Delhi Election 2020 Voting Live: Voter turnout at 57.74%, exit polls predict AAP's return to power

Delhi Assembly Polls Live Updates: The voter turnout in Delhi elections was recorded at 57.74 per cent on Saturday. In a single-phased Delhi poll, which started at 8 pm, only north-west and East Delhi has recorded above 30 per cent voter turnout. In north-west Delhi, the voting percentage was 34.82 per cent till 2 pm. In East Delhi, the voter turnout was 31 per cent. In Shaheen Bagh, which falls under Okhla constituency, recorded a voter turnout of 14 per cent only. Delhi Police conducted flag march from Shaheen Bagh to Jamia University on Saturday. Both the places have been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests lately.

Polling is underway for 70 constituencies in Delhi. The national capital will seal the fate of 672 candidates in the fray for 70 assembly seats. There are over 1.47 crore eligible voters to exercise their franchise in Delhi election 2020. Polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm. The election commission (EC) which is conducting the Delhi election 2020 is all geared up for the polls riding high on tech-savvy elements such as QR codes and mobile apps. The EC has identified 516 locations and 3,704 polling booths as critical voting stations with the paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure smooth elections. Activities are these polling stations will also be monitored through webcasting. Delhi Police has made tight security arrangements across the national capital and is keeping an extra vigil in Shaheen Bagh and other sensitive areas in view of the ongoing anti-CAA protests. The police have deployed nearly 40,000 security personnel, 19,000 home guards and 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF) to ensure violence-free and smooth Delhi Assembly polls.

8.11 pm: The total voter turnout at the end of voting in 2020 Delhi Assembly elections stood at 57.74 per cent. Voter turnout in North West Delhi was pegged at 57.07 per cent, North East Delhi at 62.75 per cent, South Delhi at 56.73 per cent, Central Delhi at 57.67 per cent, South West at 56.79 per cent, East Delhi at 60.41 per cent, West Delhi at 58.34 per cent, and North Delhi at 56.38 per cent.

Delhi: Voting for #DelhiAssemblyElections concludes; visuals from polling booth in Shaheen Public School, Shaheen Bagh. pic.twitter.com/sR9Una1xu4 ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020 6.08 pm: Women protesters from Shaheen Bagh vote in batches to keep agitation alive On a sit-in for over a month against the Citizenship Amendment Act, women protesters at Shaheen Bagh voted in batches on Saturday so that the agitation remains unaffected. While some of the women voted in the morning, others chose to get their fingers inked in the afternoon and the remaining in the evening. In the meantime, the menfolk from Shaheen Bagh filled in at the protest site when the women protestors were away completing domestic chores. The Shaheen Bagh protest site had become a focal point in the BJP's poll campaign. (PTI) 6.00 pm: Voting percentage was pegged at 54.65 per cent by 6:00 pm. 5.41 pm: Voting underway at a polling booth in Shaheen Bagh. #DelhiElections2020: Voting underway at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh. AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri. pic.twitter.com/URTFL7OpJq ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020 5.30 pm: Voter turnout in Delhi Assembly elections reaches 53.18 per cent. 5.08 pm: Voter turnout touches 45 per cent in 2020 Delhi Assembly election till 5 pm. 4.25 pm: Voter turnout in Delhi assembly polls reaches 42.70% till 4 pm. #DelhiElections2020: 42.70% voter turnout in Delhi assembly polls till 4 pm. pic.twitter.com/heFORHrWmp ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020 3.45 pm: Taapsee Pannu shuts down troll heckling her for voting in Delhi elections Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday blasted a social media user who targeted her for casting vote in Delhi Assembly elections even after shifting to Mumbai for work. Taapsee, who is looking forward to the release of her film "Thappad", posted a picture with her family on Twitter after casting the vote and urging her fans to do the same. One of the social media users criticised the actor for not getting her name transferred to the voting list in Mumbai, where she works as an actor. "Why are people who live in Mumbai deciding for us, it's been quite a long time since @taapsee shifted to Mumbai. She should get her vote shifted too," the comment read. In a lengthy reply, Taapsee said no one has the right to question her citizenship as she is "more of a Delhite than a lot of others who might just be living here but probably don't contribute". "I am living in Delhi as much if not more than Mumbai. My income is taxed through Delhi... Kindly don't question my citizenship, worry about yours n your contribution to it. And also to add, you can take a girl out of Delhi but you can not take Delhi out of this girl. And you are no one to tell me what I should do and what I should not. I guess this response will be enough to tell u how much of a Delhiite I am," she tweeted. (PTI) 3.32 pm: Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat casts his vote at Sanchar Bhawan. Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat after casting his vote at Sanchar Bhawan. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/5s1VERfUoc ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

