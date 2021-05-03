COVID-19 restrictions: Andhra Pradesh govt imposes 14-day partial curfew; check out details

Andhra Pradesh government has ordered a 14-day partial curfew in the state from May 5 onwards. This order comes a day after Andhra Pradesh recorded 23,920 fresh COVID-19 cases. This was the first time that the state had recorded more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period since the beginning of the pandemic.

Andhra Pradesh will be under a strict night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am for the next few days in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Shops in Andhra Pradesh will remain open for only six hours a day. This will be from 6 am to 12 pm, as per the state government's order. However, essential services will be exempted from the partial lockdown. During the 14-day partial lockdown, Section 144 will be in effect daily from 6 am to 12 pm meaning that congregations of more than five members would not be allowed in the state during these timings.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the decision to impose the 14-day partial lockdown at a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,68,147 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry update issued on Monday morning. The country reported 3,415 COVID-19 related fatalities taking the overall death toll to 2,18,959. The country also recorded 3,00,732 recoveries in the same period.

The country's total COVID-19 cases load is now on the verge of crossing the 2 crore mark. India currently has over 34 lakh active COVID-19 cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 23,920 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state also recorded 11,411 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

