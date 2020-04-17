Coronavirus in India Highlights: 28,542 samples tested today; active cases tally rises to 11,616

Coronavirus India Lockdown Live News updates: The Maharashtra government has instructed all the landlords/house owners in the state defer rent collection by at least 3 months. The Maharashtra State Housing Department which issued the directions said that during the period, no tenant should be evicted from rented house due to non-payment of rent amount. Meanwhile, the state tops the list with 3,205 cases and 194 deaths, which also the highest in the country. Delhi has 1,640 coronavirus cases with death toll at 38.

India recorded over 1,000 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest date by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 13,387 on Friday, according to latest data by Health Ministry. This includes 11,201 active cases, 1,748 cured and discharged, 437 deaths and 1 migrated. Among other badly hit states are, Delhi (1640 cases and 38 deaths), Tamil Nadu (1267 and 15 deaths), Rajasthan (1131 cases and 3 deaths), Madhya Pradesh (1120 and 53 deaths), Gujarat (930 and 36 deaths) and Uttar Pradesh (805 and 13 deaths).

The countrywide lockdown has been extended till May 3, a day after which the central government announced a set of guidelines to be followed during the extended lockdown. Looking at global situation, in the United States, around 4,500 people died in 24 hours. Nearly 6 lakh people have contracted the infection in the US. Globally, the number of novel coronavirus cases has crossed 2 million, while the total count of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 20 lakh across 180 countries.

8.30 PM: PM Modi talks to South African President

Had a good discussion with President Cyril Ramaphosa about COVID-19 challenge and assured India's support to South Africa for maintaining essential medical supplies, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

8.13 PM: India sends medical aide to Afghanistan

In a series of offerings of critical drugs, India sent 100,000 paracetamol&500,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets to Afghanistan through Ariana Airlines today. This is in addition to 1st consignment of wheat India shipped earlier to bolster food security, says Afghan Envoy Tahir Qadiry

8.03 PM: Coronavirus cases in MP

Number of COVID-19 cases surge to 1,310 in Madhya Pradesh including 69 deaths & 68 recovered/cured. Maximum number of the cases have been reported in Indore at 842, followed by Bhopal at 197. 408 containment zones have been identified in the State: MP Health Department. - ANI

7.44 PM: Samples tested today are 28,542; total samples tested so far are 3,32,583: Indian Council of Medical Research.

7.30 pm: Arunachal Pradesh state police have started using drones in several districts for surveillance to keep a check on movement of people amid the nationwide lockdown. (PTI)

7.20 pm: Congress urges CM Kejriwal govt to help migrants, daily wagers in distress due to COVID-19 lockdown

Congress said that migrants and daily wagers should be giving ration and cash as incentives to instil confidence in them to stay in cities during the nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The party also urged the Delhi government to waive school fees and fixed power charges for shopkeepers, and pay 75 per cent salaries of teachers in aided schools, as it put forth a 10-point demand charter before the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation to help those in distress.

7.00 pm: Madras High Court TN govt's rejects plea to open liquor shops during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

6.45 pm: Six new containment zones created in National Capital

The 6 new containment zones in New Delhi are:

The entire effected area around H.No 859/20, L-II, SangamVihar, New Delhi

Gali No. 26 & 26B, H.NO. 2056 to 2092 and Gali No, 27 & 27B, H.No 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi.

In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar, New Delhi.

In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar, New Delhi.

In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No. 2, Nangloi, Delhi.

In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar, Delhi

6.30 PM: More trouble for Markaz chief Maulana Sa'ad Kandhalvi

Income Tax, in its initial probe, has found suspected tax evasion, income evasion and un-declaration of wealth.

The crime branch has given documents to Income Tax Department, which is now scrutinising it.

Sa'ad's income and tax returns of last five years are under scanner.

The agency is also looking into who provided money to markaz members to travel across the country.

The Income Tax Department will also look into who provided money to finance boarding and lodging of thousands who attended the markaz since January.

Crime branch and ED have already initiated probe against Saad and Markaz.

6.20 PM: Coronavirus cases in Kerala

Only 1 COVID-19 positive case reported in Kerala today; 10 more people have recovered. As of now, there are 138 active cases and 255 have cured, says the Kerala Health Minister's Office.

