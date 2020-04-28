Coronavirus India Highlights: COVID-19 cess on petrol, diesel in Nagaland; Delhi hotspots grow to 100

Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown extension latest news: Karnataka goverment allowed reopening of shops in its green zones starting Tuesday midnight. However, malls will remain shut. The government added that the shops can open with 50% workforce in green zones. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation for the fourth time this week-end. According to sources, the Prime Minister may announce a phased exit from the lockdown in the wake of increasing cases across the states in the country. India is planning to slowly and gradually ease lockdown restrictions from May 3 when it ends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video-conference meet with CMs discussed an exit strategy with states' chief ministers to help minimise risks after the lockdown is lifted. However, there will likely be a staggered lifting of COVID-19 lockdown meaning not everything may open up at once as PM Modi asked state CMs to relax rules after considering on-ground situation. Meanwhile, the government on Monday cancelled the order for Chinese COVID-19 rapid testing kits due to faulty results and also informed that the this will not have any financial bearing on it. India presently has the total confirmed novel coronavirus cases at 29,974, including 22,010 active cases, 7,026 recoveries, 1 migrated and 937 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. Globally, the tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has cross 30 lakh with over 2 lakh deaths.

10.10 pm: Nagaland petrol price rise

Nagaland rolled out COVID-19 cess on petrol and diesel amid the coronavirus crisis. Nagaland has imposed COVID-19 cess of Rs 5 per litre for diesel and Rs 6 for petrol and motor spirit.

9.23 pm: Coronavirus pandemic update

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau over the coronavirus pandemic. "Had a warm exchange with PM @JustinTrudeau. Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada in these difficult times. Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic including through medical research and supply chain management," PM Modi said in a tweet.

8.56 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi government has added one more location - House no 152 to 162 in Block D of Shaheed Bagh - to the list of containment zones in the national capital. With this the total number of containment zones in Delhi has reached 100.

Delhi government has added one more location - House no 152 to 162 in Block D of Shaheed Bagh - to the list of containment zones in the national capital. With this the total number of containment zones in Delhi has reached 100.

8.48 pm: COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh According to Madhya Pradesh Health Department, total number of coronavirus cases in the state is now 2,387, including 1,372 positive cases in Indore, 458 positive cases in Bhopal, and 123 positive cases in Ujjain. The total death toll in the state is 120.

8.36 pm: Corona cases in India Twelve more CRPF jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi today. With this, the total number of CRPF jawans contracted the virus stands at 47, including one jawan who passed away today. 8.26 pm: Coronavirus in India Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan writes to chief secretaries of states and administrators of union territories, asking them to ensure that private hospitals and clinics to remain functional for non-coronavirus patients. The letter also states that no patient should be denied any essential services like dialysis, blood transfusion, etc. 8.12 pm: Coronavirus case at AIIMS, Rishikesh A staff nurse in General Surgery Ward and an attendant of a patient in Urology Ward (both non-coronavirus areas) have tested positive for COVID-19, ANI quoted Harish Thapliyal, PRO, AIIMS Rishikesh, as saying. 8.08 pm: COVID-19 cases in Gujarat Gujarat has posted 226 COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours. This takes the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,774. 8.02 pm: Plasma therapy for COVID-19 "I have not heard what exactly ICMR has suggested today on plasma therapy. But I know that we are doing it on experimental basis after ICMR allowed us to do so. I want to tell you that we have seen good results on two patients," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told ANI. 7.36 pm: Coronavirus pandemic The government has a complex challenge planning an exit from the lockdown, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said in a tweet today. "If a 'calibrated' lifting of the lockdown means sequential opening of different parts of the country, then industrial recovery will be painfully slow. In manufacturing, if even one feeder factory is still locked down, then the final product assembly will be stalled," he added 7.22 pm: COVID cases in Uttarakhand One person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand today. This takes the total number of positive cases in the state to 52, including 18 active cases and 34 recoveries. 7.06 pm: Coronavirus in India Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked Centre to promote CBSE students of 10th, 12th on basis of performance in internal exams like it was done for classes 9, 11 as it is not feasible now to conduct pending board exams for these classes. He also suggested that surriculum for next session should be reduced by 30 per cent, and exams like JEE, NEET be conducted on basis of reduced syllabus. 7.00 pm: Punjab coronavirius cases Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has announced compulsory 21-day state quarantine for all those returning to the state from other places to check the spread of novel coronavirus. 6.50 pm: Coronavirus update Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has asked all States to start evaluating Board exams' answer sheets and help Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to evaluate answer sheets of the students in their respective states. 6.45 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus updates Tamil Nadu Health Department informed that 121 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state today. This takes the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,058. No new cases reported in 32 districts of the state today. The 121 new cases reported today are from Chengalpattu (12), Chennai(103), Kallakurichi(3), Kancheepuram(1), Namakkal (2) districts. No new COVID19 cases reported in 32 districts of the state today. The 121 new COVID19 positive cases reported today are from Chengalpattu (12), Chennai(103), Kallakurichi(3), Kancheepuram(1), Namakkal (2) districts: Tamil Nadu Health Department