3.22 pm: Arvind Kejriwal, Smriti trade barbs over special appeal to women voters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union minister Smriti Irani traded barbs on Twitter on Saturday after the AAP leader issued a "special appeal" to woman voters and asked them to discuss with men as to who could be the right choice for votes. Irani, a BJP Lok Sabha MP, took a swipe at Kejriwal, asking if he does not consider women capable enough to decide for themselves who to vote for.

(PTI)

3.15 pm: Former President Pranab Mukherjee casts vote in New Delhi Constituency

Former President Pranab Mujherjee arrives at a polling station at Kamraj lane to cast his vote.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee cast his vote at a polling station at Kamraj lane in New Delhi Constituency. #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/l1kO0yDmq7 - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

3.00 pm: 30.18 % voter turnout in Delhi assembly polls till 3 pm

2.45 pm: Delhi voting percentage: 27.41% voter turnout till 2 pm; Shaheen Bagh's Okhla constituency records 14% only

The voter turnout in Delhi at 2 pm was recorded at 27.41 per cent on Saturday. In a single-phased Delhi poll, which started at 8 pm, only north-west and East Delhi has recorded above 30 per cent voter turnout. In north-west Delhi, the voting percentage was 34.82 per cent till 2 pm. In East Delhi, the voter turnout was 31 per cent. The voter turnout in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's constituency was 21.65 per cent. Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia 's constituency, Patparganj recorded 31.48 per cent voter turnout till 2 pm.

2.30 pm Did not slap AAP worker, I tried to, says Alka Lamba

Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk, Alka Lamba clarified that she did not slap the AAP worker but "tried to". Lamba got into an ugly spat with an AAP worker on Saturday morning who allegedly used bad language against her son.

2.15 pm: 34.82% voter turnout till 1 pm in Delhi election 2020

The voter turnout in Delhi at 2 pm was recorded at 27.41 per cent on Saturday. In a single-phased Delhi poll, which started at 8 pm, only north-west and East Delhi has recorded above 30 per cent voter turnout. In north-west Delhi, the voting percentage was 34.82 per cent till 2 pm. In East Delhi, the voter turnout was 31 per cent. The voter turnout in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's constituency was 21.65 per cent. Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia 's constituency, Patparganj recorded 31.48 per cent voter turnout till 2 pm. In Shaheen Bagh, which falls under Okhla constituency, recorded a voter turnout of 14 per cent only. Congress' Alka Lamba's Chandni Chowk constituency saw 25.47 % voter turnout.

2.10 pm: Wrestler Sushil Kumar votes at a polling booth in Baprola village

Delhi: Wrestler Sushil Kumar after casting his vote at a polling booth in Baprola village. #DelhiElection2020 pic.twitter.com/sqWobuydpS - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

1.55 pm: Delhi Police carries out flag march from Shaheen Bagh to Jamia

Delhi Police conducted flag march from Shaheen Bagh to Jamia University on Saturday. Both the places have been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests lately.

