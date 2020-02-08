Delhi Election 2020: Voter turnout spikes during last hours, rises close to 55% till 6pm

The voting percentage in 2020 Delhi Assembly elections has gained momentum in last couple of hours with turnout rising to 54.97 per cent till 6:20 pm. The voting for single-phased Delhi Assembly election is under way with people queuing up outside polling booths.

According to poll officials, voting will officially end soon, but those still at the booths will still be allowed to vote.

The polling for the Delhi election 2020 started at 8 am today and will end at 6 pm. According to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, the voting turn out in Delhi North west was 54.35 per cent, Delhi North east 62.75 per cent, South Delhi 53.59 per cent, Central Delhi 53.05 per cent, South West 55.54 per cent, East 56.08 per cent West 56.33 per cent, North 54.56 per cent, New Delhi 51.85 per cent, Shahadara 57.50 per cent, and South East 52.35 per cent, till 6:20 pm.

In Shaheen Bagh, which falls under Okhla constituency, recorded a low voter turnout. As per latest report, long queues were seen at polling stations in Shaheen Bagh, which has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests, for nearly two months. Delhi Police conducted flag march from Shaheen Bagh to Jamia University on Saturday, which has been in the headlines for the massive anti-citizenship law protest.

The poll officials said if the trend remains the same, the voting percentage will be much lower than last time's. In the 2015 assembly elections, the national capital had recorded voter turnout of 67.12 per cent.

Over 1.47 crore eligible voters are eligible to cast their vote in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates in the fray for 70 assembly seats. The election commission (EC) which is conducting the Delhi election 2020 is all geared up for the polls riding high on tech-savvy elements such as QR codes and mobile apps. The EC has identified 516 locations and 3,704 polling booths as critical voting stations with the paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure smooth elections.