6.39 pm: No robust evidence to support plasma therapy for treating coronavirus: ICMR "Currently, there are no approved, definitive therapies for COVID-19. Convalescent plasma is one of the several emerging therapies. However, there is no robust evidence to support it for routine therapy. US FDA has also viewed it as an experimental therapy," ICMR said in a tweet. 6.30 pm: INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic. Click here to Enlarge 6.25 pm: Assam corona cases A resident of Goalpara district of Assam has tested positive for coronavirus. He is a secondary contact of a Markaz attendee. The number of COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 37. 6.21 pm: Plasma therapy for coronavirus Health Ministry has warned that plasma therapy is in experimental stage and could even be life-threatening for a patient. During the daily briefing by Health Ministry on COVID-19, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal stated that there is no concrete evidence to show that plasma therapy can cure coronavirus. 6.14 pm: COVID-19 cases in West Bengal West Bengal reported 28 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. This includes 522 active cases, informed Rajiva Sinha, Chief Secretary, West Bengal. 6.04 pm: Noida coronavirus news Banks of Gautam Buddh Nagar are offering door step delivery of cash in coronavirus hotspots through 232 Bank Mitras, informed Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate in a tweet on Tueday. India post, through Aadhar-enabled payment services, is serving in 19 locations, he added. 6.01 pm: Coronavirus and job loss HSBC has put plans to cut 35,000 jobs on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that it doesn't want to leave its employees unable to find jobs in the current crisis. The British multinational bank is undertaking a restructuring programme under which it plans to reduce its headcount to 200,000 over the next three years. 5.58 pm: Mumbai COVID-19 news Mumbai Police has asked all personnel above 55 years of age to stay at home. Police officers above 52 years of age with medical conditions like diabetes, hypertension, etc have also been asked to stay at home. 5.54 pm: COVID-19 outbreak in Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir reported 19 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. All new COVID-19 cases are from Kashmir division. Total positive cases in the Union Territory now stands at 565, including 381 active cases, informed government of Jammu and Kashmir.

5.52 pm: Coronavirus updates

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan who had tested positive for nove coronavirus has passed away. He was admitted to a hospital in Delhi last week.

5.44 pm: Coronavirus cases in India

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 5 PM on April 28, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 29,974. This includes 22,010 active cases, 937 deaths, 7,026 cured and dischaged patients and 1 migrated patient. The country saw 1,594 new coronavirus cases and 51 deaths in the past 24 hours.

5.39 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus updates

Election process in Municipal Corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota have been postponed till the end of August, in wake of coronavirus outbreak, ANI reported.

5.37 pm: Coronavirus cases in Jharkhand

Ranchi district administration has demarcated 15 containment zones, including Hindpiri area, the hotspot. Hindpiri is put under large containment zone category while remaining 14 are in micro zone category. One or two positive cases reported from micro zones.

5.33 pm: Coronavirus outbreak news

India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a $1.5 billion loan that will support the government's in fight against novel coronavirus disease. The funds will be used for immediate priorities such as disease containment and prevention, as well as social protection for the poor and economically vulnerable sections of the society, especially women and disadvantaged groups, the government said in a statement.

5:25 pm: 523 COVID-19 positive cases confirmed in Karnataka

As of 5 PM of 28th April 2020, cumulatively 523 #COVID19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 20 Deaths & 207 Discharges. +1 death due to non - Covid cause: Government of Karnataka, Department of Health and Family Welfare

5:20 pm: Kedarnath Temple portals to open tomorrow amid corornavirus lockdown

Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the portals of Baba Kedarnath in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district will open on April 29. Only 16 people, including the Chief Priest of the temple, to be present when the portals of the temple open. 'Darshan' for the devotees will not be allowed at the temple as of now.

5:15 pm: Health ministry issues fresh guidelines for home isolation

Health and Family Welfare Ministry has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. Such patients with requisite self-isolation facility at their residence will now have the option for home isolation.

Health & Family Welfare Ministry has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild #COVID19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. Such patients with requisite self-isolation facility at their residence will now have the option for home isolation

5:10 pm: Visuals showing Inter-Ministerial Central team inspecting different locations in Darjeeling. They assessed the ground situation in wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

West Bengal: Inter-Ministerial Central Team today inspected different locations in Darjeeling today to assess the ground situation, in wake of #COVID19 outbreak.

