. Packaged food stuff of which expiry date has crossed, has also been ordered to be destroyed. - ANI 4.15 PM: 1,141 stranded Manipuris reached Jiribam RS from Chennai by a special train 1141 stranded Manipuris reached Jiribam RS from Chennai by a special train at around 12:20 pm today&have started moving by bus to their respective districts for compulsory 14 days quarantine at designated institutional&community quarantine centres: N Biren Singh, Manipur* CM pic.twitter.com/Xohecl27SK ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020 4.14 PM: Watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press meet #StimulusPackage: Finance Minister @nsitharaman addresses press. #ITLivestream #20lakhcrores #COVID19 https://t.co/HfTgqmiK5e IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) May 13, 2020 4.00 PM: Akhilesh Yadav: "First a false promise of Rs 15 lakh and now a claim of Rs 20 lakh crore ... This time, jumla has been 133 times bigger than that for 133 crore people of India. How can one believe in it?" 15 20 ...

133 133 ...

...



20 - . Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 13, 2020

3:50 PM: Schedule of flights for phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission

Schedule of flights for phase 2 of #VandeBharatMission. High Commission will gradually start contacting Indian passport holders according to priority. Bookings will start closer to the date of departure: High Commission of India, London (UK) pic.twitter.com/Yi5fdlZaBI - ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

3:38 PM: 'I do not want to hear any complaints either on ration or schemes': WB CM Mamata Banerjee

If I hear even a single complaint of money laundering or anything I will take legal action. I do not want to hear any complaints either on ration or schemes. It is our determination that we will take Bengal forward: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

3:40 PM: Sensex , Nifty end higher on hopes of stimulus package

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Wednesday on hopes of stimulus package to mitigate the economic impact of coronavirus pandamic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4pm to give out details of a Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

3:35 PM: Indian Army mulling proposal to allow common citizens join forces for three years 'Tour of Duty'

The Indian Army is considering a proposal to allow common citizens to join its ranks for three years 'Tour of Duty'. "A proposal is being discussed under which common citizens would be allowed a three year Tour of Duty in the force to serve the nation," Indian Army sources told ANI.

3:25 PM: Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the importance of local products and local manufacturing for a self-reliant India, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appealed people to use products made in India and ordered all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens to sell only indigenous products.

In this direction today, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens and stores across the country will now sell only indigenous products, from June 01, 2020. The total purchase value would be around Rs. 2800 crore. With this decision, 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenous products.

3:20 PM: FM to announce mega economic package at 4pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4pm to unveil details of a Rs 20 lakh crore financial relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to mitigate the economic impact of coronavirus pandamic.

3:10 PM: BSF reports 13 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Border Security Force (BSF) has reported 13 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. 11 are from Delhi and 1 each from Kolkata and Tripura, according to officials.

2.28 pm: Karnataka lockdown latest updates

Karnataka minister CT Ravi announced on Wednesday that the restaurants and salons may also open post-May 17, when the lockdown 3.0 ends. He added that gyms and golf courses are however allowed to open after May 17.

2.23 pm: Coronavirus India latest news

PM Modi to meet Chairpersons of the Empowered Groups later on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Chairpersons of the Empowered Groups later today. #COVID19 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/5XWlHNrkmh - ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

2.17 pm: Coronavirus latest updates: New dress code in Supreme Court

Judges and lawyers of Supreme Court will not be required to wear jackets and gowns, the apex court said on Wednesday. Judges will hold courts in white shirts. The apex court will open from next week.

2.10 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Only locally made products in paramilitary canteens from June 1

The central government said on Wednesday that only Made in India products will be sold in paramilitary canteens from June 1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Yesterday, PM Modi had appealed to encourage local products and make India self-reliant. In this direction, Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that only indigenous products will be sold at all CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) canteens from 1st June, 2020."

2.03 pm: Coronavirus lockdown in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has said that it will go into a complete lockdown during the celebration days following the holy month of Ramzan. The Interior Ministry announced the decision early Wednesday morning, adding that the lockdown would take effect from May 23 through May 27.

1.56 pm: Karnataka lockdown extension live updates

Karnataka government has decided to ease lockdown restrictions in the state. Gyms, gold course to open in the state post May 17.