6.17 PM: Sitharaman attends World Bank-IMF Meet

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends the Development Committee Meeting of the World Bank-IMF through video conference in New Delhi today. She has shared measures taken to combat COVID-19, including social support measures for poor and vulnerable and relief measures for firms in statutory and regulatory compliance matters. She commended the speedy response and efficiency of President David Malpass and his team at World Bank Group in rolling out the Fast Track COVID-19 Response Facility.

Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman attends the Development Committee Meeting of the World Bank-IMF through video conference in New Delhi today.

6.04 PM: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on private schools charging fees The HRD Minister has urged private schools to reconsider decisions on annual fee hike, collecting fee quarterly during lockdown. "I hope state education departments will address the fee issue keeping in mind the concerns of parents, schools. A few states have taken positive steps to address school fee-related issues during lockdown, hope others will consider too," he added. 6.00 PM: Lockdown best possible decision in initial days taken by PM Narendra Modi to tackle COVID-19, says Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. 5.57 PM: Coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand: 40 Three COVID19 positive cases have been reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 40. The total number of COVID19 positive cases in the state stands at 35 including 12 discharged patients & 1 death: Himachal Pradesh Health Department

5.30 PM: India reported 1,076 new cases and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 13,835, including 11,616 active cases, 1,766 cured/discharged/migrated and 452 deaths 5.20 PM: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior health officials via video conference. 5.16 pm: Dehradun coronavirus updates 2 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Dehradun in Uttar Pradesh. Out of these two people, one case has been reported from a sealed colony who is the son of Jamaat attendee, the other case has been reported in Military Hospital, who is a lady doctor. 5.08 pm: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Postpone rent collection by 3 months, Maharashtra govt to landlords The Maharashtra government has instructed all the landlords/house owners in the state defer rent collection by at least 3 months. The Maharashtra State Housing Department which issued the directions said that during the period, no tenant should be evicted from rented house due to non-payment of rent amount. 5.00 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news 3 UP districts are COVID-19 free now. The districts are Maharajganj, Hathras and Pilibhit. 4.54 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus news A mob attacked a police patrol party with bricks and lathis in Tonk, Rajasthan on Friday. 3 cops were injured in the attack. This happened when the cops were patrolling the areas where the curfew has been imposed. 4.49 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news Uttar Pradesh government said on Friday that 20,453 FIRs were registered so far for the violation of lockdown guidelines across the state. 4.44 pm: India lockdown news: My son got married in a simple ceremony, we followed guidelines, says HK Kumaraswamy After receiving a lot of flak over his son's wedding in the wake of countrywide lockdown, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that his son got married in a simple way and wanted to thank lakhs of his supporters. He added that the family followed the lockdown guidelines. He added that the family followed the lockdown guidelines. 4.38 pm: Health Ministry on Coronavirus Ration between COVID-19 patients who recovered, those who died stands at 80:20, says Health Ministry. 4.35 pm: Coronavirus latest updates 1,919 dedicated coronavirus hospitals with 1.73 lakh isolation beds, and 21, 800 ICU beds set up in India, says Health Ministry 4.32 pm: India COVID-19 cases: 3.19 lakh tests conducted so far, says ICMR The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday that 3,19,400 samples have been tested so far in India and 28,340 tests were conducted on Thursday. 4.28 pm: Coronavirus news: 19 states/UTs have les doubling rate than India's average Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said on Friday that 19 states and union territories have a lesser doubling rate of coronavirus cases that the national average. These states/UTs include Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Telangana, Odisha and Tripura. 4.21: Health Ministry briefing on coronavirus The Health Ministry said in its daily briefing on Friday that the growth of COVID-19 cases has shown a 40% decline and recovery rate is over 13%. The ministry added that the douboing rate of the cases now stands at 6.2 days. 4.15 PM: According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the total number of COVID-19 cases has surged to 13,387 in India, and as many as 1,749 patients have cured. 4.10 PM: Union health ministry daily briefing has started. #WATCH Union Health Ministry press briefing (17th April) https://t.co/kN6caQa1J8 ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020 3.55 PM: PPE kits in short supply Placed orders for 14,000 kits with central govt's HLL, got 3,000 till now, says Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo. 3.45 PM: Special train carries 950 Army personnel A special train with around 950 Army personnel, who have completed professional courses at Army training establishments at Bangalore, Belgaum &Secundrabad, left Bengaluru today & will reach Jammu on 20 April. The personnel are due to rejoin their units in North India, says the Indian Army. A special train with around 950 Army personnel, who have completed professional courses at Army training establishments at Bangalore, Belgaum &Secundrabad, left Bengaluru today & will reach Jammu on 20 April. The personnel are due to rejoin their units in North India, says the Indian Army.