5:05 pm: UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds video conferencing with stranded students in Rajasthan's Kota

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held video conferencing with the students of the state who have returned from Rajasthan's Kota.

5:00 pm: Rajnath Singh reviews contribution of DPSUs, OFB in fight against COVID-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed contribution of Defence Public Sector Undertaking Units (DPSUs) and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) to fight COVID-19 and their operational plans through video conferencing in Delhi, according to a statement released by the defence ministry.

4:55 pm: Plasma therapy not a proven therapy, still in experimental stage, says Lav Aggarwal

"Plasma therapy isn't a proven therapy. It's still in experimental stage, right now even ICMR is doing it as an experiment to identify and do additional understanding of this therapy. Till it is approved no one should use it, it'll be harmful to patient and illegal," Lav Aggarwal said.

4:50 pm: Facilitate inter-state border movement of trucks carrying essential goods, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday called for urgent action to facilitate Inter-State border movement of trucks and lorries carrying essential goods to ease public life during COVID-19 pandemic.

He suggested that state transport ministers should explore operationalising app-based two-wheeler taxis especially in rural areas which will assist farming communities with smoother movement.

4:45 pm: All stakeholders to work in unison to break the chain of transmission, says Delhi LG

"We have to emphasise on extensive testing, faster results, meticulous contact tracing and isolation with strict perimeter control in the containment zones. All stakeholders to work in unison to break the chain of transmission," said Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

4:40 pm: Central team asks Surat administration to prepare plans to deal with coronavirus crisis

Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which is on visit to Surat, found that the administration is conducting extensive testing so that COVID positive cases are identified in the initial stages itself, says Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary (MHA). The centre team held discussions with various stakeholders including textile and diamond industries, who are major employers of labourers. Most labourers have received the pay for last month. Central team has told Surat administration to prepare future plans as well, she added.

4:35 pm: ADB approves $1.5 billion loan to India to combat COVID-19

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved USD 1.5 billion loan to India to help fund its fight against coronavirus pandemic. The loan has been sanctioned with a view to support immediate priorities such as disease containment and prevention, as well as social protection for the poor and economically vulnerable sections.

4:30 pm: No evidence to support plasma therapy as COVID-19 treatment, says Lav Aggarwal

"Plasma therapy is being experimented, however no evidence that this can be used as a treatment. National level study launched by ICMR to study efficacy," says Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health.

"Until ICMR concludes its study & a robust scientific proof is available, Plasma therapy should be used only for research or trial purpose. If plasma therapy is not used in proper manner under proper guideline then it can also cause life threatening complications," he added.

4:25 pm: India reports 1,543 new cases in the last 24 hours

"With 1543 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total COVID19 positive cases in the country are now 29,435. 684 patients have been found cured, in the last 24 hours; our recovery rate is now 23.3%. This is a progressive increase in recovery rate," says Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry.

4.16 PM: IMCT, which is visiting Surat, found that the administration is conducting extensive testing so that COVID positive cases are identified in the initial stages itself, says Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary (MHA).

4.08 pm: Tamil Nadu lockdown news: State govt to hold meet with medical experts on Wednesday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will hold a crucial meeting with the medical expert committee on Wednesday and will likely take a decision regarding the lockdown extension after the meet. The state has a total of 1,037 COVID-19 cases presently, with 570 in Chennai alone.

4.03 pm: Will Mumbai Pune lockdown end?

With the increasing number of novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai and Pune, which are the hotspots in Maharashtra, the government may extend the lockdown beyond May 3. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope recently said that the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune may be extended till May 18 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the 2 cities. Meanwhile, media reports claim that the lockdown in Mumbai may well extend beyond May till June. Both the cities are the backbone of the state's economy.

3.57 pm: Kerala coronavirus latest news

Kerala High Court stays for 2 months the Kerala government order regarding deferment of 6 days' salary of all government employees for 5 months from April 2020. (ANI inputs)

3.52 pm: Lockdown in Punjab: Coronavirus deaths go down in Amritsar

"25-30 dead bodies used to be brought here before the lockdown, now 10-15 bodies are brought", Dharmendra, a worker at Shivpuri cremation ground said.

Punjab: Number of deaths have reportedly reduced in Amritsar amid the #CoronavirusLockdown. "25-30 dead bodies used to be brought here before the lockdown, now 10-15 bodies are brought", Dharmendra, a worker at Shivpuri cremation ground said.

3.47 pm: Noida lockdown updates

In Pics: Crowd of people seen buying vegetables and fruits at Harola, Sector 4 in Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida, earlier on Tuesday.

