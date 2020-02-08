Delhi election 2020: Capital witnesses sharp dip in voter turnout versus 2015

Delhi election voting percentage: Delhi Election 2020 witnessed a lacklustre voter turnout as compared to its 2015 Assembly polls. Nearly 42 per cent of the enlisted voters turned up till 4 pm on Saturday. In 2015, Delhi's overall voter turnout was 67.47 per cent. The polling for Delhi Election 2020 began at 8 am today, February 8. Only 14.75 per cent votes were cast in the first three hours of voting today. The polling will end at 6 pm.

Voter turnout in Delhi Assembly election was highest in 2015 at 67.47 per cent. In Delhi elections 2015, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 54.34 per cent vote share. While, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 32.19 per cent vote share. AAP had swept the 2015 Delhi elections with a landslide majority. It won a total of 67 seats and the BJP was reduced to only three seats. The Congress, which was dethroned by the AAP in 2014, did not win a single seat.

However, 2008 Delhi legislative election saw the lowest voter turnout at 57.58 per cent. Meanwhile, the rise in number of women voters has been a developing trend in recent years.

In 2014 General Election, women voter turnout reached parity with men. 65 per cent women and 67 per cent man cast vote in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. This year, as per Delhi's electoral officer, there are as many as 66.80 lakh female voters out of 1.47 crore eligible voters. As many as 672 candidates are in fray for 70 assembly constituencies.

In Delhi election 2020, AAP is contesting on all 70 Assembly constituencies, the Congress has fielded candidates on 66 seats. Whereas, BJP is contesting from 67 seats. The Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), in alliance with the Congress and is contesting on four seats. On the contrary, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Janata Dal (United) are in alliance with BJP. The BJP has set aside two seats for JDU and one for LJP.