1.49 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus latest updates: State tops in COVID-19 testing per million

Andhra Pradesh Health Secretary Dr. Jawahar Reddy said on Tuesday that the state is first on list concerning the count of coronavirus tests per million, followed by Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. The state conducted 3,593 tests per million population, Reddy added stating that the number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh is more than the numbers in 13 countries.

1.38 pm: Indore coronavirus cases rise to 2,107, death toll jumps to 95

As many as 91 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Indore in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the city to 2,107, an official said on Wednesday. Indore is the worst-hit district of Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, 3 more people died due to coronavirus in the district, taking the toll to 95, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

1.27 pm: Coronavirus stimulus package: India fourth-highest in the world

The Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is the fourth-highest in the world. PM Modi said that the economic package will be around the 10% of the GDP and is aimed at solving the problems of several bleeding sectors as well as migrant labourers. Japan has the highest economic stimulus package in the world at 21.1% of GDP, the United States package stands at 13% of GDP, Germany at 10.7% of GDP, followed by India at 10% of GDP, France at 9.3% of GDP. Italy at 5.7% of GDP and the last one on the list is the UK with the stimulus package at 5% of the GDP.

1.16 pm: Kolkata coronavirus latest updates

CISF witnessed a steep rise in COVID-19 positive cases reported in its force on Tuesday. 54 fresh cases were reported from Kolkata, taking the force's tally to 114. The tally stood at 68 on Tuesday evening. Presently, 1,077 personnel and 58 family members have been put in quarantine and isolation.

1.10 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Indians to be flown back from the US on 7 flights starting May 19

Under phase 2 of central government's Vande Bharat Mission, Indians will be flown back from the US on 7 flights beginning May 19.

1.03 pm: Gujarat coronavirus cases

Gujarat recorded 362 fresh COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 8,903, along with 537 deaths, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

12.55 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases

48 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state in last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 2,137, including 948 active cases, 1,142 cured/discharged and 47 deaths, said the state health department. (ANI report)

12.45 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases: 26 more infected

Karnataka recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases between 5 pm on Tuesday and 12 pm on Wednesday. The state health department said that the total count of coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 951, including 442 discharged and 32 deaths.

26 more #COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka between 5 pm yesterday & 12 pm today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 951, including 442 discharged & 32 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/uInk0g2wso - ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

12.37 pm: Chandigarh coronavirus cases

2 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The total count of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory (UT) stands at 189 now, comprising 3 deaths, said the Chandigarh health department. (Inputs from ANI)

12.29 pm: Corona cases break record in Bihar

130 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar in 24 hours, highest single-day spike in the state. This has taken the total count of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 879.

12.23 pm: Nirmala Sitharaman media address on economic stimulus today

Time, when and where to watch live streaming

The media briefing will start at 4 PM today. You can check out all the latest details regarding the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press meet on BusinessToday.In live blog.

India Today TV and AajTak will also run live telecast of the press briefing.

You can check out all the latest details on IndiaToday.In and AajTak.In live blogs.

12.16 pm: FM Nirmala Sitharaman speech today: Respite for MSMEs likely

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to announce loans of over Rs 3 lakh crore for MSMEs on Tuesday to give respite and liquidity push to restart small businesses.

12.08 pm: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's media address at 4 pm: Target groups

1. Middle class.

2. MSMEs

3. Labourers

4. Farmers

5. Cottage industries

11.59 am: FM Nirmala Sitharaman speech today: what's for different sectors

Although the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package will be doled out by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be doled out on Tuesday, experts say that the package may include some prior economic measures taken by the government and the RBI. The Centre had brough the policy rate down by 75 bps to 4.4% in March and had infused liquidity in the economy to the tune of 3.1% of GDP between February and April. The government had also announced fiscal package amounting to Rs 1.7 lakh crore, 0.8% of GDP in March.

11.46 am: Mumbai coronavirus cases

Mumbai accounted for 28 deaths out of a total of 50 deaths recorded in Maharashtra in 24 hours, its highest single-day toll until now. With 426 new cases in 24 hours, Mumbai's total count of COVID-19 cases climbed to 14,947 on Tuesday.

