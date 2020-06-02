Delhi coronavirus cases: 13 people test COVID-19 positive at Delhi LG's office

At least 13 people have tested COVID-19 positive at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office in the national capital on Tuesday. All the staff working at LG's office in Civil Lines area have undergone coronavirus tests.

The first virus case was detected at the extended branch of LG's office after which 13 people were confirmed to be COVID-19 positive, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi is the third worst-hit in the country with 20,834 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The tally includes 11,565 active cases, 8,746 recoveries, and 523 deaths. Meanwhile, India recorded 8,171 more COVID-19 cases, and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's count of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,98,706, as per the ministry.

This tally includes 97,581 active cases, 95,527 recoveries, and 5,598 deaths.

Furthermore, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Gujarat are the top 4 states/UTs with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Together, they comprise over 1.3 lakh cases in India. Maharashtra has a total of 70,013 confirmed cases, including 2,362 deaths, Tamil Nadu follows suit with 23,495 cases, along with 184 deaths.

Gujarat is the fourth worst-affected state after Delhi with 17,200 coronavirus cases, comprising 1,063 fatalities.

The virus cases are rapidly mounting in other states too, such as Rajasthan (8,980), Uttar Pradesh (8,075), and Madhya Pradesh (8,283).

