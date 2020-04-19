Coronavirus outbreak: Over Rs 36,000 crore transferred to beneficiaries by DBT in lockdown

The Controller General of Accounts (CGA) office has transferred over Rs 36,659 crore by using direct benefit transfer (DBT) in the bank accounts of just over 16 crore beneficiaries during the coronavirus lockdown. The government transferred the amount under various central schemes through the digital payment technology named Public Financial Management System (PFMS), the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Sunday. DBT helps in crediting the amount directly to the beneficiary's bank account while cutting down any leakage. India is currently under a lockdown until May 3 to fight the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

"Cash benefits announced under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana Package are also being transferred by using DBT Digital Payment Infrastructure. Rs 500 each were credited in the women account holder of Jan-Dhan accounts. Till 13th April, the total number of women beneficiaries were 19.86 crores, which resulted in the disbursement of Rs 9,930 crores (as per data of Department of Financial Services)," it added. The total DBT amount transferred has risen from 22 per cent in FY19 to 45 per cent in FY20.

Between March 24 to April 17, the DBT payments under all the centrally-sponsored schemes through PFMS stood at Rs 27,442 crore in the accounts of just over 11.4 crore beneficiaries. Finance Ministry said. The funds were transferred under various schemes like PM KISAN, Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), National Social Assistance Program (NSAP), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), National Health Mission (NHM), scholarship schemes of various ministries, the ministry further said. "Through 180 welfare schemes, the State Governments using PFMS have disbursed 4,59,03,908 beneficiaries, an amount of Rs 9,217.22 crore between 24th March 2020 till 17th April 2020," it added.

