Coronavirus: OPPO Greater Noida factory shut after six employees test positive

The Greater Noida factor of Chinese mobile company OPPO was shut after six workers were tested positive for coronavirus. Once the workers at the Kasna factory were tested positive, operations were immediately halted on Sunday.

"We have been asked not to come to the factory as six COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at our manufacturing unit in Greater Noida. The company has asked us to stay at home till further notice," an OPPO employee told news agency IANS.

The mobile-maker said that they are following safety protocols and that only employees who test negative will be allowed in the factory. "As an organisation that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated COVID-19 testing for 3000+ employees, for which results are awaited. We will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office following all safety protocols. We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises," stated OPPO.

This development comes as two third-party construction employees at the under-constriction Vivo facility at the Greater Noida industrial belt also tested positive. Multiple factories are under construction in the area.

Companies such as OPPO and Vivo resumed work at their Noida/Greater Noida facilities from May 8. These companies were working with 30 per cent workforce. Around 3,000 employees in OPPO were in rotation out of the 10,000-strong workforce at Kasna.

