Delhi election dates LIVE updates: Delhi polls to take place on Feb 8; results to be announced on Feb 11

Delhi election dates LIVE updates: The Election Commissioner is holding a press conference to announce the Delhi poll schedule. The Delhi Assembly polls will determine if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold on to the national capital for the next five years or if there is a new government. During his New Year greeting, Kejriwal told Delhiites that "we cannot afford any brake on this pace" at which Delhi was developing. "Delhi is now marching ahead with great speed and the New Year is very important for Delhiites... The pace at which Delhi is developing now, we cannot afford any brake on this pace," the Chief Minister had said.

"All two crore Delhiites need to press the accelerator for this forward march of development," he said. Delhi will be turned into number one city of the world, he had said ahead of Delhi election 2020. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that it is confident of forming the government in Delhi. Addressing booth-level workers in Delhi, Amit Shah said, "BJP is going to form the government in Delhi under the leadership of Narendra Modi." "One can mislead people once, it cannot do so again and again," he said attacking CM Kejriwal before the Delhi election dates were to be announced.

Follow the Delhi Election poll dates LIVE updates:

4:07pm: 90,000 policemen will be deployed for the smooth conducting of Delhi polls: CEC

4:00pm: Important dates of Delhi elections 2020:

Last date of nomination filing: Jan 21

Date of withdrawal of nomination: Jan 24

Delhi polls: Feb 8

Delhi poll counting: Feb 11

3:58pm: Term of current Delhi assembly expires on Feb 22, 2020: CEC

3:57pm: Date of withdrawal of nominations in January 24.

3:55pm: New concept of absentee voters introduced that enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. PWDs and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot: CEC

3:53pm: Scrutiny of nominations would be done on January 23.

3:50pm: Last date of filing nominations is January 21.

3:48pm: Model Code of Conduct applicable immediately.

3:45pm: Delhi election will be conducted on Feb 8, results will be announced on Feb 11.

3:40pm: Total electors in NCT of Delhi are 1,46,92,136; polling to be held at 13,750 polling stations: CEO

3:35pm: Total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on 6 January, 2020 are 1,46,92,136, says Chief Electoral Officer.

3:30pm: Election Commission starts adress to announce Delhi poll dates.

Also read: CM Arvind Kejriwal promises safer city for women, pure water, clean Delhi in election campaign

Also read: Delhi Assembly election 2020: CM Kejriwal promises to make city pollution-free in next five years