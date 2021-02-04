COVID-19 vaccine: 'We see entire world as our family', PM Modi tells ex-cricketer Kevin Pieterson

Former international cricketer and brand ambassador of Hublot, Kevin Pieterson tweeted about India's generosity in times of the coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Pieterson's tweet and said, "Glad to see your affection towards India. :) We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19."

Glad to see your affection towards India. :)



We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/zwpB3CNxLG Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2021

Pieterson tweeted, "Indian generosity and kindness grows more and more every single day. The beloved country." Pieterson had reacted to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishakar's tweet on India's Vaccine Maitri initiative.

India boasts one of the biggest pharmaceutical industries globally and several countries have already approached it for procuring COVID-19 vaccines. India has supplied coronavirus vaccines to countries like Bhutan, Dubai, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Myanmar, and Seychelles under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. India is also undertaking commercial supplies of COVID-19 jabs to countries like Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Morocco and South Africa.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine: Centre places second order for 1 crore Covishield doses

Pieterson is not the only one to acknowledge India's role as the 'pharmacy of the world' during these unprecedented times. Brazilian Prime Minister Jair Bolsonaro also thanked India for assisting with vaccine exports in a tweet and shared an image of Lord Hanumana flying from India to Brazil with coronavirus vaccines and medical aid on a mountain.