Gautam Budh Nagar: Crowd of people seen buying vegetables and fruits at Harola, Sector 4 in Noida, earlier today. #CoronavirusLockdown

3.44 pm: Coronavirus India live updates

Asian Development Bank approves $1.5 billion loan to India to fight COVID-19 pandemic

$1.5 billion loan approved to Govt of India to help fund its response to COVID-19 pandemic, incl support for immediate priorities such as disease containment&prevention, as well as social protection for poor&economically vulnerable sections of the society: Asian Development Bank

3.39 pm: Maharashtra lockdown news: Mumbai, Pune curfew may be extended till 18 May, says state health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope recently said that the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune may be extended till May 18 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the 2 cities. "The main objective of implementing the lockdown was to stop the spread of covid-19 pandemic and if the spread is not getting contained, we will have to extend the lockdown," he told Mint on Saturday.

3.35 pm: Corona live updates

Ministry of Shipping has announced Rs 50 lakh compensation for the port employees/workers in case of loss of life due to COVID-19. (ANI inputs)

3.30 pm: West Bengal coronavirus lockdown news

Essential food items being distributed at the office of Panpur Keutia Gram Panchayat in North 24 Parganas, amid COVID-19 lockdown.

West Bengal: Essential food items being distributed at the office of Panpur Keutia Gram Panchayat in North 24 Parganas, amid #CoronavirusLockdown.

3.24 pm: Bihar lockdown news: Patna University students protest; demand govt to bring back stranded students from Kota, Rajasthan

Police removed the students of Patna University who were staging a protest outside the gate of the University against state government, demanding to bring back students stranded in Kota, Rajasthan. Police personnel were deployed in the area.

Bihar: Police removed the students of Patna University who were staging a protest outside the gate of the University against state Government, demanding to bring back students stranded in Kota, Rajasthan. Police personnel were deployed in the area.

3.19 pm: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus updates

Chief Medical and Health Officer Indore Praveen Jadia said on Tuesday that 19 inmates of Central Jail who are currently lodged at a temporary jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

#MadhyaPradesh - 19 inmates of Central Jail who are currently lodged at a temporary jail have tested positive for Coronavirus: Chief Medical and Health Officer Indore Praveen Jadia

3.14 pm: Mumbai coronavirus news

112 cops are COVID-19 positive in Mumbai which is the worst-affected city not only Maharashtra but all of India. Mumbai has over 5,500 coronavirus cases.

3.07 pm: Jharkhand coronavirus news: 1 more test positive in Ranchi, total count at 104

Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said on Tuesday that 1 more person tested positive for COVID-19 today from Hindpiri in Ranchi. Total positive cases in Jharkhand have touched 104. (Inputs from ANI)

2.57 pm: Karnataka battles coronavirus: State govt allows opening of shops in green zone

Karnataka goverment allowed reopening of shops in its green zones starting Tuesday midnight. However, malls will remain shut. The government added that the shops can open with 50% workforce in green zones.

2.46 pm: Coronavirus latest updates: India to develop app for states to share strategies to contain COVID-19

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday that the Centre will develop an app to help states share best strategies for combating the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, basis a request by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi. He added that the E-Governance Division and the National Informatics Centre have agreed to develop the app in 3 days. (Inputs from ANI)

2.39 pm: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Policeman's mother, wife test COVID-29 positive in Navi Mumbai

The 73-year-old mother and wife of a police constable tested positive for novel coronavirus in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, an official said. The constable had tested positive for the infection earlier, while the test reports of his mother and wife came out positive on Monday, public relations officer of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Mahendra Konde said. (PTI inputs)

2.34 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus latest news: 7 new cases reported, total at 2,335

6 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Jaipur and 1 in Jodhpur on Tuesday taking Rajasthan's total count to 2,335. As many as 73 people were tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday, as of 2 pm.

2.29 pm: Chennai coronavirus updates

2 policemen, a vendor in Koyambedu market in Chennai testes positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials told PTI.

2.24 pm: Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K): 23 new cases reported on Monday

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) reported 23 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday. The cases are on rise in the union territory, particularly in Kashmir. Since the number of cases are on the rise, the J&K government said that it is because it has ramped up testing in the union territory and that the lockdown will continue.

2.17 pm: Lockdown in Maharashtra

See Pics: Mosque located inside Azam Campus educational institute in Pune has been turned into a quarantine facility for persons likely infected with COVID19. P A Inamdar,Chairman,Maharashtra Cosmopolitan & Education Society says, "It's our duty to help the nation at this time".

Maharashtra: Mosque located inside Azam Campus educational institute in Pune has been turned into a quarantine facility for persons likely infected with COVID19. PA Inamdar,Chairman,Maharashtra Cosmopolitan&Education Society says, "It's our duty to help the nation at this time".

2.12 pm: Coronavirus pandemic live updates: South Korea flattens the curve with fewer cases

South Korea reported that fewer COVID-19 cases were reported for the 10th day in a row on Tuesday. The country registered 14 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its total count to 10,752 in 100 days, Yonhap News Agency cited the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) as saying. South Korea reported its first novel coronavirus case on January 20.