3.41 PM: Two booked for denying to carry COVID-19 victim's body

The police have booked two people for denying to take the body of a COVID-19 victim to crematorium. An ambulance driver and a sweeper have been booked for denying to take the body of a -COVID-19 victim, a native of Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, to crematorium in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

3.39 PM: Coronavirus deaths in J&K: 5

A 75-year-old COVID-19 patient from Armpora Sopore in Baramulla has died at JVC Hospital in Srinagar, taking the death toll due to the disease to five in Jammu and Kashmir, Medical Superintendent of JVC Hospital said. - ANI

3.25 PM: Coronavirus update from AIIMS Patna

A 35-year-old male, who had tested positive for COVID-19, lost his life at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, today. He had a history of tuberculosis and had a fever at the time he was admitted to hospital.

3.15 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus updates

Watch: Dr. R. Narayanababu, Dean of Omandurar Medical College, Chennai says, "As patients are coming out of quarantine after 15 days, they will have mild depression. When they return to their homes, they can isolate themselves, the public should not isolate them".

Dr. R. Narayanababu, Dean of Omandurar Medical College, Chennai says, "As patients are coming out of quarantine after 15 days, they will have mild depression. When they return to their homes, they can isolate themselves, the public should not isolate them".

3.09 pm: Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu news

Tamil Nadu is the third worst-affected state after Maharashtra and Delhi with COVID-19 cases. The state has a total of 1,267 coronavirus cases along with 15 deaths and 180 cured and discharged, according the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra tops the list with 3,205 cases and 194 deaths, which also the highest in the country. Delhi has 1,640 coronavirus cases with death toll at 38.

2.58 pm: Lockdown in Delhi news

Delhi Police said on Friday that 26 cops, including a Station House Officer (SHO) have been put in quarantine as they had come in contact with 2 police constables, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. (ANI)

2.52 pm: Coronavirus in Bihar

Patna AIIMS officials said on Friday that a 35-year-old male COVID-19 patient from Vaishali has died at the hospital, ANI reports.

2.47 pm: India lockdown news: Modi govt leaving no stone unturned in fight against COVID-19, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the Modi government is leaving no stone unturned in its fight against novel coronavirus trying to ensure minimum disruption in people's lives while planning for a strong and stable India in future. He added that the measures taken by the RBI to boost Indian economy will further reinforce PM Modi's vision.

Modi govt is leaving no stone unturned in fight against #COVID19, ensuring minimum disruption in people's lives while planning for a strong & stable India in days ahead. Steps taken by RBI today to boost Indian economy further reinforce PM Modi's vision: Home Minister Amit Shah

2.41 pm: Chennai coronavirus news

30 people were discharged from Omandurar Medical College on Friday, after recovering from COVID-19. A recovered patient said, "Healthcare staff addressed all our problems. Whatever has been preached in Islam, same was advised by doctors, like regularly washing hands and being optimistic".

Chennai: 30 ppl discharged today from Omandurar Medical College, after recovering from #COVID19. A recovered person says,"Healthcare staff addressed all our problems. Whatever has been preached in Islam, same was advised by doctors, like regularly washing hands&being optimistic".

2.29 pm: Coronavirus outbreak: Britain's Prince William and wife Kate urge people to look after their mental health

Britain's Prince Willian and his wife Kate appealed to people to look after their mental health during the COVID-19 crisis. "There are things we can all do to look after our mental wellbeing at this time," Prince William said. Lauding the frontline warriors fighting the coronavirus pandemic he added that a lot of them are putting their lives and health on the line for all of us.

