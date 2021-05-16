Delhi lockdown extended by another week to check COVID-19 spread; curbs in place till May 24

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, May 16, extended the lockdown by one more week to curb the COVID-19 rise in the national capital. The restrictions will be in place till May 24.

Delhi registered 6,430 coronavirus cases with 11% positivity rate on Saturday. The recovery in the national capital stood at 11,591, however, the daily death count was still very high at 337.

Till Saturday, Delhi had more than 66,000 active cases. Cases started rising in the national capital from the last week of March.

Also Read: Delhi government extends COVID-19 lockdown by 1 week

By April 5, the daily infection count surpassed 5,000-mark and in the following two weeks, the daily infection tally went past 20,000.

This prompted the Kejriwal government to enforce immediate curbs to break the chain of transmission in Delhi.

The chief minister first announced a weekend curfew in the national capital but later imposed a week-long lockdown.

On April 19, CM Kejriwal said the lockdown would be in place till April 26, however, the curbs were further extended as the COVID-19 case positivity rate was still very high.