2.07 pm: Coronavirus India live updates: Govt plans its own test kit facility to conduct 1 lakh tests my May end

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday the India is planning to develop its own test kit facility to carry out 1 lakh tests every day by May-end. He added, Indian scientists are working on vaccine development and genetic sequencing.

2.00 pm: China coronavirus updates: Beijing to close COVID-19 special hospital; clears all cases

China's capital Beijing is set to shut a COVID-19 special hospital after clearing all the cases even as China recorded 6 fresh infections and 40 new asymptomatic cases, health officials said on Tuesday. Beijing had 593 coronavirus cases and 9 deaths. According to officials, 536 patients have recovered after treatment.

1.55 pm: Russia overtook China with 87,000 coronavirus cases

Russia surpassed China in the total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, as its infection tally jumped over 87,000. Russia, which is the world's largest nation by territory, has been on lockdown since President Vladimir Putin declared the closure of a majority of public places in late March.

1.49 pm: Haryana coronavirus latest news: Total 304 cases, 3 deaths till now

Haryana Health Department said on Tuesday that the total count of positive COVID-19 cases (including 14 Italian Nationals) stands at 304 now, of which 218 have been discharged. Total 3 deaths reported till now. (Inputs from ANI)

1.42 pm: Global COVID-19 spread: Highlights

Global confirmed cases at 2,981,592, death toll-206,803, total recovered-869,035.

Italy to ease Europe's longest-running lockdown from May 4.

Iran will alow mosques in COVID-19 free areas to open.

Russia surpasses China in total number of confirmed infections.

1.36 pm: Gujarat lockdown news

Labourers protested and pelted stones at the office of Diamond Bourse in Surat, alleging that they were made to work amid coronavirus lockdown. Workers also demanded that they be sent back to their native places.

Gujarat: Labourers protested and pelted stones at the office of Diamond Bourse in Surat, alleging that they were made to work amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Workers also demanded that they be sent back to their native places.

1.28 pm: 5 North-Eastern states coronavirus free

5 North-Eastern states are COVID-19 free. These states are- Tripura, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

1.22 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Tokyo Olympics 2021 to be cancelled if COVID-19 pandemic not over

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori has said that the Olympic Games will be "scrapped", if they can't take place next year, according to an interview published on Tuesday. With the increasing cases of COVID-19 worldwide, Mori said, "No. In that case, the Olympics will be scrapped." He said it in an interview with Japanese sports daily Nikkan Sports, when asked if the Games could be postponed again until 2022. (Reuters)

1.15 pm: Assam coronavirus updates: Teenage girl tests positive; tally at 36

A 16-year-old girl from Salmara Bongaingaon in Assam, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The girl is the secondary contact of a person who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin in early March.

1.10 pm: Coronavirus lockdown extension: PM Modi may address nation this week-end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation for the fourth time this week-end. According to sources, the Prime Minister may announce a phased exit from the lockdown in the wake of increasing cases across the states in the country. During his video-conference meet with state chief ministers on Monday, PM Modi asked the CMs to extend the lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots (containment areas or red zones). He added that the state governments should convert their red zones (areas with high number of cases) into orange zones (areas with fewer cases) and eventually, into green zones (areas with no infections).

1.02 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus news: 1 new case reported

A 56-year-old woman tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. She has been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh. This has taken the total count of novel coronavirus cases to 52 in the state.

12.55 pm: Delhi lockdown extension: Electronic shops allowed to open

Shops selling electronic products have been allowed to open in the national capital following Delhi government's revised lockdown guidelines. An electric fan shop owner says, "I've opened shop today after 21st March. It's the peak season for the sale of fans, but very few customers are coming."

Delhi: Shops selling electronic products have been allowed to open following govt's revised lockdown guidelines. An electric fan shop owner says, "I've opened shop today after 21st March. It's the peak season for the sale of fans, but very few customers are coming."

12.49 pm: Chhattisgarh coronavirus news

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh stands at 3 now; total 34 patients have been cured and discharged till date, AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Raipur said on Tuesday. (Inputs from ANI)

12.45 pm: Mumbai coronavirus news: 51-year-old patient escapes hospital to go back home; booked

A 51-year-old novel coronavirus patient in Mumbai has been booked for running from the hospital he had been admitted to. According to a news report in Mumbai Mirror, the man who ran from Nair Hospital, Mumbai Central, travelled in 2 vehicles to reach his home in Bhiwandi.

