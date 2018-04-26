Delhi jeweller jumps off DRI building after 6 kg gold, 213 kg silver seized from residence

In a rather shocking turn of events a Delhi-based jeweller who was at the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in connection with an alleged gold smuggling case, jumped off the sixth floor of the building and committed suicide. The incident took place at 12 pm on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Gaurav Gupta. The 40-year-old jeweller was waiting in the visitors' room of the DRI building at CGO complex in Delhi.

As mentioned in the statement, although the man was neither summoned nor arrested by the DRI, he still took the extreme step. DRI officials and Central Industrial Security Force personnel took Gupta to the nearby Safdarjung hospital. The statement mentioned that even though Gupta was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved.

The police have started an investigation on the case.

According to a report in Financial Express, DRI officers had conducted searches at three premises in the city's Shalimar Bagh area. During the search operation, the officers confiscated around 6kg of foreign-marked gold and 213kg of silver bullion from his residence, as mentioned in the statement.

Upon further search today, the officers seized another 35kg of foreign-marked gold in the door panel of one of his shops.

The statement mentioned that with 41kg of foreign-marked gold, 213kg of silver bullion and Rs 48 lakh in cash, the added value of the valuables seized stood at Rs 13 crore.

"Unfortunately, the owner of the smuggled goods, who had visited the DRI office today, jumped through the window of the visitor's room at around 12 PM today," the statement mentioned.