2.19 pm: Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

With 361 new COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest single-day number for any state so far. Indore alone reported 244 new infections emerging as the biggest hotspot in the state. With Maharashtra and Gujarat continuing to report a spike in cases, the country recorded over 1,000 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours.

2.13 pm: Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir news

The J&K education department has decided to deliver textbooks to school students of the government schools of 66 zones. The department is also running the online classes for the students.

2.06 pm: Pakistan coronavirus latest news

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the country's lead agency to take steps to tackle COVID-19 during the upcoming holy month of Ramzan. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country past 7,000-mark.

1.58 pm: Coronavirus cases India: Over 1,000 new cases, 23 deaths in one day

India recorded over 1,000 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest date by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 13,387 on Friday, according to latest data by Health Ministry. This includes 11,201 active cases, 1,748 cured and discharged, 437 deaths and 1 migrated. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with total number of confirmed cases at 3,205 as of date with 194 deaths which is also the highest in the country. Among other badly hit states are, Delhi (1640 cases and 38 deaths), Tamil Nadu (1267 and 15 deaths), Rajasthan (1131 cases and 3 deaths), Madhya Pradesh (1120 and 53 deaths), Gujarat (930 and 36 deaths) and Uttar Pradesh (805 and 13 deaths).

1.48 pm: COVID-19 in India: Security guard in Delhi booked for infecting family with coronavirus tests negative

A security guard who was booked for allegedly infecting 2 members of a family with COVID-19 in South Delhi has been tested negative. The family had earlier registered an FIR at the Defence Colony police station. However, the test report of the guard that came out on April 11, showed negative result.

1.43 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi

Muslim clerics and community leaders appeal to people to pray at home during the holy month of Ramzan. "We should stay at home & practice social distancing to keep ourselves & others safe. If we fast & pray at home, there is no problem with it," Cleric Mufti Mukarram said.

1.36 pm: Coronavirus latest updates: UNSC President backs WHO, says cannot blame the organisation

Backing the World Health Organisation (WHO), the President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Dominican Republic Ambassador Jos Singer said, "The world is not prepared. No country imagined this. We cannot solely blame WHO. We have to, at this moment, have one body and follow them." Hailing India as a key player in the world, he said, "In our point of view, India currently is a key player in present global order and we are confident it will continue to do so during these hard and unprecedented times."

1.26 pm: Coronavirus India news: PM Modi lauds RBI's relief measures to tackle economic crisis

Taking to Twitter PM Modi said, "Today's announcements by @RBI will greatly enhance liquidity and improve credit supply. These steps would help our small businesses, MSMEs, farmers and the poor. It will also help all states by increasing WMA limits."

Today's announcements by @RBI will greatly enhance liquidity and improve credit supply. These steps would help our small businesses, MSMEs, farmers and the poor. It will also help all states by increasing WMA limits. - Narendra Modi

1.17 pm: Delhi coronavirus updates

Schools can't hike fee during lockdown, says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. "We have got several complaints about schools hiking fees and also levying charges like transport fee, which is not even being utilised during the lockdown. No private school will be allowed to hike fees without seeking permission from the government. Schools also cannot charge beyond the tuition fee," Sisodia said at a press conference on Friday.

It has come to my notice that many schools are taking fees arbitrarily and charging transportation fees even when schools are closed. Private schools should not stoop to this level. Be it private or government schools, they cannot hike fees: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

1.08 pm: Gujarat coronavirus news

59 news cases reported in Gujarat as of 8 am on April 17, according to Health Ministry. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 930 now along with 73 recoveries and 36 deaths.

12.59 pm: Lockdown in Maharashtra news

Maharashtra's health department that 288 more novel coronavirus cases and 7 more deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday. This has taken the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state to 3,204 while the death toll is at 194, reports ANI.

12.54 pm: Karnataka coronavirus news

38 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka from 5 pm on Thursday till 12 pm on Friday. According to the state government, the total number of cases in Karnataka now stand at 353, comprising 82 discharged and 13 deaths.