12.39 pm: Coronavirus India updates: Amazon India head urges government to allow delivery of all products

Amazon India Country Head Amit Agarwal on Tuesday requested the central government to allow it the delivery of all products in its second appeal. Taking to Twitter, he said, "E-commerce offers the safest way to ensure social distancing, saving lives and livelihoods. We urge the govt to allow us to deliver all products (not just essentials) that citizens need over a prolonged period so that they can stay safe, while simultaneously jump-starting MSMEs."

E-commerce offers the safest way to ensure social distancing, saving lives and livelihoods. We urge the govt to allow us to deliver all products (not just essentials) that citizens need over a prolonged period so that they can stay safe, while simultaneously jump-starting MSMEs.

12.35 pm: Kerala coronavirus latest news: 2 lakh non-resident Keralites in 160 nations register to return home

Nearly 2 lakh non-resident Keralites have registered their request with the Kerala government agency in the past 24 hours, wanting to return home amid COVID-19 fear and job losses in the countries they are in. "We expect three to five lakh registrations," said K Varadarajan, Vice Chairman of NORKA-Roots, the field agency of Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs.

Read more here: Coronavirus crisis: 2 lakh non-resident Keralites in 160 countries register to return home

12.29 pm: Corona West Bengal updates

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), on Tuesday, visited a hospital in Siliguri to review the preventive measures and guidelines being followed at the hospital against COVID-19. The team also visited ward number 47 in Siliguri, which is a containment area.

West Bengal: Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), today, visited a hospital in Siliguri to review the preventive measures and guidelines being followed at the hospital against #COVID19. The team also visited ward number 47 in Siliguri, which is a containment area.

12.25 pm: Corona live updates: No new cases in 80 districts for past 7 days, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday that no new COVID-19 cases have been reported in 80 districts across the country in the past week. He added that no cases have been recorded in 47 districts in last 14 days, and none in 21 days in 39 districts. He further stated that 17 districts have not seen rise in COVID-19 cases in 4 weeks. (Inputs from ANI)

12.19 pm: Delhi coronavirus update: NITI Aayog building sealed after officer tests COVID-19 positive

Ajit Kumar, Deputy Secretary (Administration), NITI Aayog, Delhi said on Tuesday that the entire building has been sealed for 2 days for thorough disinfection and sanitisation after an officer tested positive for novel coronavirus.

12.14 pm: Karnataka coronavirus news: 8 new cases reported

Karnataka recorded 8 fresh COVID-19 cases from April 27, 5:00 PM to April 28, 12:00 noon, taking the total number of cases to 520, the state government said on Tuesday.

8 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Karnataka from 27th April 2020, 5:00 PM to 28th April 2020, 12:00 noon, taking the total number of cases to 520: Karnataka Government

12.08 pm: Delhi govt relaxes coronavirus lockdown: What is allowed?

The Delhi government relaxed the lockdown curbs on Tuesday allowing select services to run in the national capital. Here is the list: -

1. Sale of books

2. Veterinary hospitals

3. Dispensaries

4. Clinics

5. Pathological laboratories

6. Sale and supply of vaccine and medicine

7. Shops selling electric fans

Services allowed: -

1. Electricians

2. Plumbers

3. Those repairing water purifiers

11.59 am: Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting with 'COVID-19 management Team-11' of the state in Lucknow.

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting with 'COVID-19 management Team-11' of the state, over the #CoronavirusPandemic.

11.55 am: Delhi coronavirus latest news: 190 new cases on Monday

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday that the national capital recorded as many as 190 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total count to 3,108. This tally includes 877 recoveries and 11 people on who are on ventilators, 54 have died, he added. Jain further said that the cases were doubling every 13 days. (Inputs from ANI)

11.49 am: Maharashtra coronavirus updates: 522 new cases, 27 deaths reported on Tuesday

Maharashtra recorded 522 fresh COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths on Tuesday. Total 8,590 positive COVID-19 cases and 369 deaths have been reported in the state till date. Mortality Rate stands at 4.30%, said Maharashtra Health Department.

522 news cases and 27 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total 8590 positive #COVID19 cases and 369 deaths have been reported in the state till date. Mortality Rate stands at 4.30%: Maharashtra Health Department

11.45 am: Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 82 new cases reported in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh registered 82 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases in the state to 1,259. The death toll stands at 31, said the state health department. (ANI reports)

11.39 am: Kerala coronavirus news

With no new COVID-19 positive case in Thiruvananthapuram currently, the city has been removed from the list of hotspots. (ANI reports)

11.36 Delhi-Gurugram border

In Pics: Long queue of vehicles seen on Delhi-Gurugram border as Police personnel check passes of people commuting through the route, as a preventive measure against COVID-19 amid coronavirus lockdown.

Long queue of vehicles seen on Delhi-Gurugram border as Police personnel check passes of people commuting through the route, as a preventive measure against #COVID19 amid #CoronavirusLockdown.