1.45 am: Delhi Election 2020: Oldest woman voters casts vote

Centenarian Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter in Delhi, on Saturday cast her vote and urged people to take part in the democratic exercise. Aged 111, she came to a polling station in CR Park along with her son, grandson and other family members. She flashed her inked wrinkled finger to photographers after voting. "I am happy to vote in this election. I don't remember how many elections I have taken part in, but as a responsible citizen, we must vote. I urge other citizens to also come out and vote," Mandal told PTI. Born in undivided India in Barisal (now in Bangladesh) in 1908, Mandal has seen the subcontinent go through turbulent phases many times, including two partitions, and lived "twice as a refugee" in India along with her family before finding a home in the national capital. (PTI)

1.37 pm: Public transport should be subsidised for students, says Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan

"It was a nice feeling to take part in the democratic process. Everyone should exercise their right to vote; I think everyone should have access to public transport and it should be subsidized for students," said Raihan Rajiv Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra.

Raihan Rajiv Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra: It was a nice feeling to take part in the democratic process. Everyone should exercise their right to vote; I think everyone should have access to public transport and it should be subsidized for students. https://t.co/bpZTQprAZr pic.twitter.com/qylCEuoYeV - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

1.26 pm: Priyanka Gandhi, son Raihan cast vote for the first time

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her son Raihan Rajiv Vadra and husband Robert Vadra at a polling booth in Lodhi Estate.

Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra and their son Raihan Rajiv Vadra who is a first-time voter, cast their vote at booth no.114 & 116 in Lodhi Estate. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/4wUQbioglL - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

1.15 pm: Kejriwal hits out at Smriti Irani; says women decide their family vote

Following BJP leader Smriti Irani questioned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he came with a rebuttal to her anti-women charge saying women of Delhi have already decided as to who they are going to vote for.

1.00 pm: Delhi chief election officer to brief media at 6:30 pm today

12.43 pm: Delhi Police, paramilitary force hold flag march at Brij Puri

Delhi Police and paramilitary force personnel hold flag march in Brij Puri. "There's adequate arrangement in place for smooth conduct of polls. All senior officers along with the forces patrolling the area. PCR&QRTs deployed at sensitive areas," said Jt CP Eastern Range Alok Kumar

Delhi: Police»military force personnel hold flag march in Brij Puri. Jt CP Eastern Range Alok Kumar says, "There's adequate arrangement in place for smooth conduct of polls. All senior officers along with the forces patrolling the area. PCR&QRTs deployed at sensitive areas". pic.twitter.com/HRyEMFGg6K - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

12.38 pm: District wise polling percentage till 11 am:

North west- 18.08%

North East- 20.26%

south- 16.24%

central- 14.95%

south west- 18.85%

East- 18.06%

West- 15.50%

North- 16.92%

New Delhi- 14.00%

Shahdara- 18.92%

South East- 16.70%

12.28 pm: CEC Sunil Arora casts vote at Nirman Bhawan

Delhi chief election commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora casts vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi constituency. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress's Romesh Sabharwal

Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora after casting his vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. Delhi CM & sitting MLA from the constituency,Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from here. BJP's Sunil Yadav & Congress's Romesh Sabharwal fielded against the CM. pic.twitter.com/F3RFJ3MAu5 - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

12.15 pm: Delhi Election 2020 Voting Live: 15.57% voter turnout till 12 pm; protest-hit Shaheenbagh records 4.66%

The voter turnout at 12 pm was recorded at 15.47 per cent on Saturday. Among all nine districts, North-east Delhi recorded the highest voter turnout of 19.24 per cent. The New Delhi district recorded the least voting percentage at 11.63 per cent till 12 pm on Saturday. Besides, Babarpur (20.48%), Gokalpur (21%) and Mustafabad (21.13%) were the three constituencies that had recorded over 20 per cent voter turnout at 12 pm.