11.37am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

1,026 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths were recorded in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of confirmed cases to 24,427 in the state. The total death toll in Maharashtra now stands at 921, the highest in the country. The state, which reported its first coronavirus case on March 9, accounts for one-third of India's COVID-19 burden.

11.29 am: Liquor shops in Maharashtra

The state government has allowed home delivery of alcohol in the state to avoid over crowding at the stores. The licensed shops will be allowed to to do the home delivery.

11.25 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases

UP recorded 112 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 3,664, along with death toll at 82, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

11.19 am: Delhi coronavirus cases

359 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 20 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total count of confirmed coronavirus cases in the national capital now stands at 7,639, while the death toll is at 86, as per the Union Health Ministry.

11.14 am: Coronavirus updates Japan: Sumo wrestler infected with COVID-19 dies

A 28-year-old sumo wrestler infected with novel coronavirus infection died on Wednesday, becoming the first sumo wrestler to died from they virus in Japan. He was admitted to Tokyo hospital last month. He died of multiple organ failure linked to COVID-19.

10.59 am: Coronavirus India cases live updates: State-wise tally and death toll; check here

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 24,427 COVID-19 cases and 921 deaths

Gujarat follows suit with 8,903 cases and 537 deaths

Tamil Nadu is the third worst-hit state with 8,718 cases, and 61 deaths

Delhi is the third worst-hit state with 7,639 cases and 86 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh with 3,986 cases, 225 deaths

Rajasthan 4,126 cases, 117 deaths

Uttar Pradesh (UP)-3,664 cases, 82 deaths

Andhra Pradesh-2,090 cases, 46 deaths

Telangana 1,326 cases, 32 deaths

West Bengal-2,173 cases, 198 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)- 934 cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka- 925 cases, 31 deaths

Kerala- 524 cases, 4 deaths

Bihar-831 cases, 6 deaths

Punjab-1,914 cases, 32 deaths

Haryana-780 cases, 11 deaths

10.53 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 87 more infected on Wednesday

87 fresh COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total count of positive cases in the state to 4,213, said Rajasthan health department adding that no death was reported in the state today.

87 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 4213. No death reported in the state today; death toll stands at 117: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/UnxvlQrIiZ - ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

10.47 am: Nirmala Sitharaman speech today: "COVID-19 relief package will include everyone," tweets FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter on Tuesday to say that the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package announced by PM Modi will include everyone- a hawker/street vendor, a trader, a MSME, an honest tax paying middle class, a manufacturer etc. She added that the package was a "reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and a thrust in governance."

#AatmaNirbharBharat does not imply isolationism or becoming exclusionist. We'll build capacities, skill people and compete globally acquiring strengths. We'll build the #Local. After all, every global brand began with their #Local strength. We shall integrate with GVCs. @PMOIndia - Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 12, 2020

10.39 am: Odisha coronavirus cases: 101 more people infected

Odisha health department said on Wednesday that as on 12th May, 101 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state taking the total number of cases in the state to 538 including 419 active cases, 116 cured/discharged and 3 deceased. (ANI reports)

10.30 am: Nirmala speech today: FM Sitharaman to address media at 4 pm today

Finance Minister Nirmala will unveil the details of Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulur package announced by PM Modi on Tusday at press briefing at 4 pm on Tuesday. She is likely to focus on ailing sectors such as MSME sector as well as address the migrant workers' woes.

10.20 am: Odisha lockdown latest updates

Watch: Special train carrying 545 passengers leaves from Bhubaneswar railway station for Delhi, on the second day of the resumption of train services.

#WATCH Odisha: Special train carrying 545 passengers leaves from Bhubaneswar railway station for Delhi, on the second day of the resumption of train services. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/QNVTCGMwm4 - ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

10.10 am: Rs 20 lakh crore for Atmanirbhar Bharat: "PM Modi gave us headline and blank page", says P. Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday took to Twitter to mocked PM Modi's announcement of a Rs 10 lakh crore special economic stimulus package as a "headline and a blank page", adding that he is awaiting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to fill the blank page. "Yesterday, PM gave us a headline and a blank page. Naturally, my reaction was a blank! Today, we look forward to teh FM filling teh blank page. We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that teh government will actually infuse into teh economy," he tweeted.