11.29 am: Delhi-Noida border seal

In Pics: Policemen check the passes and identity cards of people at Delhi-Noida border. The people are also getting thermal screened at the border amid coronavirus lockdown.

11.25 am: Agra coronavirus cases

8 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Agra, taking the total count to 389 including 54 cured/discharged, said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh on Tuesday. He added that the contact tracing of positive cases is underway. (ANI reports).

11.19 am: Coronavirus live updates: 16 districts in India with no new COVID-19 cases in the last 28 days

The government has said that 16 districts in India which had earlier recorded novel coronavirus cases have not reported any new case in the last 28 days. Here is the list of these 16 districts.

Lakhisarai (Bihar)

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand)

Gondia (Maharashtra)

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)

Durg (Chhattisgarh)

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh)

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana)

South Goa (Goa)

Kodagu (Karnataka)

Chitradurga (Karnataka)

Davanagere (Karnataka)

Pratapgarh (Rajasthan)

Imphal West (Manipur)

Aizawl (Mizoram)

Mahe (Puducherry)

11.13 am: Delhi lockdown updates: Deshbandhu apartments sealed after resident tests COVID-19 positive

Delhi's Deshbandhu apartment complex has been sealed after its resident, an AIIMS nurse, tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday.

11.04 am: Coronavirus in Chandigarh

5 new cases were reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the city's total to 50.

10.59 am: 6 states favour coronavirus lockdown extension

The Chief Ministers of 6 states favoured the lockdown extension in their meeting with PM Modi on Monday. They pitched for the extension beyond May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in their video-conference meeting with the Prime Minister. Where West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee said that the lockdown should be extended till May 21, the other 5 CMs- Jai Ram Thakur of Himachal Pradesh, Conrad Sangma of Meghalaya, Jaganmohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh, Zoramthanga of Mizoram, and Pramod Sawant of Goa too favoured the extension but without any set timeframe.

10.54 am: Coronavirus in Punjab: 1 more cases reported in Mohali

Mohali district of Punjab reported 1 new COVID-19 case on Tuesday taking the total tally of infections to 64. These cases include 27 recoveries and 2 deaths, the district collector said. (ANI report).

10.47 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In COVID-19 tracker

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

10.38 am: Coronavirus live updates: 'Unfair, Irresponsible': China reacts after ICMR asks states to stop using Chinese COVID-19 test kits

Following the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) announcement to stop the use of rapid antibody test kits procured from Chinese companies, China retorted on Tuesday saying it was "unfair and irresponsible" to label Chinese products as "faulty". "China not only sincerely supports India in its fight against Covid-19, but also takes concrete actions to help. It is unfair and irresponsible for certain individuals to label Chinese products as 'faulty' and look at issues with pre-emptive prejudice," said Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counselor Ji Rong in a statement.

10.30 am: Coronavirus in Rajasthan: 66 new cases reported

66 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday--13 from Jodhpur, 11 from Ajmer, 17 from Jaipur and 19 from Kota. Cumulative positive cases in the state stand at 2328 now. 51 deaths reported till date: Rajasthan Health Department.

66 new #COVID19 cases have been reported; 13 from Jodhpur, 11 from Ajmer, 17 from Jaipur and 19 from Kota. Cumulative positive cases in the state stand at 2328 now. 51 deaths reported till date: Rajasthan Health Department

10.26 am: Punjab coronavirus news: 5 asymptomatic people test positive

Punjab's health department said on Tuesday that as 5 asymptomatic persons returning from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tarn Taran, it has been decided that all returnees coming from Hazur Sahib are to be put in quarantine facilities. They will be tested for COVID-19.

As 5 asymptomatic persons returning from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra have tested positive for #COVID19 in Tarn Taran, it has been decided that all returnees coming from Hazur Sahib are to be put in quarantine facilities. They'll be tested for COVID-19:Dept of Health,Punjab

10.22 am: Goa lockdown news

People practice social distancing at a vegetable market on Inox Road in Panaji, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Goa: People practice social distancing at a vegetable market on Inox Road in Panaji, amid the #CoronavirusLockdown.

10.17 am: PM Modi video-conference meet on Monday: 4 CMs favour lockdown extension post May 3

At least 4 chief ministers advocated for a lockdown extension beyond May 3 to combat further spread of COVID-19. The CMs made the demand in their meeting wif PM Modi via video-conferencing on Monday.

10.11 am: Lockdown extension news

After Delhi government's COVID-19 committee proposed to lockdown extension till mid-May, 5 more states- Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, echoed the same sentiment to extend the curbs.

10.06 am: Lockdown updates: Health Ministry issues guidelines for people on home isolation

The Union Health Ministry has issued guidelines for people under home isolation, who either are in the pre-symptomatic stage or have very mild COVID-19 symptoms.

10.00 am: What are containment zones?