12.00 pm: LK Advani casts vote at polling booth on Aurangzeb lane

Senior BJP leader LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha Advani cast their votes at a polling booth on Aurangzed lane in Delhi

Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha Advani cast their vote at a polling booth on Aurangzeb lane. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/pazf3j7d53 - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

11.55 am: Delhi Assembly election 2020: Alka Lamba loses her cool, slaps AAP worker at polling booth

Congress candidate Alka Lamba slapped an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker at a polling booth near Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi on Saturday. Lamba slapped after he allegedly passed some comments on her son. Lamba is contesting from Chandni Chowk seat in the Delhi elections.

11.46 am: Don't you think women are capable enough to decide who to vote for: Smriti Irani asks Kejriwal

BJP's Smriti Irani asked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter if he doesn't consider women capable enough to decide who to vote for. Kejriwal had on Saturday morning appealed to all women voters of Delhi to vote in large numbers adding that they discuss with men about who they should vote.

11.42 am: Don't be lazy, exercise your right, says Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Congress Interim president Sonia Gandhi Saturday urged people to go out and vote.

11.37 am: Key statistics about Delhi Elections 2020: Check here

Number of seats: 70

Number of candidates: 672

Key parties in fray: Incumbent AAP, BJP and Congress

Counting: February 11

Exit Poll: After polling closes on Feb 8

Voter profile:

Total number of voters: 1,47,86,382

Male voters: 81,05,236

Female voters: 66,80,277

Service voters: 11,608

Third gender voters: 869

Senior citizens aged 80 and above: 2,04,830

Youth aged 18 and 19: 2,32,815

Polling stations:

Number of polling centres: 2,689

Number of polling booths: 13,750

Security deployed

40,000 security personnel

19,000 home guards

190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces

11.28 am: Manoj Tiwari mocks Kejriwal's temple visit, says he went to worship or define Hanuman ji

BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari took a jibe at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's temple visit a few days ago. "He went to worship or defile Hanuman ji," said Tiwari.

Manoj Tiwari, BJP: Woh (Arvind Kejriwal) pooja karne gaye the ya Hanuman Ji ko ashudh karne gaye the? Ek haath se joota utaarke,ussi haath se mala lekar...kya kar diya? Jab nakli bhakt aate hain na toh yahi hota hai. Maine pandit ji ko bataya, bahut baar Hanuman Ji ko dhoye hain. pic.twitter.com/lETgFhgfK7 - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

11.20 am: BJP ridiculing me ever since I read Hanuman Chalisa on TV channel, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Saturday took to Twitter saying that the BJP has been mocking him ever since he recited Hanuman Chalisa on a news channel a few days ago. He said that god is for everyone, to bless everybody, even the BJP.

TV , ? , - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

11.13 am: Actor Taapsee Pannu casts vote with family

Actor Taapsee Pannu casts vote with family in Delhi election 2020, says 'every vote counts'.

Taapsee Pannu casts vote with family, says 'every vote counts' Read @ANI story | https://t.co/X1A2IvJVuw pic.twitter.com/dCp3otL5O7 - ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 8, 2020

11.08 am: Congress president Sonia Gandhi casts vote at NirmalBhawan

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives with daughter Priyanka Gandhi to cast their votes at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency.

Delhi: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency, to cast her vote. She is accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who will cast her vote at booth no.114 & 116 at Lodhi Estate. #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/h4dWGVL1nh - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

11.00am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi casts vote at polling booth in Aurangzeb Road

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at a polling booth number 81 & 82 at Aurangzeb road to cast his vote in Delhi election 2020.

