Delhi Budget 2021: Rs 9,934 cr for health sector; Rs 16,377 crore for education

In the Delhi Budget 2021, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced an outlay of Rs 69,000 crore. In the 'deshbhakti' budget, the AAP government has decided to set up 500 high-mast Tricolours across the city. The minister also said that coronavirus vaccine would be free in all government facilities.

The minister also announced that the Delhi government will allocate Rs 10 crore for programmes on the life of Dr BR Ambedkar that will be observed during the 'deshbhakti' celebrations. Another Rs 10 crore will be allocated for programmes and events on the life of Bhagat Singh. The government will also open its first Sainik Schools in Delhi and a deshbhakti curriculum will be started in Delhi schools.

Here are the highlights from the Delhi Budget 2021:

HEALTH

The government allocated Rs 9,934 crore, which amounts to 14 per cent of the total outlay for the health sector. Sisodia said that COVID-19 vaccine will remain free for all in government facilities. The Arvind Kejriwal government allocated Rs 50 crore for the vaccination drive.

A hundred mohalla clinics dedicated to women will be opened in Delhi in the first phase. The eventual number would comprise at least one in each of the 272 municipal wards.

Sisodia also announced a cloud-based Health Information Management System (HIMS) and digital health card. Delhi ke Farishte scheme, initiative aimed at felicitating citizens who take accident victims to hospitals, will continue, said the minister.

EDUCATION

The AAP government announced Rs 16,377 crore for the education sector. "In 75 years Delhi has not done so well when it comes to higher education. With new campuses on the verge of opening, number of seats will increase by at least 8,000," said Sisodia.

Delhi government will open a new law university as well as a new teachers' university.

'Virtual model schools' with the idea to promote any-time learning, any-time teaching will be launched by the government. "There were teachers in our schools who did not know how to use smartphones. We trained them and they conducted online classes for one year," said Sisodia. These schools will not be restricted to four walls. Focus will only be on studies, teachers, children, enrollment, and curriculum, he said. "We have started work on its design and it may be the first of its kind in the world. Any child in the country wanted to study under Delhi model of education can make use of this," added Sisodia.

INFRA

The Delhi government has earmarked Rs 5,328 crore for urban development. As many as 1,343 unauthorised colonies out of 1,797 have water and sewer pipelines.

Sisodia additionally said that the dream is to host Olympics in Delhi. He said that the government is working on a sports university to encourage the talents of the country.

Speaking about EVs, the minister said that one of the most progressive steps taken by the government is the Delhi Electronic Vehicle (EV) Policy. Before the policy, only 0.2 per cent of the vehicles in Delhi were EVs, which increased to 2.2 per cent after the policy. As much as 7,000 new EVs were rolled out after the policy.

The Delhi government is also planning to bring in 1,300 e-buses in Delhi, out of which 300 e-buses under DTC will come by this year. As mandated by various courts, Delhi is inching towards 11,000 buses. Delhi now has 6,693 buses. After the new low-floor CNG buses, the count will increase to 7,693.

Sisodia also said that Rs 50 crore has been proposed for the Ashram decongestion plan. The underpass at Ashram Chowk will be ready by June this year, added the minister.

ART, CULTURE, TOURISM

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 521 crore for art, culture and tourism. Two new schemes will be launched to promote Delhi's heritage. Rs 5 crore will be utilised to make tourists spots safe for women.

POWER

Rs 3,227 crore has been allocated to the power sector. Sisodia said that 90 per cent of households in Delhi are availing power subsidies, which have also been extended to farmers and lawyers.

