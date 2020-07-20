Coronavirus: West Bengal announces 2-day lockdown every week

In wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led government on Monday announced a complete lockdown across the state for two days every week. This week, the total lockdown will be in force on Thursday and Saturday.

Making the announcement, State Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said that there were few places in the state where community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected. The decision has been taken to break the chain of transmission of infection.

"There are a few places in the state where community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected. After talking to experts, doctors, enforcement authorities, and the police, we have decided to impose complete lockdown for two days every week in the entire state to break the chain (of transmission)," he said.

Bandyopadhyay said that the decision has been taken following a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

All offices, transport services will be shut down on those two days, he said.

"This week, the total lockdown will be in force on Thursday and Saturday. Next week, the shutdown will be clamped on Wednesday (July 29)," the home secretary said, adding that a review meeting will be held next Monday for further discussions on the matter.

Currently, the lockdown is applicable only in containment zones till July 31.

West Bengal has reported over 42,000 coronavirus cases and over 1,100 deaths. The number of active cases is nearly 16,500.

On Sunday, the state reported 36 deaths, the highest so far in a single day, according to a bulletin released by the health department. Kolkata recorded the maximum of 15 deaths, followed by neighbouring nine in North 24 Parganas, four in Hooghly, three each in Howrah and South 24 Parganas, and one each on Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur.

During the last 24 hours, at least 2,278 people, the highest in a single day, tested positive for coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 42,487. Meanwhile, 1,344 people have recovered from the disease, while 13,471 samples have been tested.

With PTI inputs