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at polling booth number 81&82 at Aurangzeb Road to cast his vote in #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/FtDxzMRRys - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

10.56 am: former PM Manmohan Singh arrives with wife to cast vast at Nirmal Bhawan

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh along with his wife arrives at Nirman Bhawan to cast their vote. Nirman Bhawan falls in New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Singh cast their vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/8uQVVv04Xr - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

10.50 am: District wise voting percentage till 9 am

District wise polling percentage till 9 AM

Northwest- 5.08%

Northeast- 5.77%

South- 4.56%

Central- 3.91%

Southwest- 5.70%

East- 5.38%

West- 4.04%

North- 4.58%

New Delhi- 4.11%

Shahdara- 5.68%

South East- 4.76%

10.45 am: Voters come out in scores to cast votes in Jamia Nagar

Voters queue outside a polling booth in Jamia Nagar as voting for Delhi election 2020 is underway

Delhi: Voters queue outside a polling booth in Jamia Nagar as polling for legislative assembly elections is underway pic.twitter.com/d8vqZVd0Xv - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

10:38AM: President Kovind and his wife cast votes

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind cast their votes at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President's Estate.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind cast their votes at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President's Estate. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/SyOBmEesOS - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

10.10 AM: Bridegroom casts vote in Shakarpur

Dressed in his wedding attire, a bridegroom arrived at a polling station in Shakarpur to cast his vote.

Voting underway in Delhi, visuals from a polling booth in MCD primary school in Shakarpur. A bridegroom also cast his vote with his family. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/KiUvTfhFw6 - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

9.56 am: CM Arvind Kejriwal and family cast votes at a polling booth in Civial Lines

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his family cast their votes at a polling booth in Civil Lines.

9.52 am: 110-year-old voter turns up at Sanoth village in Narela

A 110-year-old voter arrived at a polling booth in Sanoth village in Narela constituency to cast his vote.

9.47 am: "Will not show papers" politics will be defeated, says BJP leader Ram Lal

BJP leader and RSS promoter Ram Lal said that the "Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge (will not show papers)" politics will be defeated in Delhi. Lal was referring to the anti-CAA protests in the national capital.

9.44 am: CM Kejriwal seeks mother's blessings as he leaves to cast his vote

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sought his mother's blessings before he left his house to cast his vote. Kejriwal is fighting Delhi election 2020 from the New Delhi constituency.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves for casting his vote.BJP's Sunil Yadav& Congress's Romesh Sabharwal are contesting against him from New Delhi constituency. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/2N14o8KyCi - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

9.37 am: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi arrives to vote at South Extension-II

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi casts her vote at a polling booth in South Extension-II

#DelhiElections2020 : Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi casts her vote at a polling station in South Extension Part-II. Delhi pic.twitter.com/vytVmaaWeU - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

9.32 am: Menaka Gandhi arrives at Nirman Bhawan to vote

BJP leader Menaka Gandhi arrived at the Nirman Bhawan voting station to cast her vote.

9.27 am: EVM malfunction reported at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth number 114 in New Delhi constituency

9.17 am: Congress candidate Alka Lamba casts vote at polling booth in Tagore Garden Extension

Congress's Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba arrived at a polling booth in Tagore Garden Extension to cast her vote. She is up against Prahlad Singh Sahni of AAP and BJP's Suman Gupta.

Delhi: Congress candidate from the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency, Alka Lamba casts her vote at polling booth number 161 at Tagore Garden Extension; She is up against Prahlad Singh Sahni of Aam Aadmi Party and BJP's Suman Gupta. pic.twitter.com/tRVk3Y6r2z - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

9.09 am: Polling not started at C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar due to technical issue in EVM

The voting for Delhi election 2020 has not yet begun at C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar owing to a technical issue in the EVM. EC's technical team has reached the spot to look into the issue.

9.02 am: Delhi Election 2020: Lt Governor Anil Baijal casts vote at polling booth in Greater Kailash

Lt Governor Anil Baijal and his wife Mala Baijal arrived at a polling station in Greater Kailash (GK) to cast their vote. AAP's sitting MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj is in the fray against BJP's Shikha Rai and Congress's Sukhbir Pawar from the GK constituency.

Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal and his wife Mala Baijal cast their vote at a polling station at Greater Kailash; AAP's sitting MLA and candidate Saurabh Bhardwaj is contesting against BJP's Shikha Rai and Congress's Sukhbir Pawar from here pic.twitter.com/mmKItjEOdl - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

8.58 am: Today, Delhi will vote for better education, future of their children, says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from patparganj Assembly constituency said on Saturday that the people of Delhi will vote for better education and future of their children.

Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj Assembly constituency at Mayur Vihar Phase II. He says, "Today, people of Delhi will vote for better education and future for their children"; The BJP has fielded Ravi Negi from the constituency. pic.twitter.com/tdFPc1cVqJ - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

8.55 am: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan casts vote at polling booth in Krishna Nagar

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan arrived at a polling booth in Ratan Devi Public School in Krishna Nagar with his mother to cast his vote.

Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with his mother arrive at Ratan Devi Public School in Krishna Nagar to cast their votes; BJP's Anil Goel and Congress's Ashok Walia contesting from here against AAP's sitting MLA and candidate SK Bagga pic.twitter.com/TUfhc4oMJ7 - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

8.45 am: BJP MP Parvesh Verma votes at Matiala constituency polling station

BJP MP Parvesh Verma arrived at a polling station in Matiala constituency to cast his vote. See visuals.

Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma casts his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency; BJP and Congress have fielded Rajesh Gehlot and Sumesh Shokeen from the constituency, respectively. Gulab Singh Yadav of AAP is the current MLA and party's candidate from Matiala pic.twitter.com/u0toVZVMNX - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

8.37 am: People come out in big numbers to vote in Shaheen Bagh

Scores of people turn up to cast their vote at polling booth in Shaheen Bagh. A long queue of people was seen at a voting station in Shaheen Public School in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh which has been the epicenter of anti-CAA protests lately.

A queue of voters at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla. AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/4hB60BtqGd - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

8.28 am: Vote to free Delhi from lies and vote bank politics, tweets Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday took to Twitter to appeal to Delhiites to exercise their franchise and free Delhi from "lies and vote bank politics." "I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote to free Delhi from lies and vote bank politics", tweeted Shah.

, - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2020

8.20 am: Union Minister S Jaishankar votes at a polling station in Tuglak Crescent

Union Minister S Jaishankar reached a polling station in Tuglak Crescent to cast his vote. See visuals.

Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He says, "it is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute." pic.twitter.com/y8quQkTS8L - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

8.16 am: PM Modi appeals to youth to vote in numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to appeal to young voters to come out in maximum numbers and create a new voting record. "Today is the voting day for the Delhi Assembly elections. My appeal to all voters is that they participate in this festival of democracy in maximum number and create a new voting record. Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers," PM Modi tweeted.

Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2020

8.10 am: Kejriwal appeals to women voters

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to specially appeal to all women voters. He said in his tweet that the way women take the responsibility of their homes, the same way they should take the responsibility of the country and Delhi. He appealed to women to come out to vote and also bring the men of their houses.

- , - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

8.00 am: Polling begins for 70 constituencies of Delhi. Voting will end at 6 pm.

8.00 am: Delhi Election 2020: Polling to begin soon: How to check your name on voter's list

You can vote only if your name appears in the voter list which is also known as the electoral roll.

Here is how you can verify your name on the voter's list:

Visit the official website of CEO Delhi (ceodelhi.gov.in) or the official website of the Election Commission of India (eci.gov.in)

Find 'Check Your Name in The Voter's List (Electoral Roll) by Voter ID No' or 'Check Your Name in The Voter's List (Electoral Roll) By Voter's Name' on the CEO Delhi home page and click on it.

You would be directed to another page where you would have to fill in all your details such as your name, father's name, age, state, district, Assembly constituency and captcha code

Hit search. Your details would appear at the bottom of the page.

Your details as a voter in the Delhi Election 2020 would also include your polling station.

