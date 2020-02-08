Delhi Election 2020: How to search polling booth online or via SMS

Are you voting in Delhi Assembly elections and looking to find a polling booth near you? You can find your voting station online as well or can get the details via SMS too. Follow the below mentioned steps to find a polling booth near you to cast your vote at Delhi Assembly elections 2020:

Visit the official website of National Voters' Services Portal Click on 'Search in Electoral Roll' Enter your details and press enter Your polling station would appear on the screen along with your voter details

The Election Commission (EC) is going to conduct the single-phase Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday. You can also send an SMS to the voter helpline number-1950. To get your polling booth details, send an SMS to 1950 with space. The results will be announced on February 11.

The exit poll results will be announced after the voting ends in all the Assembly constituencies on February 8. A total of 668 candidates are in the fray this time, with the onus of electing the next Delhi government on nearly 1.47 crore voters. This time, it's a close fight between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Also Read: Delhi Election 2020 Live Updates: Capital set to vote today, polling to begin at 8 am

Also Read: Delhi Election 2020: How to vote, find polling booth, and other FAQs

Also Read: Delhi Election 2020: Voting date, Exit poll result, election FAQs, full schedule, seats

Also Read: Delhi Election 2020: Polling in national capital tomorrow; here's all you need to know