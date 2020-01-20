Delhi Assembly Election 2020: CM Kejriwal to hold rally in CP; file nomination for New Delhi seat today

Ahead of Delhi Assembly election, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be filing his nomination for the New Delhi assembly seat on Monday at SDM office in Jamnagar House. Before filing his nomination, Kejriwal will hold a roadshow which will go to Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg. The AAP roadshow will end near the Patel Chowk Metro station.

Kejriwal on Sunday promised a 10-step "Guarantee card" which included list of promises like--free bus rides for students and deployment of "mohalla marshals" for women safety. The ten promises also included 24-hour supply of power and clean piped water to every household. And, assurances like to clean air and a clean Yamuna river if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gets re-elected in Delhi.

Here are 10 promises included in the "Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card" for Delhi assembly polls 2020

1. 24 hours electricity and 200 units free: Kejriwal said Delhiites will get 24-hour electricity supply and 200 units will continue to be free. Also, electricity will be distributed to all households through underground cables to tackle the mess of overhead electricity cables.

2. 24 hours supply of clean piped water: CM Kejriwal has promised 24-hour supply of clean drinking water straight from the tap to every household in Delhi. He also said that the scheme of 20,000-litre free water to every household will continue.

3. Quality education: "We will create a world-class education system for every child in Delhi. This, I take as our government's responsibility," Kejriwal said. The Delhi CM, in his 'Guarantee card' said students would get access to quality education till graduation. The government will also facilitate Delhi students with loans for graduate studies.

4. Cheap, accessible and better healthcare for all: The AAP government also promised to provide cheap, accessible and better healthcare for all. "We'll build more mohalla clinics, polyclinics, and hospitals. And through this, free and proper treatment will be given to all people in every household," Kejriwal said.

5. Largest and cheapest transport system: The transport system in Delhi will be made a robust one with over 11,000 buses and more than 500 kilometers of metro network, Kejriwal has promised.

6. Pollution free Delhi and clean Yamuna: Kejriwal has talked abpout controlling air pollution in the city. He also assured to clean Yamuna. "We promise that after five years, anyone will be able to take a dip in the Yamuna without fearing of diseases due to dirty water," Kejriwal said.

7. Clean and beautiful Delhi: Dust on roads will be removed using vacuum cleaners and two crore trees will be planted to make Delhi greener, Kejriwal has promised.

8. Safe Delhi for women: CM Kejriwal said making Delhi safe for women is one of the most important priorities of the AAP government. He also said that his government has installed nearly 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras, and another 1.5 lakh will be installed in the next few months in the city to ensure woman safety. Also, similar to bus marshals, Mohalla Marshals will be appointed.

9. Basic infrastructure in unauthorised colonies: The CM promised road, water supply, sewer, CCTV and mohalla clinics for the unauthorised colonies as his ninth guarantee.

10. Pukka house for slum dwellers: His last and tenth promise was to give 'pucca' houses to people living in slums under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' scheme.

Kejriwal said that a detailed manifesto will be released in the upcoming 7-10 days. The Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11. The Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11. In 2015, AAP had won 67 of 70 assembly seats.