Yesterday, PM gave us a headline and a blank page. Naturally, my reaction was a blank! Today, we look forward to the FM filling the blank page. We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy. - P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 13, 2020

10.03 am: Coronavirus lockdown extension: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to unveil PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore stimuls package details starting Tuesday

A day after PM Modi's announcement of a special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to revive the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to unveil the details of the package in a series of press conferences, beginning Tuesday.

9.55 am: Lockdown 4.0 extension live updates: PM Modi's self-reliance push

PM Modi in his countrywide speech on Tuesday said that India's self-reliance will be based on 5 pillars- economy, infrastructure, demand, technology-driven system and vibrant demography.

9.47 am: Coronavirus India latest updates: Special train from Patna reaches Delhi

A special train with passengers from the Rajendra Nagar Terminal Railway Station in Patna, Bihar reached the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) on Wednesday morning. Indian Railways restarted services of 15 special A/C trains on Tuesday.

9.39 am: Coronavirus India live updates: Pregnant migrant worker gives birth while walking home

The pregnant migrant labourer woman who was walking from Maharashtra to her village in Madhya Pradesh gave birth on the way. She took rest for 2 hours after delivering the baby and then continued with the walk for another 15 kms. The pregnant woman and her husband began their journey from Nashik in Maharashtra, according to ANI.

9.35 am: Coronavirus cases worldwide: Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman tests positive

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. He, is the fifth senior official to contract the virus. Peskov added that he had last met Putin in person over a month ago, the TASS news agency reported. His wife, Tatyana Navka also said on Instagram that she also had the virus.

9.28 am: Coronavirus global updates: 3 kids dead in New York, 100 infected due to COVID-19-linked syndrome

3 children in New York, US have died with around a 100 infected from a rare inflammatory syndrome which is believed to be linked to coronavirus infection, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

New York State is now investigating about 100 cases of an inflammatory illness in children that may be related to COVID-19. The ages of these cases range from infancy to age 21. We ask parents to watch out for these symptoms: pic.twitter.com/lhzjproZYd - Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 12, 2020

9.20 am: Total coronavirus deaths in India

The country reported 122 new deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in India to 2,415, according to latest data updated by the Union Health Ministry on its website.

9.15 am: Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours

3,525 new COVID-19 cases, and 122 deaths were reported in India the last 24 hours, taking the total count of confirmed cases to 74,281.

9.09 am: Coronavirus live updates: India's COVID-19 cases approach 75,000

India's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 74,281 on Wednesday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. This tally includes, 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 2,415 deaths.

9.03 am: Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: Congress dubs PM Modi's economic package announcement headline grabbing

The Congress labelled the PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package announcement as one that only grabs headlines. Both Congress and CPI(M) said that the country was disappointed by his silence on migrant workers' woes. "Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a headline," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter. His colleague, Manish Tewari, tweeted, "PMs speech can be summed up in one word - HEADLINE HUNTING. A NUMBER -20 LAKH CRORES. NO DETAILS."

1/2 Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a HEADLINE. When the "blank page" is filled with "Heartfelt Help of People", the Nation & Congress Party will respond. - Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 12, 2020

8.55 am: Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: PM Modi's hints at big-ticket economic reforms in coming days

The Rs 20 lakh special economic package announced by PM Modi on Tuesday will include measures already announced by the central government and the RBI so far to tackle the coronavirus crisis. During his nationwide address, the prime minister also hinted a big-ticket reforms to revive the economy in coming days, adding that the details regarding this will be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

8.46 am: Economic package: PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore economic booster details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his nationwide address on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore consolidated economic package to give a push to the ailing economy in the wake of coronavirus induced lockdown. PM Modi said that the economic package will be around the 10% of the GDP and is aimed at solving the problems of several bleeding sectors as well as migrant labourers. Announcing the package, PM Modi said that India's goal will be to become self-reliant 'atmanirbhar' identifying infrastructure and economy as key drivers for it.

8.40 am: Lockdown extension live updates: PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore booster, lockdown 4.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his nationwide address on Tuesday announced a special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to help revive economic activity and make India self-reliant in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi in his speech also pitched for promoting local businesses. Announcing lockdown 4.0 beginning May 18, the prime minister said that it will be completely different this time with a new set of rules.