38 more #COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday till 12 pm today. Total cases in the state stand at 353, including 82 discharged & 13 deaths: Karnataka Government

12.46 pm: Rajasthan lockdown news

3 cops were injured on Friday after they were attacked while patrolling in Tonk. "Police party was attacked in 'Kasaai mohalla'. We have brought some people for interrogation, investigation underway," Vipin Sharma, Additional SP said.

Rajasthan: Three police personnel injured after they were attacked while patrolling in Tonk today. Vipin Sharma, Additional SP says, "police party was attacked in 'Kasaai mohalla'. We have brought some people for interrogation, investigation underway".

12.36 pm: Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh

UP government has sent 300 buses to Kota, Rajasthan to bring back stranded students there.

12.30 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus news

38 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 572. These cases include 35 patients who have been discharged and 14 deaths.

12.25 pm: Coronavirus in India: Got removes restrictions on exports of formulation of paracetamol

India has removed curbs on the exports of formulations of the paracetamol, which is a common pain reliever, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a statement on Friday. It added that the exports of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) of paracetamol will remain restricted.

12.19 pm: Delhi lockdown updates

Private and government schools in Delhi cannot hike fees at this time, says Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.

12.10 pm: Delhi coronavirus news

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi jumped to 1,640 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the national capital also climbed to 38 while, 51 people have been cured, discharged, migrated so far. Delhi is the second worst-affected state in India following Maharashtra whose cases have crossed the 3,000-mark at 3,205 as of date with 194 deaths which is also the highest in the country.

12.00 pm: India lockdown: Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy's son ties knot

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy married Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, in Ramnagar on Friday. The wedding celebration took place amid the countrywide lockdown.

Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Ramnagar.

11.54 am: Coronavirus outbreak: Schools, colleges postpone fee payment, offer instalment options

Educational institutions are postponing the fee payment for students suffering severe income losses due to COVID-19 lockdown. The schools and colleges are offering students installment options for fee payment.

11.47 am: Delhi coronavirus news

Union Group of Ministers (GOM) meeting over COVID-19 is underway at Nirman Bhawan. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and other ministers also present at the meeting.

Delhi: Union Group of Ministers (GOM) meeting over #COVID19, underway at Nirman Bhawan. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and other ministers also present.

11.37 am: Maharashtra coronavirus updates

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will mandatorily put asymptomatic patients in 14-day quarantine, but their swab test will not be collected immediately. It added that samples of such patients in quarantine will be taken after the fifth day of isolation, if they develop symptoms for COVID-19.

11.28 am: Coronavirus updates: Denmark will allow small businesses to reopen on April 20

Denmark will permit some small businesses, such as driving schools, beauty salons and hairdressers to reopen on April 20, the government said on Friday, following a lockdown ordered in March to contain COVID-19. (Reuters)

11.20 pm: Gujarat coronavirus cases

92 cases emerged in Gujarat on Friday.This has taken the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now to 1,021, comprising 74 discharged and 38 deaths, according the the State Health Department.

11.10 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news

86 cases, 9 deaths reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai

Maharashtra: Dharavi area of Mumbai, where 86 #COVID19 cases & 9 deaths related to the virus, have been reported.

11.02 am: Punjab coronavirus news: 3 contacts of infected Sub-Inspector test positive in Ludhiana

3 contacts of COVID-19 infected Sub-Inspector who had earlier tested positive for the virus were also tested positive on Friday. These contacts include, his wife, a sub-inspector/SHO and a constable belonging to Ferozpore District, who is a driver.

ACP case - three contacts test positive in Ludhiana; Wife, a Sub-Inspector/ SHO and a constable belonging to Ferozpore District, who is his driver. SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) being followed: KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab

10.53 am: BusinessToday.In coronavirus tracker: Check latest state-wise COVID-19 tally

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

10.47 am: Karnataka coronavirus news

Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, on Friday in Bengaluru.

Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Bengaluru.

10.39 am: Nearly 4,500 Americans died of COVID-19 in one day

Up to 4,591 Americans have died in the past 24 hours due to novel coronavirus in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University, 4,591 US nationals died in 24 hours by 8 pm on Thursday. The previous highest was 2,569 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 infection has killed over 1,44,000 people and infected more than 2.1 million people worldwide.

