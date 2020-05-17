Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Masks mandatory in public places across the country; punishment for spitting

Wearing face masks or covers in all public places and work places is compulsory, Ministry of Home Affairs has said in its guidelines for the fourth phase of coronavirus-mandated nationwide lockdown. As part of the National Directives for COVID-19 management, this order is in force throughout the country.

The directives for COVID-19 management also prohibit spitting in public places. Violation of this rule will be punishable by fine as prescribed in laws, rules and regulations by local authority in a state or union territory, said the Home Ministry guidelines.

The Home Ministry guidelines allow 50 guests for marriage ceremonies while maintaining social distancing norms. Funeral or last rites related gatherings should not have more than 20 persons, the Ministry further said.

Shops have been asked to ensure that their customers maintain a distance of six feet and only 5 persons are allowed in their shops at once.

For workplaces, Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated that work from home should be practised as much as possible and staggered working hours should be followed at offices, shops, markets and commercial establishments.

Employers have been asked to make provisions for thermal scanning and hand sanitisation of employees at entry and exit points. They have also been asked to ensure frequent sanitisation of the entire workplace, common facilities, and all points that come into human contact between shifts.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31. The Ministry also issued guidelines for this phase of lockdown. This time, states and union territories have been given the right to demarcate containment, buffer, red, orange zones in their respective jurisdictions.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest data, the total number of COVID-19 cases is 90,927, including 53,946 active cases, 2,872 deaths, 34,108 recoveries and 1 migrated patient. Mumbai, meanwhile has emerged as the global hotspot for coronavirus after it surpassed New York in terms of rise of cases since May 9.