Containment zones (hotspots or red zones) are the areas where the COVID-19 cases have been detected. According to Centre's cluster containment strategy, such areas are cordoned off and sealed completely with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit points to the areas. No one is allowed in and out of such areas, checking is intensified and the authorities sanitise each and every house. A door-to-door screening is carried out for checking people with COVID-19 like symptoms.

9.56 am: Containment zones in Delhi: State govt adds 2 more areas in hotspot list; 99 red zones now

Delhi government added 2 more hotspots in its list of cluster containment zones on Monday with the steady rise of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital. The government added Pilanji village in New Delhi and several streets of a South Delhi area in the list of containment zones. In South Delhi, Nirankari Gali, Nakshatra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, Jamila Masjid Gali, Dargah Gurudwara Gali, Thane Wali Gali and Terminal Wali Gali have been added to the list as one hotspot zone.

9.50 am: Delhi Faridabad border seal

The Haryana government announced on Monday that it will seal its borders with Delhi from Tuesday, clamping down on travel to its satellite cities of Gurgaon and Faridabad. People travelling between the cities will need passes from the government beginning Tuesday. Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh too had announced similar curbs earlier.

9.45 am: Lockdown exit plan: What PM Modi told state CMs on Monday: Highlights

During Today's meeting with the chief ministers of various states, PM Modi asked them to prepare state-wise exit policy in view of their Red, orange & Green zones

PM indicated that lockdown may continue in hotspots or red zone areas

PM says that one should not worry about the state of economy, which is relatively good

"We have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19," PM Modi said during his virtual meet with the CMs

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asked for a month's extension of the lockdown

At least four CMs have advocated for the extension of lockdown while others suggested staggered exit with different levels of restrictions

Gujarat CM briefed the centre about their testing-treatment mechanism

Haryana CM briefed the centre about the step taken to help farmers in Mandi

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asked for a policy to bring stranded students from Kota and other states. He also asked for health check-up of all migrant laborers

According to Delhi CM, situation is still challenging, but final decision will be taken in next few days

CMs provided theirs feedbacks, suggested measures to meet the economic challenges and boost health infrastructure

9.39 am: Coronavirus live updates: Singer Kanika Kapoor will donate plasma to help COVID-19 patients

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently recovered from COVID-19, will donate her plasma for the treatment of critically-ill novel coronavirus patients.

9.34 am: Lockdown extension In West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee cites lack of clarity

"On one side they say lockdown should be strictly maintained on other hand they're saying to open all shops. What should we do? There is lack of clarity between what Central govt is saying and their directives," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

9.29 am: Coronavirus cases in Dharavi, Mumbai

13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Dharavi area of Mumbai on Monday, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. This takes the total number of cases in the region to 288, including 14 deaths.

9.24 am: Noida coronavirus cases

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY said on Monday that "there are 58 active cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar while 71 other patients have been cured. No death has been reported due to the disease."

9.19: Mumbai worst-hit city in India

Over 60% cases of Maharashtra are in Mumbai as the city is the worst-hit city not only in the state but in India. Mumbai has the highest number of coronavirus cases at over 5,500, the highest for an Indian city.

9.14 am: Delhi lockdown relaxation

Delhi government has allowed some relaxations. Book stores are permitted to open, plumbers and electricians are also allowed to resume work.

9.09 am: Gujarat coronavirus cases: Second worst-affected state in India

Gujarat's tally stands at 3,548 comprising 394 recoveries and 162 deaths so far, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Tuesday.

9.04 am: Coronavirus in Delhi:

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi jumped to 3,108 on Tuesday including 877 recoveries and 54 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. Delhi is the third worst-hit state after Maharashtra and Gujarat.

8.59 am: Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi-Haryana border sealed

The Haryana government has decided to seal its border with Delhi from Tuesday, after several coronavirus cases were traced back to the national capital, authorities said. People commuting between Delhi and Haryana will need passes issued by the government. Haryana has also restricted movement to satellite cities of Gurugram and Faridabad. Borders in Sonipat and Jhajjar have already been tightened.

8.56 am: Coronavirus deaths in India

62 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 934 in India, as per Union Health Ministry's latest data.

8.50 am: Total number of cases in Maharashtra

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra now stands at 8,590, the highest in the country, including 1,282 recoveries and 369 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry's latest figures on its website.

8.46 am: Total number of coronavirus recoveries in India

A total of 6,868 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, according to Union Health Ministry's latest update as on Tuesday (April 28).

8.40 am: Coronavirus in India: 1,543 cases, 62 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 1,543 COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total count of cases past 29,000 and deaths over 900.

8.30 am: India coronavirus cases jump past 29,000, death toll cross 900-mark

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 29,435 on Tuesday with death toll at 934, according to latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.