7.48 am: Delhi Assembly election polling to begin in 1 hour, see visuals from Jhandewalan

The national capital is all set to vote for Delhi Assembly election 2020. The polling begins in an hour at 8 am. See visuals from Jhandewalan

7.40 am: Tentative voting schedule of BJP leaders

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari will vote at 9 AM at Block C-8 Govt Sec School, Yamuna Vihar

Parvesh Verma will vote at Sarvodaya boy's school at 8 AM

Kapil Mishra will cast his vote at 8 AM B-5, MCD primary school, Yamuna Vihar

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir will cast his vote from Rajender Nagar

Dr Harshvardhan will vote at 8 AM from Ratna Devi School Krishna nagar

Vijay Goel will at 10 AM at St Equivar School, Civil Lines

Ramesh Bidhuri will vote at 9 am from MCD School Bhangar mohalla, Tughlakabad

7.30 am: See the schedule of Congress leaders

Rahul Gandhi will cast his vote around 10:30 am at NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will vote at Nirman Bhawan polling booth.

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh will vote at 10.30 am at Nirman Bhawan polling booth.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will vote along with Robert Vadra between 11.30 am and 1 pm at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya polling booth at Lodhi Estate.

7.24 am: See voting schedules of Kejriwal, Sisodia and AAP leaders

1. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Time: 9 AM

Polling station: Rajpura State Transport Authority, 35, Bhiku Ram Jain Marg - Rajpur Rd, Civil Lines

2. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Time: 10 AM

Polling station: MCD School , B32 Pandav Nagar

3. Gopal Rai

Time 8:30 AM

Place: Nagar Nigam Pratibha Bal balika Vidyalay, Babarpur Road

4. Sanjay Singh

Time: 11:00 AM

Polling station: St Columbus School Ashok place, North Avenue

5. Saurabh Bharadwaj

Time - 8 AM

Polling station: SDMC School, Chirag Delhi, near Pracheen Shiv Mandir, GK

6. Rajendra Pal Gautam

Time: 8 AM

Polling station: MCD Primary school, O&P Pocket, Dilshad Garden

7.15 am: Delhi elections will be a cakewalk for AAP, says satta market

The bookies of satta bazaar have placed their bets on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is likely to reclaim power with ease. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party may win nearly 57-59 seats. A delhi-based bookie told Mail Today that AAP was flying at 69 two weeks ago. However, the BJP appears to be getting all the limelight in the view of Shaheen Bagh protests. "By 11/12 we mean that if a punter says 'yes' for 12 (seats) then he confirms that BJP would be get more than 12 seats. If he says 'no' for 11, it means BJP would get less than 11 seats," the bookie said.

"The rates do fluctuate during polls. If Amit Shah addresses a large gathering and makes a scathing attack on his opponents, and if his remarks get media attention, the BJP surely benefits from such political developments. Similarly, Kejriwal's successful roadshows also have a positive impact on AAP," he added.

7.00 am: Delhi Metro service up and running since 4 am for elections

Delhi Metro started its services at 4 am on Saturday to facilitate the polling personnel and other reach their designated voting stations on time. Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am after which normal metro services will be resumed.

6.55 am: Triangular contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

The Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be a three-cornered fight between the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. It will be interesting to see if Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will repeat its stellar performance of 2015 Delhi election. While the BJP which bagged all seven seats in Delhi Lok Sabha election held in May 2019, it will targeting at expanding its vote share in the national capital as well. The Congress on the other hand is looking to better its performance than last time when it did get any seat in the Delhi Assembly polls, however the party improved its vote share in 2019 polls.

6.45 am: Delhi Assembly Election 2020 voting to begin at 8 am

Following a high octane campaigning by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and BJP, its now over to delhi voters to choose the next government in the national capital. Delhiites will come out to vote across 13,750 polling booths today. Voting will begin at 8 am and will end at 6 pm. Over 1.47 crore people, comprising 2.08 lakh first-time voters will be eligible to cast their votes today. There are over 672 candidates in the fray out which 148 are independents and 79 women. The poll percentage in 2015 was 67.47 while it was 65.86 in 2013.