Coronavirus India Highlights: Total cases inch closer to 27,000; casualties due to COVID-19 at 826

Coronavirus pandemic latest news live updates: The total number of cases in India has reached 26,917 as of April 26, 5:00 pm, including 20,177 active cases, 826 deaths, 5,913 cured or discharged patients and 1 migrated patient, showed data by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As numbers of cases and deaths grow, PM Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video link to discuss the status of COVID-19 in India.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that 80 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic and rest 20 per cent have mild symptoms. He urged people in "hiding" to get themselves tested. Thackeray also said that the state will help migrant workers but trains will not be operational as they do not want gatherings. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also held a press conference and said that the past week was better than the one before that. He also said that Delhi government is asking recovered patients to donate plasma for plasma therapy. He also said that Delhi would follow the Centre's guidelines on reopening local shops and keeping malls and complexes closed. Meanwhile, Haryana has sealed the Delhi-Sonipat border and will keep it blocked till May 3. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his Mann Ki Baat radio programme today. He said that the fight against coronavirus in India is a people-driven fight. Every person is a soldier in this war and everyone has been contributing in every way they can. "Some are waiving off house rent, also some labourers who are in quarantine at a school are whitewashing schools," he said.

There are now eight states that have recorded more than 1,000 cases. Andhra Pradesh is the latest state to cross the 1,000 mark. Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 7,628. As the number of cases increase, five states said that want the lockdown to be extended after Delhi proposed an extension till May 16. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab and Odisha have all voted for an extension of the lockdown that is scheduled to be lifted on May 3. Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka said that they would follow the Centre's orders, while Assam, Kerala and Bihar will await Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conferencing with states and union territories on Monday.

9.57 pm: Delhi coronavirus news: COVID scare in AIIMS

A nursing staff, deputed at Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital of Delhi AIIMS, has tested positive for coronavirus. While her two kids have also contracted the infection, her husband has tested negative. Meanwhile, a security guard deputed at OSD office of Delhi AIIMS has also been found COVID-19 positive and Contact tracing has been initiated.

9.03 pm: Mumbai coronavirus cases

Mumbai posted 324 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths due to the virus today, taking the total number of cases in the city to 5,194 and deaths to 204. 135 patients discharged today after recovery; total 897 patients discharged till today, stated Public Health Department, Mumbai.

324 new #COVID19 cases & 13 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 5194 & deaths to 204. 135 patients discharged today after recovery; total 897 patients discharged till today: Public Health Department, Mumbai. #Maharashtra

8.10 pm: Haryana corona update

There are 296 cases of COVID-19 in Haryana out of which 94 are active. Three people have lost their lives due to the disease so far. The doubling rate of cases stands at 18 days in the state.

7.56 pm: Gujarat COVID-19 cases

According to Gujarat Health Department, 230 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths were reported in Gujarat during the last 24 hours. Now, total number of positive cases in the state stand at 3,301, including 155 deaths and 313 cured or discharged patients.

7.53 pm: Punjab coronavirus cases

Punjab Health Department said that 5 persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in the state today. Of the new cases, 3 have been reported in Jalandhar, 1 in SBS Nagar and 1 in Ludhiana.

7.40 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus news

Rajasthan: A viral video shows a policeman giving a haircut to his colleague on-duty in Nagori Gate area of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. "Police personnel face different kinds of problems on-duty. But there is a solution of every problem," said Nagori Gate SHO Jabbar Singh.

Rajasthan: A viral video shows a policeman giving a haircut to his colleague on-duty in Nagori Gate area of Jodhpur. Nagori Gate SHO Jabbar Singh says, "Police personnel face different kinds of problems on-duty. But there is a solution of every problem".

7.37 pm: Coronavirus updates

Nepal extends their nationwide lockdown till May 7 amid coronavirus pandemic. A meeting of Council of Ministers today decided to extend the lockdown by 10 days, stated Nepal PM Secretariat.

7.33 pm: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases

Madhya Pradesh has seen 2,090 COVID-19 cases so far and 103 people have lost their lives, informed State Health Department. Of the major cities, Indore has recorded 1,176 cases and 57 deaths, whereas in Bhopal there are 415 cases and 9 deaths.

Till date, 2090 cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Madhya Pradesh and 103 people have lost their lives. Indore has recorded 1176 cases & 57 deaths while in Bhopal there are 415 cases & 9 deaths: Health Department, Madhya Pradesh

7.02 pm: Use umbrellas when going out: Kerala's idea to maintain social distancing

To enforce physical distancing, Thanneermukkom GP in Alappuzha, mandates that everyone hold umbrella when they go. 2 opened umbrellas, not touching each other, will ensure min distance of 1 meter from one another. Umbrellas distributed at subsidized rate.

To enforce physical distancing, Thanneermukkom GP in Alappuzha, mandates that everyone hold umbrella when they go. 2 opened umbrellas, not touching each other, will ensure min distance of 1 meter from one another. Umbrellas distributed at subsidized rate: Kerala Min Thomas Isaac

6.54 pm: IRS Officers' Association disassociates itself from tax suggestions by 50 tax officers

IRS Association has said that the paper FORCE prepared and submitted to CBDT by "50 young IRS officers" recommending policy measures like tax hikes amid the coronavirus pandemic does not represent the views of the entire IRS or Income Tax Department.

6.35 pm: INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER

BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic:

6.12 pm: Shimla COVID-19 lockdown updates

Shimla District Administration allows shops to open, except shopping malls and liquor shops in rural areas, from 10 AM to 2 PM from tomorrow. Wearing face masks and following social distancing norms will be mandatory at the shops, the authorities added.

6.08 pm: "We have to come up with our new model of development which makes us self-reliant," says Mohan Bhagwat.

6.06 pm: "We have to be patient and calm. There should be no fear or anger. Follow all guidelines and precautions,": RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tells Sangh workers.

6.06 pm: "Even if someone did something wrong, do not consider everyone guilty. Some people want to misuse it," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says on the COVID-19 crisis in India.

6.03 pm: India handled this pandemic effectively as government and people responded proactively to this crisis, says RSS chief Bhagwat.

6.03 pm: Besides making others aware, Sangh workers following all rules and precautions during lockdown in wake of COVID-19, says RSS chief Bhagwat.

5.50 pm: Coronavirus in India

The total number of cases in India has reached 26,917 as of April 26, 5:00 pm, , showed data by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 20,177 active cases, 826 deaths, 5,913 cured or discharged patients and 1 migrated patient. 1,975 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

5.44 pm: RSS chief Bhagwat cautions against vested interests trying to take advantage of crisis in the country.

5.42 pm: We should continue relief work till this pandemic ends, help all those who are affected due to COVID-19 crisis: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tells Sangh workers during his address on Sunday.

5.40 pm: RSS is active during lockdown, its work has taken shape of relief activities, says Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

5.25 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus updates

Tamil Nadu government has promulgated an ordinance under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act which mandates fine and one to three years imprisonment for anyone who blocks or attempts to block burial or cremation of any person who dies due to notified diseases.

5.20 pm: Coronavirus in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir has seen 29 more coronavirus cases have been reported in last 24 hours, with all these cases coming from Kashmir Division. They tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 523, of which 466 cases are in Kashmir valley and 57 in Jammu Division.

5.10 pm: Mumbai coronavirus updates

31 journalists in Mumbai have been discharged today after their second COVID-19 report came negative. All journalists have been advised to stay in home quarantine for 14 days, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

#WATCH Mumbai: Housing Society members of Press Enclave in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion East welcome two journalists by applauding for them, as they return home after getting discharged today from hospital. The second #COVID19 report of the two journalists came negative.

5.01 pm: Coronavirus news: Medical supplies sent to Bangladesh

Riva Ganguly Das, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, dispatched second consignment of medical equipments for fighting coronavirus to Central Medical Store Depot, Bangladesh today. The supply contains 50,000 surgical gloves and 1 lakh Hydroxychloroquinine under COVID19 Emergency Fund, informed High Commission of India in Bangladesh.

Riva Ganguly Das, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, dispatched 2nd tranche of assistance containing 50000 surgical gloves&1 lakh Hydroxychloroquinine under COVID19 Emergency Fund today to Central Medical Store Depot, Bangladesh: High Commission of India in Bangladesh

4.57 pm: Jharkhand coronavirus updates

Ranchi has seen 6 new coronavirus cases today, including a staff of Sadar Hospital, 3 in Hindpiri and 2 in Lowadih, informed Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. The total number of cases in the Jharkhand now stands at 73.

4.48 pm: Coronavirus in Bihar

4 new coronavirus cases have been identified in Bihar today, informed State Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 255.

4:20 pm: Corona updates: PM Modi to hold video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with CMs via vdeo conference on Monday. They will discuss the situation regarding the spread of coronavirus in the country. There would be discussions on the ongoing lockdown.

4:10 pm: Corona cases in Andaman and Nicobar

The number of coronavirus cases in Andaman and Nicobar has surged to 33. Four people have been reported positive after they came in contact with a person who was infected with corona. Twenty-two cases are active in the islands.

4:00 pm: Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College doctor tests positive for corona

A junior doctor at Aligarh's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College has tested positive for coronavirus. He is the third official in the establishment to be infected. The hospital said that the infected doctor did not have any contact with any corona case. He has no travel history also.

3:50 pm: Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that corona pool testing should be encouraged. Currently only Lucknow, Meerut and Etawah are conducting pool testing. Pool testing is done in batches and when samples are positive, only then individual samples are assessed. Pool testing reduces time and number of kits used. This also means that more people can be tested through this method.

3:40 pm: Corona news in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government has passed an ordinance to criminalise stopping of burial or cremation of the patients. It has said that it's legally wrong to stop and protest against the burial or cremation of patients of notified diseases. "Such acts will lead to fine and minimum imprisonment of one year to three years," it said. Culprits will be booked under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act of 1939, Section 74.

3:30 pm: Corona cases in Assam

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked landlords and owners of private hostels and PGs to provide concessions while collecting rents from students and tenants. He also appealed for a humanitarian approach while dealing with rent-related issues with people who do not have regular incomes.

3:20 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases

The number of cases in Andhra Pradesh has increased to 1,097 after 81 new positive cases were reported in 24 hours. The state has 835 active cases. Thirty-one people have died and 231 have been discharged.

3:03 pm: Rajasthan corona cases

Rajasthan today reported 69 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths. The total number of cases in the state has increased to 2,152. The state health department said that 518 patients have been cured.

69 new #COVID19 cases & 2 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases to 2152 & deaths to 36 in the State. 518 patients have recovered from the disease so far: Rajasthan Health Department

2:55 pm: Corona impact: High-pollution areas in Delhi, Mumbai turn green

Multiple areas in Delhi and Mumbai that are known for being highly polluted have turn into green zones. Vinobapuri, Adarsh Nagar, Vasundhara, Sahibabad, Ashram road, Punjabi Bagh, Okhla and Badarpur in Delhi have become green zones, said SAFAR. Worli, Borivali and Bhandup in Mumbai have also turned into green zones.

2:45 pm: Coronavirus news Delhi

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 40 staff members of Jagjivan Ram Hospital, located in Jahangirpuri have been tested positive. He added that a lot of cases have emerged from Jahangirpuri, including the staff members of the hospital.

2:35 pm: Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to have a separate 'Happiness Department' and use its services to reduce the stress of coronavirus patients and boost the morale of those at the forefront of the battle against the disease. The chief minister has said those infected by coronavirus should be treated in a joyous environment, and emphasised the need to boost their morale and entertain them to reduce their stress, a state public relations department official said.

2:25 pm: Rahul Gandhi urges PM to clear bottlenecks

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked Prime Minister Modi to clear bottlenecks. He said that the only way to get past this is by increasing testing.

Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating Corona. In India, a bottle neck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock.

PM needs to act fast & clear the bottleneck.



PM needs to act fast & clear the bottleneck. Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2020

2:10 pm: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Thackeray pays tribute to the fallen policemen

Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to the two policemen who lost their lives due to coronavirus. "I pay homage to them," he said. Thackeray added that the families of the policemen will be compensated as per government policy.

2:05 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus: Thackeray says 80% asymptomatic

Uddhav Thackeray in his address to the state said that 80 per cent of cases in Maharashtra are asymptomatic and 20 per cent have mild symptoms. He urged people who are "hiding" to go and get tested. Thackeray said that the government has to ensure that they save as many people as possible.

2:00 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

CM Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state and said that the govt is working to help migrant workers. He said that trains haven't been started because the state does not want a crowd. He said if cases increase then the govt will have to extend the lockdown.

1:50 pm: Coronavirus in China: No cases in Wuhan

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global coronavirus pandemic began, now has no remaining cases in its hospitals, a health official told reporters on Sunday. "The latest news is that by April 26, the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero, thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country," National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said at a briefing. The city had reported 46,452 cases, 56% of the national total. It saw 3,869 fatalities, or 84% of China's total.

1:40 pm: Coronavirus cases in West Bengal

A senior government doctor and a 34-year-old man, both diagnosed with the diease, died at a hospital on Sunday, sources at the facility said. The 60-year-old doctor, posted as assistant director health services (equipment and stores), was initially admitted to Beliaghata Infectious Diseases hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Salt Lake on April 18, where he succumbed to the disease.

1:30 pm: Chandigarh coronavirus cases

Fourteen Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have been quarantined in Chhattisgarh for suspected coronavirus infection after they returned from Agra, officials said on Sunday. Their samples have been sent for testing and the reports are awaited, a senior official said. The troops, onboard a truck of the force, had reached Bhilai town in the central Indian state on Saturday after staying at a police line in Agra for 20 days.

1:15 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: Kits should be available at lowest rate, says Delhi HC

COVID-19 test kits should be made available urgently at the lowest possible price so that the virus can be controlled and people's health can be safeguarded at a time when the country was facing an "unprecedented medical crisis", the Delhi High Court has said. Justice Najmi Waziri issued the direction to three private companies which had entered into an agreement to import 10 lakh test kits from China and distribute them here at a cost of Rs 600 each, the rate approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

1:00 pm: Coronavirus vaccine

Vaccine major Serum Institute of India on Sunday said it plans to start production of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University in the next two to three weeks and hopes to bring it to the market by October if the human clinical trials are successful. "Our team has been working closely with Dr Hill from Oxford University, and we are expecting to initiate production of the vaccine in 2-3 weeks and produce 5 million doses per month for the first 6 months, following which, we hope to scale up production to 10 million doses per month," Serum Institute India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said.

12:45 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus cases: Police personnel dies

Second police personnel has died in Maharashtra. The 52-year old personnel was admitted to the hospital and had been battling coronavirus for the past few days. Earlier a 57-year old head constable died of coronavirus. Maharashtra coronavirus count has surpssed 7,000.

12:33 pm: Delhi recovering better this week, says Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal said that in the 7th week, 850 cases were reported with 21 deaths, while 260 people recovered. But last week, which was the 8th week, 622 cases were reported, while 21 died and 580 recovered.

12:30 pm: Delhi coronavirus: Plasma therapy working, says Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal said that plasma therapy is working for infected patients. He said that a certain patient admitted at the LNJP Hospital was not doing very well but is now recovering after he underwent plasma therapy. He said that Delhi government is asking patients who have been cured and discharged to donate plasma for infected patients.

12:20 pm: Delhi coronavirus update: Which shops locked down?

Kejriwal said that Delhi is also implementing the MHA's directions to only open a few local shops. Medical stores, grocery stores, fruit and vegetable shops, dairy, standalone shops in residential areas, and neighbourhood shops will remain open. Shopping complexes and markets will remain shut, he said.

12:15 pm: Coronavirus news Delhi: Border sealed

Delhi-Sonipat border has been sealed by the Haryana authorities. This sealing will remain till May 3. Haryana has far few cases at 289 than Delhi's 2,625.

The Delhi-Sonipat border has been sealed by the Sonipat District Magistrate, in view of #COVID19 situation. The borders have been sealed till 3rd May. #Haryana

12:10 pm: PM Modi says he is proud of India

PM Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat address that when world leaders thank India, he feels proud.

Today, when world leaders tell me- Thank you India, thank you people of India, I feel very proud.



India is caring for its own citizens and India is contributing towards creating a healthier planet. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/826hAZBYG6 PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 26, 2020

12:00 pm: Delhi coronavirus updates

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that this week has been better for Delhi as there were fewer cases and more people recovered and went back home. Delhi has reported 2,625 cases so far, according to Health Ministry data.

11:50 am: Coronavirus PPE from Singapore

Two Air India flights and one Blue Dart flight will get 78-tonnes of cargo to India. This shipment from Singapore is part of the 1 million PPE kits sourced from Singapore-based company.

2 Air India & 1 Blue Dart flights in two days bringing in about 78-tonnes cargo to India as part of 1 million PPE kits being acquired through a Singapore-based company: High Commission of India in Singapore

11:40 am: PM says medical officials have supported stringent punishment for violators

PM Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat address that people associated with medical services have expressed satisfaction with the ordinance to punish people indulging in violence against corona warriors. "It was critical to ensure he safety of all doctors, nurses and paramedical staff," said PM Modi.

11:30 am: PM Modi says let's hope we are coronavirus-free before Eid

During his Mann Ki Baat address PM Modi said that we must pray this Ramzan for the pandemic to get over before Eid. He said we can achieve it by following the orders of the local administration.

11:20 am: Mann Ki Baat: Masks have become part of our lives, says PM Modi

PM Modi said that masks have become a part of our lives. "It doesn't mean that all those wearing are sick. Masks will become a symbol of a civilised society. If you want to protect yourselves and others from the disease, the use of a mask is important," he said.

11:10 am: Become a COVID warrior, says PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi said that the government has created a digital platform for volunteers of social organisaions, civil society and local administration. These members -- 1.25 crore of them -- are connected through this platform, he said. "You can also become a COVID warrior," he said.

11:05 am: Coronavirus a people-driven fight, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat address today that the fight against coronavirus is people-driven in India. He said every citizen is a soldier in this fight. "In the middle of this pandemic, the farmers are ensuring that no one sleeps hungry in our country," he added.

11:00 am: Coronavirus lockdown in Tamil Nadu: Over 3 lakh violations

More than 3 lakh lockdown violations were reported in Tamil Nadu till 9 am on April 26 -- the day the state implemented the intense lockdown. The police arrested 3,24,269 people, while 2,76,183 vehicles were seized. So far, Rs 3,27,33,714 has been collected as fine.

10:55 am: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus news: Bored truck driver leads to 24 new cases

A bored truck driver who played a game of cards with his friends led 24 new cases in Vijayawada. Another similar case involving a truck driver and social grouping to pass time resulted in the infection of around 15 people in another locality in Vijayawada. These two instances accounted for about 40 cases in the city in the last couple of days.

10:50 am: Coronavirus cases in Kerala: Swiss nationals airlifted

Swiss Air airlifted 164 Swiss nationals who were stranded in Kerala due to the coronavirus lockdown. They were airlifted from the Cochin International Airport yesterday. The flight left from Kochi to Zurich at 11:10 pm.

Kochi: 164 Swiss nationals, who were stranded in Kerala due to COVID19 lockdown, airlifted from Cochin International Airport by Swiss Air yesterday. The flight took off from Cochin International Airport yesterday at 11.10 pm to Zurich.

10:45 am: Can recovered people get infected again? WHO weighs in

WHO says that so far there's no evidence that a recovered person cannot be infected again. "Some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could serve as the basis for an 'immunity passport' or 'risk-free certificate' that would enable individuals to travel or to return to work assuming that they are protected against re-infection. There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection," it said.

10:40 am: Global coronavirus cases and deaths

Global deaths linked to the coronavirus crossed 200,000 on Saturday, while confirmed cases of the virus are expected to hit 3 million in coming days. More than half of the fatalities have been reported by the United States, Spain and Italy. The first death linked to the disease was reported on Jan. 10 in Wuhan, China. It took 91 days for the death toll to pass 100,000 and a further 16 days to reach 200,000: REUTERS

10:35 am: UP coronavirus updates

Plans for reviving the economy in the state is on. Like every other state, UP has also felt the impact of the coronavirus lockdown. "A concrete proposal (is needed) for revival of industries in the state after the lockdown is lifted. In the changing global scenario, India can become a good investment destination, and Uttar Pradesh can play an important role in this," said CM Yogi Adityanath to officials on Saturday. The government has also banned large public gatherings till June 30.

10:29 am: Gujarat coronavirus news: Local shops' operations resume

Operations have resumed in local shops in Gujarat after the MHA relaxed norms for registered shops and stores outside municipalities. However, this relaxation comes amid fast-escalation of cases in the state. Gujarat is now second in line after Maharashtra with 3,071 cases.

Ahmedabad: Locals shops in Bhimjipura resume operation; all shops except those located in malls, shopping complexes and containment zones, are allowed to open from today. #Gujarat

10:25 am: COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh: Indore strain deadlier?

Doctors and researchers have suggested that the coronavirus strain in Indore might be deadlier than in other parts of the country. "We have a feeling the strain is definitely more virulent in Indore belt. We have discussed this with the NIV and will be sending samples for them to compare by extraction of virus genome, Dean of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College Jyoti Bindal told PTI. She added that the high mortality rate could be because of the rather deadly strain.

10:17 am: Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government has announced a complete lockdown in five cities from April 26 to 29. Chennai, Coimbatore, Madhurai will follow the restrictions till April 29, while Salem and Tirupur will remain under strict restrictions until April 28. Streets of Madurai deserted after the intense lockdown.

Tamil Nadu: Streets in Periyar area in Madurai wear a deserted look following the announcement of complete lockdown in the city, by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, from April 26 to April 29, between 6 AM & 9 PM. #COVID19

10:10 am: Jharkhand coronavirus news

So far 13 people have recovered from coronavirus in Jharkhand, including six from Ranchi, four from Bokaro, two from Hazaribagh and one from Simdega this week. The state health department said that the recovery ratio this week was 18 per cent.

10:00 am: Coronavirus in India updates

Federation of Resident Doctors' Association asks for accommodation facilities for resident doctors who have been asked to home-quarantine.

Federation of Resident Doctors Association writes to Union Health Minister over accommodation facilities for resident doctors advised for home quarantine. The letter states, "It will be an important precautionary measure to control the spread of the virus." #COVID19

9:40 am: Coronavirus in Rajasthan

Fifty-eight new cases have been reported in Rajasthan so far. There have been 11 cases in Ajmer, 15 in Jodhpur, 7 in Jaipur, 3 in Kota and 20 in Nagaur. Hanumagarh and Jhalawar have reported one case each.

9:30 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

Maharashtra government has issued a circular to its employees stressing on the importance of social distancing, hygiene and wearing protection gear. It asked everyone to wear masks, hand gloves and if necessary aprons. It asked its officials to wash hands and apply soap for at least 20 seconds before beginning the daily work. It asked its employees to disinfect objects that are touched frequently. The circular also stated that there should be a distance of at least one metre between two employees. "Use speakermode while using mobile phone," it said. The circular also asked all department heads to ensure supply of personal protection kits and other items.



9:20 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news: HC closed

Rajasthan High Court was declared closed till May 3 after a key official was tested positive. The official sits close to judges during judicial proceedings. The court said that only immensely urgent matter will be heard in this period. The concerned judge to whose court the official was attached was tested negative.

9:15 am: Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Social distancing goes for a toss as people flock to the Koyambedu Wholesale Market to restock vegetables as the state announces a complete lockdown.

Tamil Nadu: People buy vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai today amid complete lockdown in the city, announced by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, from April 26 to April 29, between 6 AM & 9 PM. #CoronaLockdown

9:00 am: Coronavirus taught us to be self-reliant: Rawat

Bipin Rawat said that coronavirus has taught the country to be self reliant. He said that defence usually imports weapons and equipments from abroad but if the challenge is given to the industry, the will stand up to the challenge and manufacture their own ammunitions.

8:55 am: Must spend budget pragmatically: Rawat

Bipin Rawat said that whatever coronavirus budget has been allocated must be spent pragmatically. He said that there is no drop in their operational preparedness.

8:50 am: Bipin Rawat says rsponsibility of armed forces to fight against coronavirus

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat has said that it is the responsibility of the armed forces to fight against coronavirus. He said patience and discipline can go a long way to fight coronavirus.

8:40 am: No Akshaya Tritiya celebration in Varanasi

Varanasi ghats sport a deserted look amid the coronavirus lockdown. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath banned public gathering till June 30. He said that strict action will be taken against people violating norms.