10.27 am: China coronavirus news

Wuhan, the epicentre of COVID-19 outbreak, abruptly raised its death toll by 50% on Friday to a total count of 3,869, conceding that several cases were "mistakenly reported" or missed entirely.

10.16 am: Coronavirus latest news: US provides around $5.9 million in health assistance to India

The United States has given around $5.9 million in health assistance to India to stem the further spread of novel coronavirus pandemic. The amount will be used by India to contain the spread of disease by providing relief and care to the affected people, circulate essential public health messages to communities and boost case-finding and surveillance, the state department said on Thursday.

10.06 am: RBI Governor Shakikanta Das begins his second media briefing since the COVID-19 outbreak

9.56 am: Coronavirus updates: Home Affairs Ministry revises guidelines

Home Affairs Ministry has issued an order to include the following in the revised guidelines on lockdown 2.0 for implementation by ministries and state governments.

Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an order to include the following in the consolidated revised guidelines on lockdown measures for strict implementation by Ministries/Depts of GoI, State/Union Territory Govts &various authorities.

9.48 am: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus news

Tomato produce in Chhatarpur rotting in fields due to lack of labour and transportation. Farmers say, "All crops are completely destroyed. We are not able to take tomatoes to the market; it has caused us a loss of Rs. 50-60,000 in the last two weeks."

Madhya Pradesh: Tomato produce rotting in fields due to lack of labour and transportation, in Chhatarpur. Farmers say, "All crops are completely destroyed. We are not able to take tomatoes to the market, it has caused us a loss of Rs. 50-60,000 in the last two weeks."

9.36 am: Ghaziabad coronavirus news

Police using drones to monitor COVID-19 hotspots in Ghaziabad. "We are using drones to monitor the hotspots regularly. Lockdown measures are being implemented and rules are being enforced," said Manish Mishra, Superintendent of Police (City).

Ghaziabad: Police are using drones to monitor #COVID19 hotspots in the district. Manish Mishra, Superintendent of Police (City) says, "We are using drones to monitor the hotspots regularly. Lockdown measures are being implemented and rules are being enforced".

9.23 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news: 38 more people infected

Rajasthan recorded 38 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the state's tally to 1,169. These new cases include 18 from Jodhpur, 6 from Tonk, 5 from Jaipur, 4 from Kota, 2 from Nagaur, and 1 each from Jhunjhunu, Ajmer and Jhalawar.

9.15 am: RBI Governor press conference: Shaktikanta Das to address media at 10 am on Friday

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address media at 10 am on Friday. This will be his second briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Das is likely to announce measures in the form of financial relief to the sectors hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss ways to cushion the economy and sectors worst-affected by COVID-19.

9.07 am: RBI Governor address: Centre working on a financial relief package

The central government is working on a financial relief package in form of staggered boosters. According to sources, the government may focus on relief to benefit MSMES, workers and services sector which are hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. The relief measures will be announced by central government and RBI. Meanwhile, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is likely to announce the measures in his press conference on Friday.

8.59 am: Canada-US border won't reopen for several weeks, says Canadian PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that his country's border with the United States would fully reopen for many weeks, rejecting US President Donald Trump's overtures to open the same sooner.

8.50 am: Coronavirus latest news: Donald Trump orders probe to check if the virus leaked from a China's lab

US President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation to check if the coronavirus was leaked from a lab in China's Wuhan. An article by Scientific American, an American popular science magazine throws interesting details about what was going on the lab and the version of scientists working there.

8.40 am: Coronavirus India cases: Confirmed cases cross 13,000-mark

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 13,387 on Friday, according to latest data by Health Ministry. This includes 11,201 active cases, 1,748 cured and discharged, 437 deaths and 1 migrated.

8.30 am: Coronavirus US news: Donald Trump announces 3-phases guidelines for reopening economy

United States President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a 3-phased approach to reopen the economy by restoring normal commerce and services. However, only for places with strong testing and seeing a dip in novel coronavirus cases.

8.15 am: BusinessToday.In coronavirus tracker-Check state-wise COVID-19 tally

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic